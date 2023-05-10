Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th Results 2023: Girls Outshine Boys Once Again, Check Facts Here from CGBSE Result 

CGBSE Result 2023, Girls Outshine Boys: Chhattisgarh girls have outshone their male counterparts again in CG Board 2023 Result 2023. Keeping up the trend from the past year, this year also female students have surpassed the past percentage of male students. Check the details below. 

Girls Outshine Boys Once Again in CGBSE Result 2023
Chhattisgarh Board Result 2023: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has declared the 10th and 12th class result for the 2022-23 session on May 10, 2023. The board has provided the results in online mode at cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in. To check the CG Board Result 2023, Chhattisgarh candidates must use their roll number on the official links. Students will be able to download their provisional mark sheet after the announcement of the results. 

CGBSE Class 10th Exams 2023 were conducted from March 2 to March 24, 2023 while the CGBSE 12th exams were conducted from March 1 to March 31, 2023. The exams were conducted in offline mode where over 6 lakh candidates appeared for the exam.  

CGBSE Result Class 10 2023: Girls Outshine Boys

In 2023, 337567 candidates from CG Board Class 10th appeared for the examination. 

156790 girls passed the examination and 152891 boys passed the examination.

The overall pass percentage stood at 75.05%.

  • Boys pass percentage: 70.26%
  • Girls pass percentage: 79.16% 

There is an increase of 0.82% from 2022

CGBSE 10th Result 2023 Toppers List : Out of the TOP 10 students, 5 toppers are girls.

Chhattisgarh Board Result 2023 Class 12: Girls Outshine Boys

  • Overall pass percentage: 79.96%
  • Boys pass percentage: 75.36%
  • Girls pass percentage: 83.64%
There is an increase of 0.66% from 2022 CG Board Result 2022.

Vidhi Bhosle from Raipur has topped the CGBSE Class 12th Exam 2023 by scoring 98.2 per cent.

6 girls have grabbed their spot in the TOP 10 performers of CGBSE Class 12 Result 2023

CGBSE Result 2023: Pass Percentage from Past Year

Pass Percentage from CGBSE Result 2023 Class 10

In 2022, 3,63,301 lakh students appeared for CG Board 10th Class exam.  

The overall pass percentage was recorded at 74.23%. The pass percentage for boys stood at 69.07 per cent while the girls surpassed them at 78.84 pass percentage.

Pass Percentage from Class 12th CGBSE Result 2023 

2,87, 485 lakh students appeared for CG Board 12th Class exam in 2022.  

The pass percentage for girls stood at 81.15 per cent and the pass percentage for boys was a little behind the girls at 77.03 per cent. 

The overall pass percentage was recorded at 79.30%.

Check the statistics below:

 

No. of students appeared

Girls pass %

Boys pass %

Overall pass %

Class 10

3,63,301

78.84

69.07

74.23

Class 12

2,87,485

81.15

77.03

79.30

Gender-wise Pass Percentage in CGBSE 10th  Result from the Last 5 Years

In 2022 Chhattisgarh Class 10th results witnessed the victory of girl students with a pass percentage of 78.84%. Meanwhile, the boys humbled themselves at a passing percentage of 69.07%.

In 2021 and 2020, the passing percentage for both girls and boys was 100 per cent due to the board exam cancellation during the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, in 2019 and 2018 the pass percentage for girls in CGBSE results was 77.7 and 79.4 percent respectively. Meanwhile, the pass percentage for boys in 2019 and 2018 was 68.25 and 74 per cent respectively.

 

Girls

Boys

2022

92.45%

87.61%

2021

100%

100%

2020

100%

100%

2019

93.68%

91.15%

2018

85.14%

82.46%

Gender-wise Pass Percentage in Chhattisgarh Board 12th Result from the Last 5 Years

In 2022,  CGBSE Class 10th results saw the emerging victory of Chattisgarh girl students with a78.84% while the pass percentage for boys remained at 69.07%. 

In 2021, the passing percentage stood at 100 per cent while in 2020, the examinations were cancelled due to the rising Covid-19 cases.

However, before the pandemic, in 2019 and 2018, the pass percentage for girls in CGBSE results was 77.7 and 79.4 percent respectively. Meanwhile, the pass percentage for boys in 2019 and 2018 was 68.25 and 74 per cent respectively.

 

Girls

Boys
 

Class 10

Class 12

Class 10

Class 12

2022

78.84

81.15

69.07

77.03

2021

100

98.06

100

96.06

2020

-

-

-

-

2018

79.4

-

74

-
2017

62.06

79.05

60

74

CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2023: Grading system 

The grading system for CGBSE 10th, 12th results are as follows: 

  • A1 – 100 to 91 marks 
  • A2 – 90 to 81 marks 
  • B1 – 80 to 71 marks 
  • B2 – 70 to 61 marks 
  • C1 – 60 to 51 marks 
  • C2 – 50 to 41 marks 
  • D – 40 to 33 marks 
  • E1 – 21 to 32 marks

Chhattisgarh Results 2023: Important Statistics from CGBSE Result from Past 5 Years

CG Board Result Statistics Class 10

It is evident from the statistics of the past 5 year CGBSE Results that the girls have proved their calibre year after year.

Each year, 4 to 5 lakh students appear for the 10th class Chattisgarh Board Exams and each year the pass percentage of boys remians lower than that of girls. 

Check the complete statistics below:

Years

No. of Students Appeared 

Overall Pass %

Girls’ Pass %

Boys’ Pass %

2022

3,63,301

74.23

78.84

69.07

2021

4,67,261

100

100

100

2020

Approx 3.84 Lakhs

73.62

-

-

2019

3,82,955

68.2

77.7

68.25

2018

4,42,060

77

79.4

74

CG Board Result Statistics Class 12

Close to 3 lakh students appear in the 12th Class Chhattisgarh Board Exam each year and each year the girls outperform the boys without fail. 

Check the complete statistics below:

Years

No. of Students Appeared

Overall Pass %

Girls’ Pass %

Boys’ Pass %

2022

2,87,485

79.30

81.15

77.03

2021

2,86,850

97.43

98.06

96.06

2020

-

78.59

-

-

2019

2,59,944

78.45

77.7

68.25

2018

2,72,000

77

-

-

CGBSE Result 2023: Supplementary exams to be held in June/July 

The Chhattisgarh supplementary exam will be conducted in June/July 2023. The exact dates will be announced by CGBSE soon after the result is declared. 

