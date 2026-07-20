Cotton Corporation of India Salary 2026: Check Post-Wise Salary Structure, Pay Scale & Allowances

CCI Salary 2026: The Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) has released a recruitment notification for a total of 148 vacancies in 2026, and the most important thing every candidate wants to know is about the salary. CCI offers pay under the IDA (Industrial Dearness Allowance) pay pattern, and the salary depends on the posts. It ranges from Rs 22,000 to Rs 1,40,000 per month for posts like Assistant Manager, Management Trainee, Junior Commercial Executive, and Junior Assistant. Along with basic pay, selected candidates will receive DA, HRA, medical benefits, provident fund, and gratuity. This article provides complete post-wise salary details for CCI recruitment 2026.

Cotton Corporation of India Salary Structure 2026 Highlights

Interested candidates can find all the information related to the CCI salary structure in the table given below: