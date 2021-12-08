CGPSC Recruitment 2021-22 for Law Officer Posts, Apply Online @psc.cg.gov.in from 25 Dec

CGPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has published a notification recruitment to the post of Law Officer. Eligible and interested can apply online from 25 December 2021 to 23 January 2022.
Important Dates:
- Starting Date of Online Application - 25 December 2021
- Last Date of Online Application - 23 January 2022
CGPSC Vacancy Details
Law Officer - 1
CGPSC Law Officer Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
LLB
CGPSC Law Officer Age Limit:
25 to 30 years
How to Apply for CGPSC Law Officer Recruitment 2021 ?
Eligible and interested can apply online from 25 December 2021 to 23 January 2022.
Application Fee:
General / Other State - Rs. 400/-
SC / ST / OBC - Rs. 300/-