Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th Results 2023: Girls Outshine Boys Once Again, Check Facts Here from CGBSE Result 

CGBSE Result 2023, Girls Outshine Boys: Chhattisgarh girls have outshone their male counterparts again in CG Board 2023 Result 2023. Keeping up the trend from the past year, this year also female students have surpassed the past percentage of male students. Check the details below.

Girls Outshine Boys Once Again in CGBSE Result 2023

Chhattisgarh Board Result 2023: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has declared the 10th and 12th class result for the 2022-23 session on May 10, 2023. The board has provided the results in online mode at cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in. To check the CG Board Result 2023, Chhattisgarh candidates must use their roll number on the official links. Students will be able to download their provisional mark sheet after the announcement of the results.

CGBSE Class 10th Exams 2023 were conducted from March 2 to March 24, 2023 while the CGBSE 12th exams were conducted from March 1 to March 31, 2023. The exams were conducted in offline mode where over 6 lakh candidates appeared for the exam.

CGBSE Result Class 10 2023: Girls Outshine Boys

In 2023, 337567 candidates from CG Board Class 10th appeared for the examination.

156790 girls passed the examination and 152891 boys passed the examination.

The overall pass percentage stood at 75.05%.

Boys pass percentage: 70.26%

Girls pass percentage: 79.16%



There is an increase of 0.82% from 2022

CGBSE 10th Result 2023 Toppers List : Out of the TOP 10 students, 5 toppers are girls.



Chhattisgarh Board Result 2023 Class 12: Girls Outshine Boys

Overall pass percentage: 79.96%

79.96% Boys pass percentage: 75.36%

75.36% Girls pass percentage: 83.64%

There is an increase of 0.66% from 2022 CG Board Result 2022.

Vidhi Bhosle from Raipur has topped the CGBSE Class 12th Exam 2023 by scoring 98.2 per cent.

6 girls have grabbed their spot in the TOP 10 performers of CGBSE Class 12 Result 2023

CGBSE Result 2023: Pass Percentage from Past Year

Pass Percentage from CGBSE Result 2023 Class 10

In 2022, 3,63,301 lakh students appeared for CG Board 10th Class exam.

The overall pass percentage was recorded at 74.23%. The pass percentage for boys stood at 69.07 per cent while the girls surpassed them at 78.84 pass percentage.

Pass Percentage from Class 12th CGBSE Result 2023

2,87, 485 lakh students appeared for CG Board 12th Class exam in 2022.

The pass percentage for girls stood at 81.15 per cent and the pass percentage for boys was a little behind the girls at 77.03 per cent.

The overall pass percentage was recorded at 79.30%.

Check the statistics below:

No. of students appeared Girls pass % Boys pass % Overall pass % Class 10 3,63,301 78.84 69.07 74.23 Class 12 2,87,485 81.15 77.03 79.30

Gender-wise Pass Percentage in CGBSE 10th Result from the Last 5 Years

Gender-wise Pass Percentage in Chhattisgarh Board 12th Result from the Last 5 Years

In 2022, CGBSE Class 10th results saw the emerging victory of Chattisgarh girl students with a78.84% while the pass percentage for boys remained at 69.07%.

In 2021, the passing percentage stood at 100 per cent while in 2020, the examinations were cancelled due to the rising Covid-19 cases.

Girls Boys Class 10 Class 12 Class 10 Class 12 2022 78.84 81.15 69.07 77.03 2021 100 98.06 100 96.06 2020 - - - - 2018 79.4 - 74 - 2017 62.06 79.05 60 74

CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2023: Grading system

The grading system for CGBSE 10th, 12th results are as follows:

A1 – 100 to 91 marks

A2 – 90 to 81 marks

B1 – 80 to 71 marks

B2 – 70 to 61 marks

C1 – 60 to 51 marks

C2 – 50 to 41 marks

D – 40 to 33 marks

E1 – 21 to 32 marks

Chhattisgarh Results 2023: Important Statistics from CGBSE Result from Past 5 Years

CG Board Result Statistics Class 10

It is evident from the statistics of the past 5 year CGBSE Results that the girls have proved their calibre year after year.

Each year, 4 to 5 lakh students appear for the 10th class Chattisgarh Board Exams and each year the pass percentage of boys remians lower than that of girls.

Check the complete statistics below:

Years No. of Students Appeared Overall Pass % Girls’ Pass % Boys’ Pass % 2022 3,63,301 74.23 78.84 69.07 2021 4,67,261 100 100 100 2020 Approx 3.84 Lakhs 73.62 - - 2019 3,82,955 68.2 77.7 68.25 2018 4,42,060 77 79.4 74

CG Board Result Statistics Class 12

Close to 3 lakh students appear in the 12th Class Chhattisgarh Board Exam each year and each year the girls outperform the boys without fail.

Check the complete statistics below:

Years No. of Students Appeared Overall Pass % Girls’ Pass % Boys’ Pass % 2022 2,87,485 79.30 81.15 77.03 2021 2,86,850 97.43 98.06 96.06 2020 - 78.59 - - 2019 2,59,944 78.45 77.7 68.25 2018 2,72,000 77 - -

CGBSE Result 2023: Supplementary exams to be held in June/July

The Chhattisgarh supplementary exam will be conducted in June/July 2023. The exact dates will be announced by CGBSE soon after the result is declared.