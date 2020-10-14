Study at Home
CGPSC Mains 2020 Exam Postponed @psc.cg.gov.in: New Date to be announced soon; Check Notice

CGPSC Mains 2020 exam has been postponed by Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission after High Court ruling. The CGPSC Mains 2019-2020 exam date will be announced soon. Check official notice here.

Oct 14, 2020 14:54 IST
CGPSC Mains 2020 Postponed
Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has postponed the exam date of the CGPSC Mains 2020 examination, following the ruling given by the Chhattisgarh High Court to postpone the CGPSC mains till further notice. The CGPSC Mains exam was scheduled to be held on 18, 19, 20 and 21 October 2020. However, the exam will now be held on a new date that will be announced by the commission soon on its official website @psc.cg.gov.in. We have shared below the official notice released by the Chhattisgarh commission for exam postponement.

The CGPSC State Services Prelims 2019 exam held on February 2, 2020. Lakhs of candidates appeared for CGPSC Prelims 2019 exam to get recruited in the Chhattisgarh state services.

Let's have a look at the official notice regarding the CGPSC Mains 2020 postponement below:

CGPSC Postponed

The CGPSC Mains exam will be held at Bilaspur, Ambikapur, Durg-Bhilai, Jagdalpur and Raipur districts of the state. The exam will be held in different shifts for all 7 papers of the Mains examination. Following papers will be held under the mains examination:

Paper 1: Language

Paper 2: Essay

Paper 3: GS Paper 1

Paper 4: GS Paper 2

Paper 5: GS Paper 3

Paper 6: GS Paper 4

Paper 7: GS Paper 5

