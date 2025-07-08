Cotton Corporation of India Salary 2025: Post-wise Salary and Job Profile

Cotton Corporation of India Salary: The Cotton Corporation of India aims to fill 147 vacancies for the Management Trainee (Marketing & Accounts), Junior Commercial Executive, and Junior Assistant (Cotton Testing Lab) posts. Candidates will be selected for these posts based on their performance in the written exam and document verification. It is a promising opportunity for the aspirants seeking a competitive salary package, career stability and clear prospects for career advancement. The salary of selected candidates varies as per the post, depending on the pay scale of the respective designation. Additionally, they will also be entitled to various perks and allowances admissible to the post. Read on to learn all the details about CCI salary in hand, job profile, post-wise salary, and more.

Cotton Corporation of India Salary 2025 The pay scale for the CCI salary varies post-wise, and candidates should be well-aware of this aspect to avoid any confusion later on. Knowing salary and job profile helps them make the right choice about their career path and align their decision with their professional goals. Here is the post-wise salary structure for the Cotton Corporation of India tabulated below for the candidate’s reference: Post Name Pay Scale Management Trainee (Marketing) Rs 30,000- 1,20,000 (IDA) Management Trainee (Accounts) Rs 30,000- 1,20,000 (IDA) Junior Commercial Executive Rs 22000-90000 (IDA) Junior Assistant (Cotton Testing Lab) Rs 22000-90000 (IDA) Cotton Corporation of India In-Hand Salary The CCI monthly salary per month includes various components like pay scale, basic pay, allowances, and deductions admissible to the respective posts. The Cotton Corporation of India salary differs as per the post, depending on pay scale, allowances, and other factors of the specific designation. The starting basic pay for the Management Trainee post shall be Rs 30,000, whereas the basic pay for Junior Commercial Executive and Junior Assistant will be Rs 22000. In addition to the basic pay, they will also receive various perks and allowances that will enhance their overall compensation package.

CCI JCE Salary Candidates recruited for Junior Commercial Executive will receive a lucrative salary and allowances, making it an attractive option for candidates. The pay scale for the posts will range between Rs 22000 and Rs 90000 as per the official notification. In addition to the basic pay, candidates will receive DA and other allowances in the salary package. CCI Management Trainee Salary Candidates appointed for the Management Trainee (Marketing & Accounts) post will receive a salary in the pay scale of Rs 30,000- 1,20,000. Upon the appointment, they will receive the minimum basic pay of Rs 30,000, which can increase up to the maximum of Rs 1,20,000, depending on the years of service, work performance and other factors. CCI Junior Assistant Salary The pay scale for the CCI Junior Assistant (Cotton Testing Lab) post ranges between INR 22000 and INR 90000. Along with basic pay, employees may also be entitled to various allowances and benefits as per the corporation's policy.

Cotton Corporation of India Job Profile The Cotton Corporation of India offers excellent job opportunities for various posts, including Management Trainee (Marketing & Accounts), Junior Commercial Executive, and Junior Assistant (Cotton Testing Lab). Each post has unique job roles and responsibilities, contributing to the overall growth of the organisation. Check the post-wise CCI Job Profile shared below: Post Name Job Profile Management Trainee (Marketing & Accounts) To assist in marketing and accounting activities. To review market trends and prepare reports for management. Junior Commercial Executive To assist in the preparation of the commercial documents. To maintain records and manage commercial operations. Junior Assistant (Cotton Testing Lab) To maintain necessary equipment and prepare reports. To adhere to testing standards and assist seniors in daily activities.