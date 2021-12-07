CGPSC Forest Service Answer Key 2021 Out, Download ACF and Forest Ranger @slprbassam.in

CG ACF Answer Key 2021: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the answer key of Combined Forest Service Exam for the post of Assistant Conservator of Forest and Forest Ranger. Candidates can download CGPSC Answer Key from the official website i.e. psc.cg.gov.in. They can also submit objection, if any, through online mode from 08 December to 14 December 2021.
CGPSC Forest Service Answer Key Link is given below. The candidates can download CGPSC ACF Answer Key through this link.
CGPSC Forest Service Download Link
How to Download CGPSC Forest Service Answer Key 2021 ?
- Go to official website of CGPSC - psc.cg.gov.in
- Click on the link ‘MODEL ANSWER OF CG FOREST SERVICE (COMBINED) EXAM- 2020 (07-12-2021)’
- Download CG Service Answer Key Download Link
- Check answer keys