CSPGCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020: 208 Vacancies for Graduate Apprentice, Diploma Apprentice and ITI Trade Apprentice Posts

CSPGCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020: Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company Limited (CSPGCL) is seeking a job opportunity for the candidates for the post of Graduate Apprentice, Diploma Apprentice and ITI Trade Apprentice. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts on or before 15 April 2020.

Important Date

Last date for submission of application: 15 April 2020

CSPGCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentice – 43 Posts

Diploma Apprentice – 60 Posts

ITI Trade Apprentice – 105 Posts

CSPGCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Graduate Apprentice – Candidate should have a Graduation Degree in Engineering Technology related to recognized institute university.

Diploma Apprentice – Candidate should have Diploma in State Technical Board related to the recognized institute.

ITI Trade Apprentice – Candidate must be ITI Prosopathy Pass in Faculty related to the recognized institute.

CSPGCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale

Graduate Apprentice – Rs. 9000/- Per Month

Diploma Apprentice – Rs. 8000/- Per Month

ITI Trade Apprentice – Rs. 8019/- Per Month

Official Notification PDF

Official Website

CSPGCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure

Interested candidates can apply for CSPGCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 by sending applications to the Chief Engineer (Liquidator) P.C. G. TI Chhattisgarh State Pawar Generation Company Limited Cobra East District Cobra (Chhattisgarh) on or before 15 Apr 2020.

