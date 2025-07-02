CUET UG Final Answer Key 2025 OUT at cuet.nta.nic.in; NTA Dropped 27 Questions Check Complete List, Download PDF

CUET UG 2025 Final Answer Key OUT: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CUET UG 2025 Final Answer Key on its official website- cuet.nta.nic.in. In these final answer keys, NTA has dropped 27 questions after thoroughly reviewing all objections received from the candidates. Candidates who appeared for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2025 can download the final answer key, which is released officially on July 01, 2025 and calculate their estimated scores before the final results. The CUET UG Final Answer key allows examinees to cross-check their answers and get their final scores. The CUET UG exam 2025 serves as a gateway for admission to undergraduate programmes in Central, State, and participating universities/institutions under the Ministry of Education (MoE) for the 2025-26 academic session.

Direct Link to Download the cuet.nta.nic.in 2025 Final Answer Key As per the latest update, the CUET UG 2025 Final Answer Key has been released. The candidates can download their CUET UG 2025 final answer key on the official website of the CUET UG 2025 exams at cuet.nta.nic.in. CUET UG 2025 Final Answer Key Click here How to Download CUET UG 2024 Final Answer Key? Candidates can click on the above link to download CUET UG Final Answer Key or follow the steps listed below to download it from the official website Step 1: Visit the official CUET UG 2025 website. Step 2: Look for the "Final Answer Key" link on the homepage. Step 3: Fill in all the required details and click on 'Submit'. Step 4: Download the PDF file of the Final Answer Key. Step 5: Cross-check your responses with the Final Answer Key.

CUET UG Final Answer Key 2025 Paper-wise Dropped Questions The NTA published the final answer key on July 01, 2025, after reviewing objections raised by candidates against the provisional key released earlier on June 17. In a significant move, NTA dropped 27 questions across various subjects. This means these questions will not be considered while calculating students’ final scores. Such decisions are made when questions are found to be incorrect, unclear, or outside the syllabus. Students who attempted these dropped questions will not be penalised, and scores will be normalised accordingly. The table below shows the paper-wise number of dropped questions. Exam Date Session Subject Code Subject Name No. Drop Questions 13.05.2025 Second 301 Accountancy / Bookkeeping 1 13.05.2025 Second 319 Mathematics / Applied Mathematics 1 14.05.2025 First 308 Computer Science / Information Practices 1 14.05.2025 Second 313 Geography / Geology (Bengali) 1 15.05.2025 Second 319 Mathematics / Applied Mathematics 1 16.05.2025 First 101 English 1 16.05.2025 First 302 Agriculture 1 16.05.2025 First 322 Physics 1 16.05.2025 First 309 Economics / Business Economics 1 19.05.2025 First 322 Physics (Gujarati), (Malayalam) 2 20.05.2025 First 102 Hindi 1 20.05.2025 First 324 Psychology (Telugu) 1 21.05.2025 First 319 Mathematics / Applied Mathematics 1 22.05.2025 First 307 Environmental Science (Punjabi) 1 22.05.2025 First 322 Physics (Hindi) 1 22.05.2025 First 323 Political Science (Punjabi), (Tamil) 2 28.05.2025 First 303 Anthropology (Bengali) 1 28.05.2025 First 323 Political Science 1 30.05.2025 First 322 Physics 1 30.05.2025 Second 319 Mathematics / Applied Mathematics (Hindi) 1 31.05.2025 First 309 Economics / Business Economics 1 02.06.2025 Second 306 Chemistry 1 03.06.2025 Second 301 Accountancy / Book Keeping 2 03.06.2025 Second 501 General Aptitude Test 1