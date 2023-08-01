CTET Admit Card 2023 Date (Out) at ctet.nic.in: Check Pre Call Letter, Exam City Intimation Link Here

CTET Admit Card 2023 Date and Exam City Intimation Link is available at ctet.nic.in, Also Check Steps to Download and Latest Updates Here.

CTET Admit Card 2023: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has activated the link of the exam city and exam date on its official website (ctet.nic.in). CTET exam is scheduled to be held on 20 August 2023. Applicants who are going to appear for the exam can check download CTET Pre Admit Card and check the exam details. It is to be noted, that the CTET Admit Card is not uploaded yet. The date of the admit card is provided below.

CTET City Intimation Slip Link

CTET Pre Admit Card Link is uploaded on 01 August 2023. The direct link to check the city and other important information related to their exam is given here. The candidates can access the link using their application number and date of birth.

CTET City Intimation Slip Check Here

CTET Admit Card Date 2023

CTET Admit Card will be uploaded on August 18 2023 on the official website. The admit card is an important document required to appear for the exam. CTET Admit Card Link will be provided here as soon as it is released.

CTET Admit Card ctet.nic.in

The official notice reads, “The applicants are also informed that while applying for CTET examination they had selected the examination city as per the online examination, but now the examination is being conducted in offline mode and the examination cities have changed as per the availability of examination centers. Therefore, based on the district of their present address given by the applicants in their online form, they have been allotted the examination city nearest to the district of their present address. Any request for change of city of examination will not be entertained”

How to Download CTET Pre Admit Card ?

The candidates can download the admit card of the exam with the help of the steps provided below:

Step 1: Go to the CBSE website - ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'View Date & City (Pre Admit Card) for CTET Aug-2023' given on under 'Latest News' Section

Step 3: A new page will be opened. Enter your application number and date of birth in the provided fields.

Step 4: Click on the "Submit" button.

Step 5: Your exam city will be displayed on the screen.