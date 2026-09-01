CTET 2026 Application Last Date Today: Apply Online for September Session at ctet.nic.in - Direct Link Here
CTET 2026 Application: The CBSE is going to close the application window for the CTET 22nd edition on 01 September 2026. The candidates who are interested in applying for CTET can apply online at ctet.nic.in. Check this article to know the eligibility criteria, application process, application fee, and other details.
Key Points
- The CTET 2026 application window re-opened from August 25, 2026.
- Candidates can apply for the CTET 22nd edition until September 01, 2026.
- Application re-opened due to a SC judgment, postponing the CTET Sep 2026 exam.
CTET 2026 Application: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). The application process is underway and the window will close on 01 September 2026. This is the 22nd edition of the CTET exam for which the notification was released on 08 May 2026 and the applications are invited between 11 May to 10 June 2026. The CBSE re-opened the application window from 25 August onwards due to a judgment of the Supreme Court. Therefore, the CTET September exam which was scheduled for 06 September gets postponed.
CTET 2026 Application Highlights
The CBSE has re-opened the application window for the CTET 22nd edition from 25 August and today is the last date to apply. Therefore, the candidates who are interested can visit the official website and apply. Check the highlights in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
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Exam Name
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Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET)
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Registration Dates
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11 May to 10 June 2026
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Re-Opening of Registration Dates
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25 August 2026
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Last Date to Apply
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01 September 2026
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Application Mode
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Online
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No. of Papers
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Two
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Exam Mode
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Offline
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Official Website
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ctet.nic.in
CTET 2026 Application Link
The candidates who are interested in applying for the CTET September session 2026 can use the direct link provided here. You need to enter your application number and password to login and fill the application form.
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CTET 2026 Application Form
How to Fill CTET 2026 Application Form
To fill the CTET 2026 application form, the candidates can follow the steps provided here:
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Visit the official website at ctet.nic.in.
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On the homepage, go to the Candidate Activity section and click on the “Apply/Login: CTET SEP 2026 ( Online application date Extended till 01.09.2026)”.
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Now click on the Already Registered Candidate button.
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Enter your application number and password to login.
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Fill the application details carefully.
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Upload the scanned documents such as photograph, signature, educational certificates, etc in the prescribed format.
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Pay the application fee as applicable.
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Preview the form before final submission.
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Save a copy of it for future reference.
CTET 2026 Application Fee
The candidates are required to pay the application fee as per the number of papers they are applying for. The fee can be paid in online mode only. Check the application fee in the table below:
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Category
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Paper 1 or 2
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Both Paper 1 & 2
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General/ OBC (NCL)
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Rs.1000/-
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Rs.1200/-
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SC/ ST/ Diff. Abled Person
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Rs.500/-
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Rs.600/-
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.