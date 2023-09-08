Chhattisgarh Co-operative Apex Bank Recruitment 2023 For 398 Committee Manager And Other Posts: Check Eligibility

Chhattisgarh Co-operative Apex Bank Recruitment 2023 Notification: Chhattisgarh Co-operative Apex Bank Ltd has invited online applications for the 398 various posts on its official website. All those aspirants preparing for Banking jobs have a golden chance to apply for these posts including Committee Manager, Assistant Manager, Office Assistant, General Assistant and others.
Chhattisgarh Co-operative Apex Bank has uploaded the short notice regarding the recruitment drive launched in the state. Out of total 398 posts, 260 are for Committee Manager, 98-General Assistant, 23-Assistant Manager and 17 for Office Assistant.
Chhattisgarh Co-operative Apex Bank Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
- Assistant Manager-23
- Office Assistant 17
- General Assistant-98
- Committee Manager-260
Chhattisgarh Co-operative Apex Bank Educational Qualification 2023
Chhattisgarh Co-operative Bank Recruitment 2023: Overview
|Organisation
|Chhattisgarh Co-operative Apex Bank
|name of posts
|Committee Manager/Assistant Manager and Others
|Number of posts
|398
|Application mode
|Online
|Jobs type
|Govt Jobs
|Official website
|https://www.cgapexbank.com/
How To Download: Chhattisgarh Co-operative Apex Bank Recruitment 2023 Notification
- Visit the official website of Chhattisgarh Co-operative Apex Bank Ltd
- Go to the Announcements Section on the home page.
- Click on the link-‘ Apex Bank and District Central Cooperative Banks Recruitment (CBAS23) - 2023 News Paper Advertisement - CBAS23' available on the home page.
- Now you will get the pdf of the detailed notification in a new window.
- Download and save the notification for your future reference.
Chhattisgarh Co-operative Apex Bank Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
How to Apply For Chhattisgarh Co-operative Apex Bank Recruitment 2023?
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
- Step 1: Visit to the official website https://coop.cg.gov.in
- Step 2: Click on the link Chhattisgarh Co-operative Apex Bank Executive recruitment 2023 on the homepage.
- Step 3: Now you will have to provide the required details to the link.
- Step 4: After that, submit the application form.
- Step 5: Now provide all the essential documents.
- Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.