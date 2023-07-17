World Emoji Day 2023: Top Emojis Used by Students on Snapchat, WhatsApp, and Instagram

World Emoji Day 2023: Emojis are digital icons used to express feelings, emotions, or ideas. To mark the celebration of emojis and the role they play in our lives, World Emoji Day is celebrated worldwide on the 17th of July. Emojipedia, founder of this day launches social media campaigns to celebrate this day together.

Check Top Emojis used by students on Snapchat, WhatsApp and Instagram

World Emoji Day 2023: Emojis are a form of expression of your feelings and emotions. Messages are better understood through emojis since they enhance the meaning of the sentence. The worldwide spread of social media led to the formation of emojis. At present, every person on social media uses multiple emojis every day. According to statistics, more than 10 billion emojis are used worldwide. This has catalyzed the formation of new emojis. 117 new emojis were launched in 2020 alone.

The use of emojis has grown to a great extent. Every form of emotion can be expressed by using emojis. Among this huge variety, here are the most used emojis by students on various social media platforms such as Snapchat, Whatsapp, and Instagram.

Top Emojis Used by Teenagers

Sparkling ✨ Laughing face 😂 Double thumbs up 👍👍 Simping 🥺 ‘Funny’ 🤪 Eyeballs up 🙄 Slightly happy face 🙂 Red flag 🚩 Eyes 👀 Women raising an open hand 💁 Knife 🔪 Frog 🐸 Scissors ✂️

Top emojis used by students on Snapchat

Grimacing Face 😬- This emoji indicates your top Snapchat bestie Smiling face with pink cheeks 😊 - This emoji indicates shyness Sunglasses 😎- It indicates coolness Baby emoji 👶- It is used when you first become friends on Snapchat Birthday cake 🎂- It is used to wish birthday to your friends Fire 🔥- It is used to indicate a snap streak Gold star 🌟- It represents glowing or twinkling Hourglass ⏳- This one indicates that streak is about to end 100 emoji 💯- It indicates achievement Pink hearts 💕- It displays affection Push pin 📌- This tells that you have been pinned Red heart ❤️- It indicates love Smirking 😏- It indicates smug or mischievousness Yellow heart 💛- Best friend

Top emojis used by Students on Instagram

Heavy Red heart ❤️- It shows pure, immense love Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes 😍- It is used to show that you like something Face throwing a kiss 😘- It expresses kissing Face tears of joy 😂- It indicates laughing really hard Smiling face with sunglasses 😎- It indicates coolness Smiling face with smiling eyes 😄- This emoji reflects genuine happiness Kiss mark 💋- It is a flirty symbol used to display affection Thumbs up 👍- It is used to indicate positivity, agreement, approval, encouragement, or assurance Winking 😉- It is used for a playful joke Raising hands 🙌- It is used to congratulate a person Two pink hearts 💕- This emoji is used to reflect overwhelming, dizzying feelings of love, joy, or affection

Top emojis used by students on WhatsApp

High five/folding hands 🙏- It reflects a Feeling of gratitude/Gesture of prayer, request Raising hands 🙌- It is used to say congratulations Rolling on the floor laughing 🤣- It indicates laughing really hard Loud Crying 😭- It shows crying hard Peace out/Goodbye ✌- It is used for goodbyes and sign off Sparkles emoji ✨- It represents all things beautiful Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes 😍- It is used to show that you like something Pleading face 🥺- It indicates puppy-dog eyes. Fire 🔥- It says that something is awesome, exciting, or cool Red heart ❤️- It shows pure, immense love Bye 👋- It is used to bid goodbye

It is always good to use emojis because they enhance the meaning of your sentences. However, it is also important to use emojis after understanding their real use and meaning. Many people, especially elders on WhatsApp use emojis without knowing their correct meaning, which often leads to misunderstanding and the spread of misinformation.