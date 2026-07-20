Cotton Corporation of India Salary 2026: Check Post-Wise Salary Structure, Pay Scale & Allowances
CCI has released a notification for 148 posts, including Assistant Manager, Management Trainee, Junior Commercial Executive, and Junior Assistant. Selected candidates will get an attractive salary along with DA, HRA, and Medical Benefits. Check this article to know more about the CCI Post-wise Salary structure, pay scale, and allowances.
Key Points
- CCI released 148 vacancies for 2026 recruitment across various posts.
- CCI 2026 salaries range from Rs 22,000 to Rs 1,40,000 monthly, based on post.
- Selected candidates for CCI 2026 receive DA, HRA, medical benefits, PF, and gratuity.
CCI Salary 2026: The Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) has released a recruitment notification for a total of 148 vacancies in 2026, and the most important thing every candidate wants to know is about the salary. CCI offers pay under the IDA (Industrial Dearness Allowance) pay pattern, and the salary depends on the posts. It ranges from Rs 22,000 to Rs 1,40,000 per month for posts like Assistant Manager, Management Trainee, Junior Commercial Executive, and Junior Assistant. Along with basic pay, selected candidates will receive DA, HRA, medical benefits, provident fund, and gratuity. This article provides complete post-wise salary details for CCI recruitment 2026.
Cotton Corporation of India Salary Structure 2026 Highlights
Interested candidates can find all the information related to the CCI salary structure in the table given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Cotton Corporation of India (CCI)
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Ministry
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Ministry of Textiles, Government of India
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Posts
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Assistant Manager, Management trainee, Junior commercial executive, Junior assistant
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Pay Pattern
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Industrial Dearness Allowance (IDA)
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Salary Range
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Rs 22,000 to Rs 1,40,000 per month
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Assistant Manager
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Rs 40,000 to Rs 1,40,000
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Management trainee
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30,000 to Rs 1,20,000
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Probation Period
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12 Months
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Sevice Bond
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3 years
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Allowances
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DA, HRA, Medical Benefits, Provident Fund
Cotton Corporation of India Salary 2026
CCI pays under the IDA (Industrial Dearness Allowance) pattern. The basic pay starts from Rs 22,000 to Rs 40,000, depending on the posts, while the maximum pay goes up to Rs 1,40,000. Assistant Manager post gets a pay scale of Rs 40,000 to Rs 1,40,000, and the management trainee post gets Rs 30,000 to Rs 1,20,000. Along with basic pay l, employees receive Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance, medical benefits, and provident fund as per CCI rules.
Cotton Corporation of India Post-wise Salary 2026
Candidates can check the complete post-wise salary details of CCI in the table given below:
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Post
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Pay Scale (IDA Pattern)
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Assistant Manager (Official Language)
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Rs. 40,000 – Rs. 1,40,000
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Assistant Manager (Information Technology)
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Rs. 40,000 – Rs. 1,40,000
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Management Trainee (Marketing/Accounts)
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Rs. 30,000 – Rs. 1,20,000
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Junior Commercial Executive
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Rs. 25,000 – Rs. 90,000 (approx.)
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Junior Assistant
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Rs. 22,000 – Rs. 70,000 (approx.)
Cotton Corporation of India Salary 2026 Job Profile
Interested Candidates can check the job profile of CCI in the list given below:
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Assistant Manager (Official Language): They should handle Hindi language policy work and ensure official language compliance across the organisation.
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Assistant Manager (Information Technology): They manage IT systems, software, and technology operations of CCI
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Management Trainee (marketing/accounts): They are responsible for cotton procurement, marketing, and accounting functions. Posted at regional offices, branch offices, or the head office during training
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Junior Commercial Executive: They are mainly posted at cotton procurement centers in rural and interior cotton -growing regions. Assists in accounting and financial documentation during procurement.
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Junior Assistant: They run administrative and clerical work and can be posted at branch offices, regional offices, laboratories, or administrative offices.
Cotton Corporation of India Salary 2026 Career Growth
CCI gives good career growth opportunities to its employees along with job security. Junior assistants and junior commercial executives can get promoted to higher administrative or commercial posts based on performance and experience. Management trainees, after completing their probation period, are confirmed into regular management posts and can further grow into senior management roles over time. Assistant managers can move to a higher management level within the organisation. Along with promotion, employees get periodic increments in basic pay as per the rules.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com