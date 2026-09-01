CTET 2026 Application Last Date Today: Apply Online for September Session at ctet.nic.in - Direct Link Here

CTET 2026 Application: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). The application process is underway and the window will close on 01 September 2026. This is the 22nd edition of the CTET exam for which the notification was released on 08 May 2026 and the applications are invited between 11 May to 10 June 2026. The CBSE re-opened the application window from 25 August onwards due to a judgment of the Supreme Court. Therefore, the CTET September exam which was scheduled for 06 September gets postponed.

CTET 2026 Application Highlights

The CBSE has re-opened the application window for the CTET 22nd edition from 25 August and today is the last date to apply. Therefore, the candidates who are interested can visit the official website and apply. Check the highlights in the table below: