CSIR CECRI Recruitment 2025: Applications Invited For Scientist Posts, Emoluments Rs. 1,19,424, Check Eligibility

CSIR CECRI Recruitment 2025: The CSIR-Central Electrochemical Research Institute (CECRI), Karaikudi has invited online applications for Scientist posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before January 12, 2025.
Candidates will get the complete details about the CSIR CECRI application procedure, important dates, application fees, age limit, qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links.
CSIR CECRI cruitment 2025: Important Dates
The organisation has uploaded the detailed notification with all the crucial details including application schedule. You can apply online for these posts after visiting the official website following the schedule given below-
|Last date of application
|January 12, 2025
CSIR CECRI Recruitment 2025 2025 Notification PDF
Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for Scientist vacancies announced. You can download the official notification through the link given below:
|CSIR CECRI Recruitment 2025
|Download PDF
CSIR CECRI Recruitment 2025 Overview
A total of 15 positions for Scientist posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive. To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same-
|Particulars
|Details
|Organization
|CSIR-Central Electrochemical Research Institute (CECRI)
|Post Name
|Scientist
|Advt. No.
|03/2025
|Last date of application process
|January 12, 2025
|Pay Level (As per 7th CPC)
|Level-11
|Total Emoluments (As per 7th CPC)
|Rs. 1,19,424/-* approx. (inclusive of Basic Pay, DA, HRA, TRA etc.)
|Upper Age Limit
|32 years
|Official Website
|https://www.cecri.res.in/
What is the CSIR CECRI Recruitment 2025 Eligibility and Age Limit?
Candidates should possess the required posts wise educational qualification and other eligibility parameters to apply for these posts.
Scientist: Ph.D. (Science) Submitted in the areas of Chemistry / Chemical Sciences or equivalent.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility of the posts.
How To Apply for the CSIR CECRI 2025?
Interested and eligible candidates can apply on-line for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
Step 1: Visit to the official website https://www.cecri.res.in/
Step 2: Click on the link CSIR CECRI recruitment 2025 on the homepage.
Step 3: Provide the required details.
Step 4: Submit the application form.
Step 5: Submit the required documents.
Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation