CGPSC Recruitment 2021-22 for Law Officer Posts, Apply Online @psc.cg.gov.in from 25 Dec

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has published a notification recruitment to the post of Law Officer. Eligible and interested can apply online from 25 December 2021 to 23 January 2022.

CGPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has published a notification recruitment to the post of Law Officer. Eligible and interested can apply online from 25 December 2021 to 23 January 2022.

Important Dates:

Starting Date of Online Application - 25 December 2021

Last Date of Online Application - 23 January 2022

CGPSC Vacancy Details

Law Officer - 1

CGPSC Law Officer Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

LLB

CGPSC Law Officer Age Limit:

25 to 30 years

How to Apply for CGPSC Law Officer Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested can apply online from 25 December 2021 to 23 January 2022.

Application Fee:

General / Other State - Rs. 400/-

SC / ST / OBC - Rs. 300/-