CTET 2023 Exam Pattern Changed : CBSE to hold Central Teacher Eligibility Test in Offline mode from August 20, 2023 onwards. Check CTET exam pattern for both Paper-1 & Paper-2 here!

CTET 2023 Exam Pattern Changed by CBSE: The Central Board of Secondary Education, Delhi is going to conduct the CTET 2023 exam in offline mode on August 20, 2023. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test is conducted for the candidates who aspire to become teachers for Classes I-VIII in the school. There will be two papers in the CTET exam, i.e., Paper-1 and Paper-2.

CTET 2023 Exam Pattern Changed

The candidates registered for 17th edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test

(CTET) are hereby informed that the CTET examination will now be conducted in offline mode. i.e., pen-paper (OMR) based on August 20, 2023 (Sunday) all over India in the specified cities. There will be two papers on CTET. Paper I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V. Paper II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII. All questions asked in CTET will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). As per the CTET marking scheme, each question carries one mark and there shall be no negative marking. The exam duration will be two-and-a-half hours for each paper.

CTET 2023 Exam Pattern for Paper-1

Check out the CTET exam pattern for Paper I is shared below

Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Child Development and Pedagogy (compulsory) 30 MCQs 30 Marks Language I (compulsory) 30 MCQs 30 Marks Language II (compulsory) 30 MCQs 30 Marks Mathematics 30 MCQs 30 Marks Environmental Studies 30 MCQs 30 Marks

CTET 2023 Exam Pattern for Paper-2

Check out the CTET exam pattern for Paper-2 is shared below:

Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Child Development and Pedagogy (compulsory) 30 MCQs 30 Marks Language I (compulsory) 30 MCQs 30 Marks Language II (compulsory) 30 MCQs 30 Marks Mathematics and Science (for Mathematics and Science teacher) OR Social Studies/Social Science (for Social Studies/Social Science teacher) 60 MCQs 60 Marks

Candidates are advised to follow the new exam pattern and make preparation strategy to increase their chances of scoring high marks in the CTET exam.