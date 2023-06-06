CGPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: 49 Civil Judge Vacancies, Apply Online, Eligibility & More

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC ) has released a notification for 49 posts of Civil Judge on its official website. Eligible candidates can check detailed information about educational qualification, age limit, pay scale, and other important details for CGPSC Civil Judge recruitment 2023.

CGPSC Recruitment 2023: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC ) has released the notification for the recruitment of 49 Civil judges on June 1, 2023. Candidates can apply for the CGPSC Civil Judge vacancies on the official website-www. psc.cg.gov.in

Candidates who are between 21 to 35 years of age and have a degree in Law background from a Central Govt. /State Govt. recognized Institutions/Universities are eligible to apply for the CGPSC Civil Judge Recruitment Examination, 2023.

As per the CGPSC Recruitment Notification 2023, the application process commenced on June 5, 2023 and will continue till June 24, 2023. Applicants can apply for the CGPSC Civil Judge vacancies on the official website. Candidates are advised to carefully read the CGPSC Recruitment Notification 2023 before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post.

As per the CGPSC Recruitment Notification 2023, Civil Judge (Entry Level) vacancies will have reservations on the basis of gender and caste categories.

Candidates are advised to read the CGPSC CJ Notification 2023 PDF and visit the official website.

CGPSC Recruitment 2023 is out for 49 vacancies for the post of Civil Judge(Entry Level).

CGPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission Posts Name Civil Judge (Entry Level) Total Vacancies 49 Mode of Application Online Vacancy Announced on June 1, 2023 Application Dates June 5 - June 24, 2023 Correction Window June 25 - 26, 2023 till 11:59 PM Paid Correction Window June 27 - 28, 2023 till 11:59 PM

Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for 49 vacancies announced under CGPSC Civil Judge Notification 2023.

The CGPSC Civil Judge 2023 recruitment dates have been announced along with the notification.

CGPSC Recruitment 2023 Important Dates Vacancy Announced June 1, 2023 Notification Release June 1, 2023 Online Application Begins June 5, 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website @www. Psc.cg.gov.in

Step 2: On the Homepage, find the link that reads “CIVIL JUDGE-2023”

Step 3: Now click on the link and you will be redirected to the registration page. Here generate a OTP by entering the required credentials

Step 4: Once the registration is done, Login using the allotted credentials and fill in the required details.

Step 5: Complete the a CGPSC Application process by making the payment of the application fee.

Step 6: Download a pdf copy of the completed CGPSC application process for future reference.

Candidates can fill the CGPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2023 form from the official website. The link to apply for CGPSC Recruitment 2023 has been activated. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for CGPSC Recruitment 2023. For information on CGPSC CJ Recruitment 2023 Application Process visit - psc.cg.gov.in

CGPSC Recruitment 2023 Application Fees Domicile of Chhattisgarh Nil Candidates from Different States 400 Application Form Correction Fee 500

A total of 49 vacancies are available under CGPSC CJ Recruitment 2023. The CGPSC vacancies have reservations for female candidates. Moreover, the seats are also reserved on the basis of caste categories. The detailed vacancy breakup is mentioned in the table below:

CGPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2023 Post Name Gen OBC SC ST Civil Judge (Entry Level) 21 7 6 15 Civil Judge (Women) 6 2 1 4

The eligibility criteria for CGPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority.

The minimum age limit to apply for CGPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2023 is a minimum of 21 years. While the maximum age limit is 35 years. The age relaxations will be provided according to Government norms. The age relaxation will vary according to the different categories of candidates applying for the CGPSC Civil Judge Recruitment. However, the maximum age cannot exceed 45 years.

The required CGPSC Civil Judge Recruitment educational qualification is provided below.

CGPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2023 Post Name Educational Qualification Civil Judge (Entry Level) Law Degree from a Central Govt. /State Govt. recognized Institution/University

The CGPSC Civil Judge 2023 examination will be done in three parts– Prelims, Mains, and Interview Round. The CGPSC Prelims exams will consist of 100 objective-type MCQ-based questions. Meanwhile, the CGPSC Mains examination will be a descriptive type written examination. The final selection will be done on the basis of marks scored in the Mains examination and the interview round.

Candidates selected through CGPSC Recruitment 2023 will be entitled to a Pay scale of 77,840- 1,36,520 and the pay Level for this post is J-1.