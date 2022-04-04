Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    CG Board Result 2022 Class 10 and 12: Know Chhattisgarh Board Results Date, How to Check

    Created On : Apr 4, 2022 14:13 ISTModified On : Apr 20, 2022 13:01 IST
    Chhattisgarh Board Results 2022
    Chhattisgarh Board Results 2022
    Register For Chhattisgarh Board Results 2022 Updates
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification
    Chhattisgarh Board Result 2022 - Content Highlights
    CGBSE 10th and 12th Result 2022 Highlights
    Chhattisgarh Board Result 2022 Date and Time
    How To Check Chhattisgarh Board Result 2022 Class 10 and 12 in Online Mode?
    How To Check CG Board Result 2022 Class 10 and 12 via SMS?
    Chhattisgarh Board Result 2022 for Class 10th and 12th Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

    CG Board Result 2022 Class 10 and 12: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE)  is expected to release the class 10th and 12th result in May 2022. Students can check Chhattisgarh Board result 2022 in online mode at - cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in. They will have to use their roll number to check the CG 10th and 12th Board results. 

    Also, to easily access the result of the CG Board, a direct link will be provided on this page. The Chhattisgarh board result will include the marks secured by the students in the subjects along with their qualifying status in the examinations. They are hence advised to keep checking this page for further updates regarding the announcement of the results. 

    CGBSE 10th and 12th Result 2022 Highlights

    Overview

    Specifications 

    Board Name

    Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE)

    Exam Name

    CG Board Class 10th 

    CG Board Class 12th

    Exam Mode

    Offline

    Session

    2021-22

    Result Announcement Official Website

    cgbse.nic.inresults.cg.nic.in

    Result Mode

    Online

    Credentials Required

    roll number and date of birth

    Chhattisgarh Board Result 2022 Date and Time

    The date for the release of the CG 10th and 12th board results will be updated soon on this page. Till then, students can check the below Chhattisgarh exam dates for class 10th and 12th and other related dates. Check these dates to keep track of CGBSE 10th and 12th exam events - 

    CG Board Result 2022 Dates Class 10th 

    Events 

    Dates 

    Chhattisgarh Class 10th Exam 

    3rd to 23rd March 2022

    CG Board Result 10th

    May 2022

    CGBSE Class 10th re-evaluation - application date

    June 2022

    Revaluation Result

    June 2022

    CGBSE Result 2022 Dates Class 12th

    Events 

    Dates 

    Chhattisgarh Class 12th Exam 

    2nd to 30th March 2022

    CGBSE 12th Board Result 

    May 2022

    CG Board 12th re-evaluation - application date

    June 2022

    Revaluation Result

    June 2022

    How To Check Chhattisgarh Board Result 2022 Class 10 and 12 in Online Mode? 

    Students can check as well as download their CG Board 10th and 12th Board result 2022 through the official website. Also, a direct link will be provided on this page after the announcement of CGBSE result 2022. Go through the steps to know how to check Chhattisgarh 10th and 12th result -  

    1st Step - Go to the official website of Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education - cgbse.nic.in.

    2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the relevant link as per the student's class.

    3rd Step - Enter roll number and captcha code. Now, click on the submit button.

    4th Step - CG Board Class 10th and 12th results will be displayed on the screen.

    5th Step - Take a screenshot and download the result in PDF format. 

    How To Check CG Board Result 2022 Class 10 and 12 via SMS? 

    In case, students are not able to check their 10th or 12th class result in online mode, then they can use the SMS facility. They can check below the steps to know how to check Chhattisgarh board 10th and 12th result 2022 through SMS - 

    1st Step - For CG Board result for Classes 10 - Type CG10<space>ROLL NUMBER and For CG Board 12th result - Type CG12 <Space> RollNumber.

    2nd Step - Send this message to 56263.

    3rd Step - The CG board 10th and 12th results will be sent to the students via SMS.

    Chhattisgarh Board Result 2022 for Class 10th and 12th Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

    For better understanding, here we have provided the image-wise steps to know how to check the results of CG Board 10th and 12th. Students can check the online result window and complete checking procedure here -  

    Step 1st - Go to the official link - cgbse.nic.in and paste it on the Google page. A new window will appear on the screen. 

    CG Board 10th & 12th Result 2022

    Step 2nd - Now, click on the Chhattisgarh High School Exam result or Higher School Exam Result. A login page will appear on the screen. 

    CG Board 10th & 12th Result 2022

    Step 3rd - Enter the login credentials and the result will appear on the screen.

    What details will be mentioned in CGBSE 10th and 12th Result 2022? 

    The online Chhattisgarh board result will be provisional in nature. Students must ensure that all the details provided in the GG 10th and 12th 2022 results are correct. In case of any error, they can contact the respective schools. Based on last year's result, here we have provided the details that will be mentioned on it -  

    1. Student's name
    2. Roll number
    3. Parents/Guardians name
    4. Centre code
    5. School code
    6. Name of the Subjects
    7. Marks obtained in theory exams
    8. Marks secured in practical exams
    9. Division
    10. Grand total
    11. Remarks

    Chhattisgarh Board Result Statistics

    Along with the CG Board 10th and 12th result 2022, the board is also expected to release the statistics that includes the total number of students who appeared for the exam, pass percentage etc. Here check below the CGBSE 10th and 12th result statistics - 

    CG Board Result Class 10 Statistics 

    Year

    Overall Pass %

    Girls’ Pass %

    Boys’ Pass %

    Number of Students appeared

    2021

    100%

    100%

    100%

    4,67,261

    2020

    73.62%

     

