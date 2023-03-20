CSPDCL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 For 156 Various Posts: Apply Online Link, Check Eligibility & other details

CSPDCL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 : CSPDCL has invited online applications for the 156 Graduate/Diploma Apprentice Posts on its official website. Check CSPDCL Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

CSPDCL Apprentice 2023 Recruitment: The Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Company Limited (CSPDCL) invited online applications for 156 Apprentice posts in different trades. Out of total 156 Apprentice posts, 48 are available for Graduate Apprentice (Engineering), 63 are for Diploma Apprentice and rest 45 are for Graduate Non-Engineering trades. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 31 March 2023.

In a bid to apply for CSPDCL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification candidates should have certain educational qualifications including Graduation/Diploma in the concerned trades from the recognized University/Board.

Important Date CSPDCL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 31 March 2023.

CSPDCL Apprentice 2023 Vacancy

Post Number Graduate Apprentice (Engineering) 48 Diploma Apprentice 63 Graduate Non-Engineering 45

CSPDCL Apprentice Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Graduate Apprentice (Engineering)-Engineering Degree in concerned Trades.

Diploma Apprentice-Diploma in Concerned Trades.

Graduate Non-Engineering-Graduate in concerned Trades.

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the post.

CSPDCL Apprentice 2023 Notification PDF

Visit the official website of The Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Company Limited (CSPDCL) -https://www.cspdcl.co.in. Go to the Recruitment Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ One Year Apprenticeship in CSPDCL for Year 2023-24 Graduate (Technical / Non-Technical ) & Diploma Apprentice' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the CSPDCL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification in a new window. Download CSPDCL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification and save the same for your future reference.

CSPDCL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

How To Apply For CSPDCL Apprentice 2023?

Applying candidates should have enrolled in the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS)-www.mhrdnats.gov.in. You will have to submit your application with essential documents to the office address as given in the notification on or before 31 March 2023.