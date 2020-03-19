CSPGCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020: 208 Vacancies for Graduate Apprentice, Diploma Apprentice and ITI Trade Apprentice Posts

CSPGCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020: Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company Limited (CSPGCL) is seeking a job opportunity for the candidates for the post of Graduate Apprentice, Diploma Apprentice and ITI Trade Apprentice. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts on or before 15 April 2020.
Important Date
- Last date for submission of application: 15 April 2020
CSPGCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Graduate Apprentice – 43 Posts
- Diploma Apprentice – 60 Posts
- ITI Trade Apprentice – 105 Posts
CSPGCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Graduate Apprentice – Candidate should have a Graduation Degree in Engineering Technology related to recognized institute university.
- Diploma Apprentice – Candidate should have Diploma in State Technical Board related to the recognized institute.
- ITI Trade Apprentice – Candidate must be ITI Prosopathy Pass in Faculty related to the recognized institute.
CSPGCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale
- Graduate Apprentice – Rs. 9000/- Per Month
- Diploma Apprentice – Rs. 8000/- Per Month
- ITI Trade Apprentice – Rs. 8019/- Per Month
CSPGCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure
Interested candidates can apply for CSPGCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 by sending applications to the Chief Engineer (Liquidator) P.C. G. TI Chhattisgarh State Pawar Generation Company Limited Cobra East District Cobra (Chhattisgarh) on or before 15 Apr 2020.