     

    Approx 3.84 Lakhs

    2019

    68.2

    77.7%

    68.25%

    3,82,955

    2018

    77%

    79.4%

    74%

    4,42,060

    2017

    61.04%

    62.06%

    60%

    3,86,349

    2016

    73.43%

    75.83%

    71%

    4, 50,000

    2015

    55.23%

    55.36%

    55%

    4,03,0762

    CG Board Result Class 12 Statistics 

    Year

    Overall Pass %

    No. of Students

    Girls’ Pass %

    Boys’ Pass %

    2021

    97.43

    2,86,850

    98.06

    96.06

    2020

    78.59

    -

    -

    -

    2019

    78.45

    2,59,944

    77.7

    68.25

    2018

    77

    2,72,000

    -

    -

    2017

    76.36

    2,71,599

    79.05

    74

    2016

    73.43

    4,12,729

    75.83

    71

    2015

    73.4

    2,90,777

    76.2

    73

    What After the Announcement of CG Board Result 2022 Class 10 and 12? 

    After the CGBSE class 10 and 12 examination results are declared, the students who have qualified in the class 10 exams will be able to apply for admissions to Class 11 in any stream - Arts, Science and Commerce. Whereas, those students who have qualified in class 12th will be eligible to apply for bachelor and other professional courses based on the percentage secured by them. 

    Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 and 12 Result 2022 - Rechecking and Revaluation

    If any student is not satisfied with their result, the student can apply for the revaluation and rechecking process. The students whose marks are lower than expected can apply for the CGBSE revaluation and rechecking process by completing the online application process. 

    The links to complete the CGBSE class 10 and 12 revaluation and rechecking process will be released on the official website of the board. The revised marks of the students will be available on the official website which will then be updated in the individual mark sheets of the students.   

    CGBSE 10th and 12th Result 2022 - Compartmental Exam 

    The students who are unable to qualify in the exams will be able to apply for the Compartmental examination. The CGBSE Compartmental examinations will be conducted by the board across the various examination centres. 

    The complete schedule for the examinations along with the other details will be released on the official website shortly after the results of the examination are declared and the notification for the supplementary examinations are released. 

    CG Board Result 2022 Class 10 and 12 - Toppers 

    The toppers for the Chhattisgarh Board examination will be released as soon as the results are declared. The names of the students who have topped the examinations will be released on the official website by the board officials along with the top marks in each category. 

    The toppers for the CGBSE Class 10th and 12th examinations will be released for the Arts, Science and Commerce streams. The board will also be releasing the list of students who have topped the examinations in the different districts.

    About Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE)

    Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education also known as CGBSE is responsible for conducting the Class 10 and 12 annual examinations for the students along with other competitive examinations. The board came into existence in 2001 following which the first annual examinations were conducted in 2002. The board conducts examinations for the High school (regular / Swdyayi / correspondence), Higher Secondary (regular / Athavale / correspondence), Higher Secondary Professional (Regular / Athavale), Diploma in Education (regular / correspondence) biennial course (after passing the Higher Secondary) and Diploma in Physical Education, two-year course (after passing the Higher Secondary).

    Read more

    Board Result News / Updates

    CGSOS 10th and 12th Exam Date Sheet 2022 (OUT): Check at sos.cg.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

    Published on: 2022-02-14 19:49

    CGSOS Class 10 and 12 Exam Date Sheet 2022 (OUT): Chhattisgarh Open School Board has released the CGSOS Main Exam 2022 Time Table for the upcoming 10th and 12th Class Exams. According to the date sheet, CG Open School Class 12 Exam will begin from 1st April, while Class 10 Exam will be held from 4th April 2022 onwards.

    Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th 12th Board Exams 2022 To Be Held As Per Schedule in Offline Mode

    Published on: 2022-02-11 12:40

    Chhattisgarh Board Exams 2022 will be held as per the schedule and there will be no change in their dates. Check latest updates here

    CGSOS 10th and 12th Date Sheet 2021 Released, Download Chhattisgarh Open School Board Class 10 and 12 Exam Timetable at sos.cg.nic.in

    Published on: 2021-06-05 21:45

    CGSOS 10th and 12th Date Sheet 2021 Released: The Chhattisgarh State Open School Board (CGSOS) has released the revised date sheet or timetable for the CGSOS 10th and 12th Exam 2021. As per the revised exam dates, the Chhattisgarh Open School Class 10 and 12 Exams are scheduled to be held in July. Download the complete CGSOS Class 10 and 12 Exam Timetable 2021 online via the official website i.e. sos.cg.nic.in. Get Direct Link Here.

    More News

    FAQ

    Will CG board result 2022 for Class 10 and 12 be released on different dates?

    Yes, it is expected that the results for both classes will be declared on different dates.

    Where can I check my Chhattisgarh result 2022 online?

    The online result of CG board 2022 class 10 and 12 will be made available on the official website. Also, a direct link will be provided on this page.

    What credentials are required to check the CG Board Result 2022?

    The credentials required to check the CGBSE 10th and 12th result is the student's roll number.

    When will the Chhattisgarh Board results be declared?

    The CG Board exam result is expected to be announced in May 2022 in online mode.

    What if a student fails in the Chhattisgarh Board Result 2022 class 10 and 12?

    If a student fails to secure the passing marks in CG board exam in class 10th and 12th, then they appear for the compartmental examination to improve their marks.