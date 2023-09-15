CGSLSA Recruitment 2023: Apply for 112 Driver, Translator and Other Posts

Chhattisgarh State Legal Services Authority (CGSLSA) has invited applications from candidates to apply for Driver, Translator and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply till 09 October 2023. Check all the details regarding CGSLSA below.

CGSLSA Recruitment 2023: Chhattisgarh State Legal Services Authority (CGSLSA) has announced 112 vacancies for the Driver, Translator and other posts. The application process is underway and will conclude on 09 October 2023. Interested candidates can apply for the posts by sending the filled-up application form to the address mentioned below.

CGSLSA Notification 2023

The Chhattisgarh State Legal Services Authority (CGSLSA) released the CSLSA Notification PDF on its official website - cgslsa.gov.in. It contains all the important information regarding the recruitment process like educational qualification, age limit, online registration dates, selection process, application fees etc. The CGSLSA Recruitment 2023 Notification is released for 112 vacancies. The direct link to download the CGSLSA Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF is shared below.

CGSLSA Recruitment 2023 PDF

CGSLSA Recruitment 2023 Overview

Check out the highlights of CGSLSA Recruitment in the table below:

CGSLSA Recruitment 2023 Highlights Conducting Body Chhattisgarh State Legal Services Authority (CGSLSA) Post Name Translator, Driver, Assistant/ Computer Operator/ Process Writer, Order Bearer/ Servant post Vacancy 112 Official Website cgslsa.gov.in

CGSLSA Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 112 vacancies. Out of these, 80 vacancies are for the positions of Assistant/Computer Operator/Process Writer, 30 for Servant/Order Bearer and 1 each for Translator and Driver.

CGSLSA Recruitment 2023 Age Limit

The candidates should be between the age bracket of 18 to 35 years. Age relaxation will given to reserved category candidates. Those who exceed the prescribed age limit will be disqualified from the recruitment process.

CGSLSA Recruitment 2023 Qualification

CGSLSA educational qualification varies depending on the specific post you are applying for. Applicants must possess the mark sheet and passing certificate of Class 5th, 8th, 12th, or an equivalent examination from a board or university recognized by the Central or State Government. Those who have completed their graduation or post-graduation are also eligible for CGSLSA recruitment.

Where to Apply for CGSLSA Recruitment 2023

Candidates can send their application form to the Chhattisgarh State Legal Services Authority, Vidhik Seva Marg Opposite SBI ATM, Chhattisgarh 495001. The last date to submit the application form via speed post is 09 October 2023, 05:00 PM.