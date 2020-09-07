CTET 2020 Exam Date likely to be announced soon by CBSE; Check New Exam Schedule Updates here

CTET Exam Date: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to soon make announcement regarding the new CTET exam date on its official website ctet.nic.in. CBSE was scheduled to hold the 14th edition of the CTET exam on July 5, 2020. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the exam was postponed. Candidates who have applied for the CTET July 2020 exam have been waiting eagerly for the release of new revised exam date so that they can start their preparations accordingly. It is highly expected that CTET 2020 exam will now be held in the month of December this year. Check here CTET Exam Schedule Updates below.

The CTET Exam is held twice a year, once in the month of July and once in December. However this year due to postponement of exam, it could be possible that the CBSE conducts the CTET 2020 exam only once, with just four months remaining. Candidates should be well prepared to sit for the exam anytime during these four months till December 2020. Those who will successfully pass the CTET exam this year will gain eligibility to apply for teacher jobs in Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and other schools.

CTET Exam Schedule 2020

Paper Date Shift Time CTET Paper I Soon! Morning 9.30 am to 12.00 pm CTET Paper II Soon! Evening 2.00 pm to 04.30 pm

CTET 2020 Exam might be held over a week time

Lakhs of candidates will be appearing for the CTET 2020 exam this year. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic and to ensure social distancing, the CBSE might conduct the CTET exam in various shifts over a week time. The complete schedule and shift timings will be intimated to the candidates through a short notice on the website - ctet.nic.in.

Will CBSE even hold CTET 2020 Exam this year?

Organisations such as UPSC, UPPSC and NTA have started conducting the exams amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic by taking extra precautionary measures. UPSC NDA 2020 exam, JEE Mains 2020 and UPPSC BEO 2020 exam have been conducted successfully. So, it is most likely that the CBSE also might conduct the CTET exam this year.

Will CBSE conduct the CTET Exam online?

The CTET exam is being held offline in pen and paper mode since its inception. This time as well, the exam will be held in written mode. However, if there is change in the mode of examination, CBSE will notify it prior to the exam.