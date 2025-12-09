CSIR CECRI Recruitment 2025: Applications Invited For Scientist Posts, Emoluments Rs. 1,19,424, Check Eligibility

CSIR CECRI Recruitment 2025: The CSIR-Central Electrochemical Research Institute (CECRI), Karaikudi has invited online applications for Scientist posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before January 12, 2025.

Candidates will get the complete details about the CSIR CECRI application procedure, important dates, application fees, age limit, qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links.

CSIR CECRI cruitment 2025: Important Dates

The organisation has uploaded the detailed notification with all the crucial details including application schedule. You can apply online for these posts after visiting the official website following the schedule given below-

Last date of application January 12, 2025

CSIR CECRI Recruitment 2025 2025 Notification PDF