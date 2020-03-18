GMC Recruitment 2020: 130 Vacancies for Senior Staff Nurse, Junior Grade Nurse and other Posts

GMC Recruitment 2020: Government Medical College (GMC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Senior Staff Nurse, Junior Grade Nurse and others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 29 March 2020.

Important Dates:

Notification Date: 19 March 2020

Last date for submission of application for GMC Recruitment 2020: 29 March 2020

GMC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Sr. Staff Nurse/ Sr. Grade Nurse – 45 Posts

Jr. Staff Nurse/ Jr. Grade Nurse – 75 Posts

ANM/FMPHW – 10 Posts

GMC Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Sr. Staff Nurse/ Sr. Grade Nurse, Jr. Staff Nurse/ Jr. Grade Nurse – Candidates holding 10+2 or above qualification with B.Sc. Nursing is eligible to apply.

ANM/FMPHW – Candidates with Matric with Multi-Purpose Health worker training certificate course.

GMC Recruitment 2020 Age Limit – 18 to 63 years

GMC Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale

Sr. Staff Nurse/ Sr. Grade Nurse- Level 6

Jr. Staff Nurse/ Jr. Grade Nurse – Level 4

ANM/FMPHW – Level 2

GMC Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF

Official Notification

GMC Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure

Interested candidates can apply for GMC Recruitment 2020 by sending applications along with the documents to the Government Medical College & Associated Hospital, Jammu on or before 29 March 2020.

