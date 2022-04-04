CG Board Result 2022 Class 10 and 12: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is expected to release the class 10th and 12th result in May 2022. Students can check Chhattisgarh Board result 2022 in online mode at - cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in. They will have to use their roll number to check the CG 10th and 12th Board results.

Also, to easily access the result of the CG Board, a direct link will be provided on this page. The Chhattisgarh board result will include the marks secured by the students in the subjects along with their qualifying status in the examinations. They are hence advised to keep checking this page for further updates regarding the announcement of the results.

CGBSE 10th and 12th Result 2022 Highlights

Overview Specifications Board Name Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) Exam Name CG Board Class 10th CG Board Class 12th Exam Mode Offline Session 2021-22 Result Announcement Official Website cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in Result Mode Online Credentials Required roll number and date of birth

Chhattisgarh Board Result 2022 Date and Time

The date for the release of the CG 10th and 12th board results will be updated soon on this page. Till then, students can check the below Chhattisgarh exam dates for class 10th and 12th and other related dates. Check these dates to keep track of CGBSE 10th and 12th exam events -

CG Board Result 2022 Dates Class 10th

Events Dates Chhattisgarh Class 10th Exam 3rd to 23rd March 2022 CG Board Result 10th May 2022 CGBSE Class 10th re-evaluation - application date June 2022 Revaluation Result June 2022

CGBSE Result 2022 Dates Class 12th

Events Dates Chhattisgarh Class 12th Exam 2nd to 30th March 2022 CGBSE 12th Board Result May 2022 CG Board 12th re-evaluation - application date June 2022 Revaluation Result June 2022

How To Check Chhattisgarh Board Result 2022 Class 10 and 12 in Online Mode?

Students can check as well as download their CG Board 10th and 12th Board result 2022 through the official website. Also, a direct link will be provided on this page after the announcement of CGBSE result 2022. Go through the steps to know how to check Chhattisgarh 10th and 12th result -

1st Step - Go to the official website of Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education - cgbse.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the relevant link as per the student's class.

3rd Step - Enter roll number and captcha code. Now, click on the submit button.

4th Step - CG Board Class 10th and 12th results will be displayed on the screen.

5th Step - Take a screenshot and download the result in PDF format.

How To Check CG Board Result 2022 Class 10 and 12 via SMS?

In case, students are not able to check their 10th or 12th class result in online mode, then they can use the SMS facility. They can check below the steps to know how to check Chhattisgarh board 10th and 12th result 2022 through SMS -

1st Step - For CG Board result for Classes 10 - Type CG10<space>ROLL NUMBER and For CG Board 12th result - Type CG12 <Space> RollNumber.

2nd Step - Send this message to 56263.

3rd Step - The CG board 10th and 12th results will be sent to the students via SMS.

Chhattisgarh Board Result 2022 for Class 10th and 12th Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

For better understanding, here we have provided the image-wise steps to know how to check the results of CG Board 10th and 12th. Students can check the online result window and complete checking procedure here -

Step 1st - Go to the official link - cgbse.nic.in and paste it on the Google page. A new window will appear on the screen.

Step 2nd - Now, click on the Chhattisgarh High School Exam result or Higher School Exam Result. A login page will appear on the screen.

Step 3rd - Enter the login credentials and the result will appear on the screen.

What details will be mentioned in CGBSE 10th and 12th Result 2022?

The online Chhattisgarh board result will be provisional in nature. Students must ensure that all the details provided in the GG 10th and 12th 2022 results are correct. In case of any error, they can contact the respective schools. Based on last year's result, here we have provided the details that will be mentioned on it -

Student's name Roll number Parents/Guardians name Centre code School code Name of the Subjects Marks obtained in theory exams Marks secured in practical exams Division Grand total Remarks

Chhattisgarh Board Result Statistics

Along with the CG Board 10th and 12th result 2022, the board is also expected to release the statistics that includes the total number of students who appeared for the exam, pass percentage etc. Here check below the CGBSE 10th and 12th result statistics -

CG Board Result Class 10 Statistics

Year Overall Pass % Girls’ Pass % Boys’ Pass % Number of Students appeared 2021 100% 100% 100% 4,67,261 2020 73.62% Approx 3.84 Lakhs 2019 68.2 77.7% 68.25% 3,82,955 2018 77% 79.4% 74% 4,42,060 2017 61.04% 62.06% 60% 3,86,349 2016 73.43% 75.83% 71% 4, 50,000 2015 55.23% 55.36% 55% 4,03,0762

CG Board Result Class 12 Statistics

Year Overall Pass % No. of Students Girls’ Pass % Boys’ Pass % 2021 97.43 2,86,850 98.06 96.06 2020 78.59 - - - 2019 78.45 2,59,944 77.7 68.25 2018 77 2,72,000 - - 2017 76.36 2,71,599 79.05 74 2016 73.43 4,12,729 75.83 71 2015 73.4 2,90,777 76.2 73

What After the Announcement of CG Board Result 2022 Class 10 and 12?

After the CGBSE class 10 and 12 examination results are declared, the students who have qualified in the class 10 exams will be able to apply for admissions to Class 11 in any stream - Arts, Science and Commerce. Whereas, those students who have qualified in class 12th will be eligible to apply for bachelor and other professional courses based on the percentage secured by them.

Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 and 12 Result 2022 - Rechecking and Revaluation

If any student is not satisfied with their result, the student can apply for the revaluation and rechecking process. The students whose marks are lower than expected can apply for the CGBSE revaluation and rechecking process by completing the online application process.

The links to complete the CGBSE class 10 and 12 revaluation and rechecking process will be released on the official website of the board. The revised marks of the students will be available on the official website which will then be updated in the individual mark sheets of the students.

CGBSE 10th and 12th Result 2022 - Compartmental Exam

The students who are unable to qualify in the exams will be able to apply for the Compartmental examination. The CGBSE Compartmental examinations will be conducted by the board across the various examination centres.

The complete schedule for the examinations along with the other details will be released on the official website shortly after the results of the examination are declared and the notification for the supplementary examinations are released.

CG Board Result 2022 Class 10 and 12 - Toppers

The toppers for the Chhattisgarh Board examination will be released as soon as the results are declared. The names of the students who have topped the examinations will be released on the official website by the board officials along with the top marks in each category.

The toppers for the CGBSE Class 10th and 12th examinations will be released for the Arts, Science and Commerce streams. The board will also be releasing the list of students who have topped the examinations in the different districts.

About Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE)

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education also known as CGBSE is responsible for conducting the Class 10 and 12 annual examinations for the students along with other competitive examinations. The board came into existence in 2001 following which the first annual examinations were conducted in 2002. The board conducts examinations for the High school (regular / Swdyayi / correspondence), Higher Secondary (regular / Athavale / correspondence), Higher Secondary Professional (Regular / Athavale), Diploma in Education (regular / correspondence) biennial course (after passing the Higher Secondary) and Diploma in Physical Education, two-year course (after passing the Higher Secondary).