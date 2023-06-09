CTET 2023 Exam Pattern Changed: CBSE to hold Central Teacher Eligibility Test in Offline mode

CTET 2023 Exam Pattern Changed by CBSE: The Central Board of Secondary Education, Delhi is going to conduct the CTET 2023 exam in offline mode on August 20, 2023. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test is conducted for the candidates who aspire to become teachers for Classes I-VIII in the school. There will be two papers in the CTET exam, i.e., Paper-1 and Paper-2.  

The candidates registered for 17th edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test

(CTET) are hereby informed that the CTET examination will now be conducted in offline mode. i.e., pen-paper (OMR) based on August 20, 2023 (Sunday) all over India in the specified cities. There will be two papers on CTET. Paper I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V. Paper II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII. All questions asked in CTET will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). As per the CTET marking scheme, each question carries one mark and there shall be no negative marking. The exam duration will be two-and-a-half hours for each paper.

CTET 2023 Exam Pattern for Paper-1

Check out the CTET exam pattern for Paper I is shared below

 

Subject

Number of Questions

Maximum Marks

Child Development and Pedagogy (compulsory)

30 MCQs

30 Marks

Language I (compulsory)

30 MCQs

30 Marks

Language II (compulsory)

30 MCQs

30 Marks

Mathematics

30 MCQs

30 Marks

Environmental Studies

30 MCQs

30 Marks

CTET 2023 Exam Pattern for Paper-2

Check out the CTET exam pattern for Paper-2 is shared below:

Subject

Number of Questions

Maximum Marks

Child Development and Pedagogy (compulsory)

30 MCQs

30 Marks

Language I (compulsory)

30 MCQs

30 Marks

Language II (compulsory)

30 MCQs

30 Marks

Mathematics and Science 

(for Mathematics and Science teacher)

OR

Social Studies/Social Science (for Social Studies/Social Science teacher)

60 MCQs

60 Marks

Candidates are advised to follow the new exam pattern and make preparation strategy to increase their chances of scoring high marks in the CTET exam. 

FAQ

Q1. For how many marks is the CTET Exam will be conducted by CBSE?

The CTET exam Paper-1 and Paper-2 will be of 150 marks each.

Q2. What is the duration of the CTET exam 2023?

The duration of the CTET exam 2022 will be 2 1/2 hours for each paper.

Q3. Is there any negative marking in the CTET exam 2023?

There shall be no negative marking in the CTET exam.
