CMOH Hoogly Interview Schedule 2020 for District Consultant Posts Postponed Partially due to COVID-19 @wbhealth.gov.in

CMOH Hoogly Interview Schedule 2020 Postponed: Chief Medical Officer of Health, Hoogly under West Bengal Health Department has postponed the Interview Schedule for the District Consultant Posts (Scheduled on 11 September 2020)on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for District Consultant Posts can check the short notification available on the official website of WB Health - wbhealth.gov.in.

According to the short notification released by the Chief Medical Officer of Health, Hoogly, the Interview Schedule for the District Consultant Posts under NTCP (Scheduled on 11 September 2020) is postponed due to COVID 19 Pandemic.

The Notification further says," As 11th September 2020 has been announced as lockdown due to COVID 19 Pandemic, the interview schedule for the District Consultant under NTCP on 11 September 2020 will be postponed. Next Date will be intimated later. The Schedule of 08 September 2020 and 16 September 2020 will be held as usual. All other terms and conditions remain same. All concerned are being informed accordingly."

All such candidates who have to appear for the Interview for the above posts can check the short notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

