NCERT Book for Class 11 Economics PDF for 2023-24 (Revised)

NCERT Book for Class 11 Economics: Download revised NCERT Book for Class 11 Economics in a chapter-wise PDF. Also, check the list of chapter-wise topics removed from the textbook. The latest NCERT Class 11 Economics Book is available in English and Hindi here.

Class 11 Latest NCERT Economics Textbook: Students and teachers can check the chapter-wise NCERT Class 11 Economics textbooks in Hindi and English. These NCERT textbooks follow the revised syllabus and exclude topics and chapters that are no longer part of the CBSE syllabus. You will be able to download these PDFs for free by just using your email address. The PDF links are given along with the chapter names. You can download NCERT Class 11 Indian Economics Development, Statistics for Economics, Sankhyiki, and Bhartiya Airthryavstha Ka Vikas. To get more information and study material for your CBSE Class 11 exam preparation, refer to the links below.

NCERT Book for Class 11 Economics: Indian Economic Development

Chapter No. Chapter Name PDF Links Unit I DEVELOPMENT POLICIES AND EXPERIENCE (1947-90 1 INDIAN ECONOMY ON THE EVE OF INDEPENDENCE Download PDF 2 INDIAN ECONOMY 1950-1990 Download PDF UNIT II ECONOMIC REFORMS SINCE 1991 3 LIBERALISATION, PRIVATISATION AND GLOBALISATION: AN APPRAISAL Download PDF UNIT III CURRENT CHALLENGES FACING THE INDIAN ECONOMY 4 HUMAN CAPITAL FORMATION IN INDIA Download PDF 5 RURAL DEVELOPMENT Download PDF 6 EMPLOYMENT: GROWTH, INFORMALISATION AND OTHER ISSUES Download PDF 7 ENVIRONMENT AND SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT Download PDF UNIT IV DEVELOPMENT EXPERIENCES OF INDIA: A COMPARISON WITH NEIGHBOURS 8 COMPARATIVE DEVELOPMENT EXPERIENCES OF INDIA AND ITS NEIGHBOURS Download PDF

NCERT Book for Class 11 Economics: Statistics for Economics

NCERT Book for Class 11 Economics: Sankhyiki

NCERT Class 11 Economics Sankhyiki Chapter 8

NCERT Book for Class 11 Economics: Bhartiya Airthryavstha Ka Vikas

Class 11 NCERT Economics Book: Deleted Topics

Statistics for Economics Chapter No. Page No. Deleted Topics Chapter 6: Measures of Dispersion 74–90 Full Chapter Indian Economic Development Chapter No. Page No. Deleted Topics Chapter 4: Poverty 57–81 Full Chapter Chapter 8: Infrastructure 139–161 Full Chapter







Related: