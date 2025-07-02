Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

CUET UG Final Answer Key 2025 OUT at cuet.nta.nic.in; NTA Dropped 27 Questions Check Complete List, Download PDF

CUET UG 2025 Final Answer Key OUT: The NTA has released the CUET UG 2025 Final Answer Key on its official website- cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can get the direct link provided below, the steps to download the CUET UG 2025 Answer Key and the complete list of dropped questions.

Sunil Sharma
BySunil Sharma
Jul 2, 2025, 16:38 IST

CUET UG 2025 Final Answer Key OUT: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CUET UG 2025 Final Answer Key on its official website- cuet.nta.nic.in. In these final answer keys, NTA has dropped 27 questions after thoroughly reviewing all objections received from the candidates. Candidates who appeared for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2025 can download the final answer key, which is released officially on July 01, 2025 and calculate their estimated scores before the final results. The CUET UG Final Answer key allows examinees to cross-check their answers and get their final scores. 

The CUET UG exam 2025 serves as a gateway for admission to undergraduate programmes in Central, State, and participating universities/institutions under the Ministry of Education (MoE) for the 2025-26 academic session.

Also Check,

CUET UG 2025 Result [Latest Result]

Direct Link to Download the cuet.nta.nic.in 2025 Final Answer Key 

As per the latest update, the CUET UG 2025 Final Answer Key has been released. The candidates can download their CUET UG 2025 final answer key on the official website of the CUET UG 2025 exams at cuet.nta.nic.in.

CUET UG 2025 Final Answer Key 

Click here

How to Download CUET UG 2024 Final Answer Key?

Candidates can click on the above link to download CUET UG Final Answer Key or follow the steps listed below to download it from the official website

Step 1: Visit the official CUET UG 2025 website.

Step 2: Look for the “Final Answer Key” link on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill in all the required details and click on ‘Submit’.

Step 4: Download the PDF file of the Final Answer Key.

Step 5: Cross-check your responses with the Final Answer Key.

CUET UG Final Answer Key 2025 Paper-wise Dropped Questions

The NTA published the final answer key on July 01, 2025, after reviewing objections raised by candidates against the provisional key released earlier on June 17. In a significant move, NTA dropped 27 questions across various subjects. This means these questions will not be considered while calculating students’ final scores. Such decisions are made when questions are found to be incorrect, unclear, or outside the syllabus. Students who attempted these dropped questions will not be penalised, and scores will be normalised accordingly. The table below shows the paper-wise number of dropped questions.

Exam Date Session Subject Code Subject Name No. Drop Questions
13.05.2025 Second 301 Accountancy / Bookkeeping 1
13.05.2025 Second 319 Mathematics / Applied Mathematics 1
14.05.2025 First 308 Computer Science / Information Practices 1
14.05.2025 Second 313 Geography / Geology (Bengali) 1
15.05.2025 Second 319 Mathematics / Applied Mathematics 1
16.05.2025 First 101 English 1
16.05.2025 First 302 Agriculture 1
16.05.2025 First 322 Physics 1
16.05.2025 First 309 Economics / Business Economics 1
19.05.2025 First 322 Physics (Gujarati), (Malayalam) 2
20.05.2025 First 102 Hindi 1
20.05.2025 First 324 Psychology (Telugu) 1
21.05.2025 First 319 Mathematics / Applied Mathematics 1
22.05.2025 First 307 Environmental Science (Punjabi) 1
22.05.2025 First 322 Physics (Hindi) 1
22.05.2025 First 323 Political Science (Punjabi), (Tamil) 2
28.05.2025 First 303 Anthropology (Bengali) 1
28.05.2025 First 323 Political Science 1
30.05.2025 First 322 Physics 1
30.05.2025 Second 319 Mathematics / Applied Mathematics (Hindi) 1
31.05.2025 First 309 Economics / Business Economics 1
02.06.2025 Second 306 Chemistry 1
03.06.2025 Second 301 Accountancy / Book Keeping 2
03.06.2025 Second 501 General Aptitude Test 1

CUET UG 2025 Marking Scheme

Check the process and important points to calculate marks using the CUET UG answer key 2025. Firstly, candidates must note that there is a negative marking for wrong answers. 

  • Five marks for each correct answer.
  • For each wrong answer, one mark will be deducted as a penalty.
  • If a question is left blank i.e. no answer is given by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.

Keep this marking scheme in mind, the candidates can calculate their tentative marks.


Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News