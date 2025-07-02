CUET UG Final Answer Key 2025 OUT at cuet.nta.nic.in; NTA Dropped 27 Questions Check Complete List, Download PDF

CUET UG 2025 Final Answer Key OUT: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CUET UG 2025 Final Answer Key on its official website- cuet.nta.nic.in. In these final answer keys, NTA has dropped 27 questions after thoroughly reviewing all objections received from the candidates. Candidates who appeared for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2025 can download the final answer key, which is released officially on July 01, 2025 and calculate their estimated scores before the final results. The CUET UG Final Answer key allows examinees to cross-check their answers and get their final scores.
The CUET UG exam 2025 serves as a gateway for admission to undergraduate programmes in Central, State, and participating universities/institutions under the Ministry of Education (MoE) for the 2025-26 academic session.
As per the latest update, the CUET UG 2025 Final Answer Key has been released. The candidates can download their CUET UG 2025 final answer key on the official website of the CUET UG 2025 exams at cuet.nta.nic.in.
CUET UG 2025 Final Answer Key
How to Download CUET UG 2024 Final Answer Key?
Candidates can click on the above link to download CUET UG Final Answer Key or follow the steps listed below to download it from the official website
Step 1: Visit the official CUET UG 2025 website.
Step 2: Look for the “Final Answer Key” link on the homepage.
Step 3: Fill in all the required details and click on ‘Submit’.
Step 4: Download the PDF file of the Final Answer Key.
Step 5: Cross-check your responses with the Final Answer Key.
CUET UG Final Answer Key 2025 Paper-wise Dropped Questions
The NTA published the final answer key on July 01, 2025, after reviewing objections raised by candidates against the provisional key released earlier on June 17. In a significant move, NTA dropped 27 questions across various subjects. This means these questions will not be considered while calculating students’ final scores. Such decisions are made when questions are found to be incorrect, unclear, or outside the syllabus. Students who attempted these dropped questions will not be penalised, and scores will be normalised accordingly. The table below shows the paper-wise number of dropped questions.
|Exam Date
|Session
|Subject Code
|Subject Name
|No. Drop Questions
|13.05.2025
|Second
|301
|Accountancy / Bookkeeping
|1
|13.05.2025
|Second
|319
|Mathematics / Applied Mathematics
|1
|14.05.2025
|First
|308
|Computer Science / Information Practices
|1
|14.05.2025
|Second
|313
|Geography / Geology (Bengali)
|1
|15.05.2025
|Second
|319
|Mathematics / Applied Mathematics
|1
|16.05.2025
|First
|101
|English
|1
|16.05.2025
|First
|302
|Agriculture
|1
|16.05.2025
|First
|322
|Physics
|1
|16.05.2025
|First
|309
|Economics / Business Economics
|1
|19.05.2025
|First
|322
|Physics (Gujarati), (Malayalam)
|2
|20.05.2025
|First
|102
|Hindi
|1
|20.05.2025
|First
|324
|Psychology (Telugu)
|1
|21.05.2025
|First
|319
|Mathematics / Applied Mathematics
|1
|22.05.2025
|First
|307
|Environmental Science (Punjabi)
|1
|22.05.2025
|First
|322
|Physics (Hindi)
|1
|22.05.2025
|First
|323
|Political Science (Punjabi), (Tamil)
|2
|28.05.2025
|First
|303
|Anthropology (Bengali)
|1
|28.05.2025
|First
|323
|Political Science
|1
|30.05.2025
|First
|322
|Physics
|1
|30.05.2025
|Second
|319
|Mathematics / Applied Mathematics (Hindi)
|1
|31.05.2025
|First
|309
|Economics / Business Economics
|1
|02.06.2025
|Second
|306
|Chemistry
|1
|03.06.2025
|Second
|301
|Accountancy / Book Keeping
|2
|03.06.2025
|Second
|501
|General Aptitude Test
|1
CUET UG 2025 Marking Scheme
Check the process and important points to calculate marks using the CUET UG answer key 2025. Firstly, candidates must note that there is a negative marking for wrong answers.
- Five marks for each correct answer.
- For each wrong answer, one mark will be deducted as a penalty.
- If a question is left blank i.e. no answer is given by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.
Keep this marking scheme in mind, the candidates can calculate their tentative marks.
