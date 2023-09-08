CG Apex Bank Jobs 2023 Apply for 398 Posts

Chhattisgarh Co-operative Apex Bank Recruitment 2023 For 398 Committee Manager And Other Posts: Check Eligibility

Chhattisgarh Co-operative Apex Bank Committee Manager Recruitment 2023: Chhattisgarh Co-operative Apex Bank has invited applications for the 398 posts on the official website. Check the pdf, selection process, salary and others here. 

Get all the details of Chhattisgarh Co-operative Apex Bank Recruitment here, apply online link
Chhattisgarh Co-operative Apex Bank Recruitment 2023 Notification: Chhattisgarh Co-operative Apex Bank Ltd has invited online applications for the 398 various posts on its official website. All those aspirants preparing for Banking jobs have a golden chance to apply for these posts including  Committee Manager, Assistant Manager, Office Assistant, General Assistant and others. 

Chhattisgarh Co-operative Apex Bank has uploaded the short notice regarding the recruitment drive launched in the state. Out of total 398 posts, 260 are for Committee Manager, 98-General Assistant, 23-Assistant Manager and 17 for Office Assistant. 

  
Chhattisgarh Co-operative Apex Bank Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

  •  Assistant Manager-23
  • Office Assistant 17
  • General Assistant-98
  • Committee Manager-260

Chhattisgarh Co-operative Apex Bank Educational Qualification 2023

Please check the official website for details regarding the notification process, how to apply, eligibility and others update on the official website.  

Career Counseling

 

Chhattisgarh Co-operative Bank Recruitment 2023: Overview 

Organisation  Chhattisgarh Co-operative Apex Bank 
name of posts  Committee Manager/Assistant Manager and Others
Number of posts  398
Application mode  Online 
Jobs type Govt Jobs
Official website https://www.cgapexbank.com/

How To Download: Chhattisgarh Co-operative Apex Bank Recruitment 2023 Notification

  • Visit the official website of Chhattisgarh Co-operative Apex Bank Ltd
  • Go to the Announcements Section on the home page.
  • Click on the link-‘ Apex Bank and District Central Cooperative Banks Recruitment (CBAS23) - 2023  News Paper Advertisement - CBAS23' available on the home page.
  • Now you will get the pdf of the detailed notification in a new window.
  • Download and save the notification for your future reference.

 
Chhattisgarh Co-operative Apex Bank Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

How to Apply For Chhattisgarh Co-operative Apex Bank Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

  • Step 1: Visit to the official website https://coop.cg.gov.in
  • Step 2: Click on the link Chhattisgarh Co-operative Apex Bank Executive recruitment 2023 on the homepage.
  • Step 3: Now you will have to provide the required details to the link.
  • Step 4: After that, submit the application form.
  • Step 5: Now provide all the essential documents.
  • Step 6:  Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.

FAQ

What is the eligibility for Chhattisgarh Co-operative Apex Bank Recruitment 2023?

The details of the eligibility, selection process, age limit and others will be available soon on the official website.

What are the Jobs in Chhattisgarh Co-operative Apex Bank Recruitment 2023?

A total of 398 Committee Manager & Other Posts are to be filled under the recruitment drive.
