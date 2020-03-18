SVNIRTAR Recruitment 2020: 21 Vacancies for Audit Officer, Staff Nurse, Physiotherapist and Other Posts

SVNIRTAR Recruitment 2020: Swami Vivekanand National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research (SVNIRTAR) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Audit Officer, Staff Nurse, Physiotherapist and Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 17 April 2020.

Important Dates

Notification Date: 18 March 2020

Last date for submission of application for SVNIRTAR Recruitment 2020: 17 April 2020

SVNIRTAR Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Audit Officer – 1 Post

Staff Nurse – 5 posts

Physiotherapist – 2 Posts

Occupational Therapist – 1 Post

Hostel Warden (Ladies) – 1 Post

Prosthetist / Orthotist Grade-ll – 9 Posts

Junior Assistant– 2 Posts

SVNIRTAR Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Audit Officer – Candidate holding B.Com Degree along with 10 years of experience are eligible.

Staff Nurse – B. Sc. (Nursing) or Diploma in General Nursing an Midwifery and registered with one of the State Nurse Registration Councils India.

Physiotherapist – B.Sc. in Physiotherapy or Diploma in Physiotherapy from a recognized institution.

Occupational Therapist – B.Sc. in Occupational Therapy or Diploma in Occupational Therapy from a recognized institution.

Hostel Warden (Ladies) – Graduate in any discipline from a recognized University.

Prosthetist / Orthotist Grade-ll – Matriculation with Diploma in Prosthetics/Orthotics from a recognized institute.

Junior Assistant– Graduate with 5 years experience

SVNIRTAR Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF

Official Notification

SVNIRTAR Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure

Interested candidates can apply for GMC Recruitment 2020 by sending applications along with the documents to The Director, Swami Vivekanand National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research, Olatpur, Post: Bairoi, Dist.: Cuttack, Odisha, Pin: 754010 on or before 17 April 2020.