World Emoji Day 2023: How to Celebrate in School? List of Activities

World Emoji Day 2023: This day is observed on 17th July. This year, the world is set to celebrate its tenth emoji day. Students can also join this worldwide celebration on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook by using the hashtag #WorldEmojiDay.

World Emoji Day 2023: July 17th is observed as World Emoji Day since 2014, when Jeremy Burge, the founder of Emojipedia, suggested its celebration. The first tweet regarding the onset of this celebration was made by Emojipedia itself on 11th July 2014, after which it became official.

Since then the day is celebrated as World Emoji Day in various ways. People from all across the world participate in interactive social media campaigns launched by Emojipedia, every year.

To mark the celebration of World Emoji Day, we have presented below a few ideas on how you can celebrate this exciting day in schools. We have also mentioned a few activities that students and teachers can take part in for a fun and useful celebration of this day.

How to celebrate World Emoji Day in schools?

We have laid out a few ways of celebrating World Emoji Day in schools. You can choose any activity as per your interests and convenience.

1.Hosting Emoji Drawing Competition

Schools can conduct emoji-drawing competitions where participants would be asked to draw an emoji. But they can’t draw an emoji of their choice. Students would be asked to pick a chit from the bowl and then draw the emoji as mentioned in that chit. The top 3 students can then be awarded with some hampers, certificates, etc.

2.Hosting Emoji Quiz Competition



In this activity, students would be asked questions related to emojis such as ‘Which was the first emoji launched in the world’, ‘Which country was the first to use emoji’, ‘Which is the latest launched emoji’, ‘How many social media platforms has allowed the usage of emojis’ and many more.

3.Emoji Charades

Yes, exactly like dumb charades, students would be divided into groups of two. Then, the acting team would have to present a movie’s name through emojis and the guessing team has to guess the right answer. Whichever team scores 10 first, wins!

4.Emoji Memory

In this activity, a student would be asked to draw a series of 5 emojis and show it for 5 seconds to the person sitting in front of him/her. Then, the next student would have to draw the exact same series of emojis on his paper and show it to the next concerned person, and so on. But, the catch is that students would have only one chance for 5 seconds to view the emojis.

5.Emoji Extempore Competition

Students would be asked to deliver a short speech on the topic given to them at that very moment. Of course, the topic would be related to emojis and the student has to speak for 2 minutes. The best extempore can be awarded with certificates.

6.Guess the drink Game

In this activity, students will be asked to guess the name of the drink through a series of emojis. The one who answers first for each right guess would get a toffee.

7.Emoji Riddle



Here, a word chosen by a teacher would be displayed in the form of emoji. Then, students would have to guess the right word by understanding the series. Right answers can get toffees.

8.Finding Emojis



In this activity, students would be given a sheet of paper that would consist of a picture with hidden emojis. It’s like an emoji puzzle. Students would have to find 20 hidden emojis from the puzzle. The top 3 students can then be awarded.

Celebrating such days in schools and encouraging students to involve in such fun activities grows them individually. It boosts their confidence, tests their spontaneity, and helps them learn skills like memorizing and creative thinking. Thus, it is important for schools to organize such fun activities for students in school. It also gives them and teachers a little break out of their routine schedule.