CUET UG Result 2025 Releasing Soon at cuet.nta.nic.in, Check Official Website and Steps to Download Scorecard and Final Answer Key PDF

CUET UG 2025 Result Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to declare the CUET UG 2025 result on its official website – exams.nta.ac.in. The NTA has released the CUET UG Final Answer Key on July 01 for the exam held between May 13 and June 3, 2025. These final answer keys have been released after thoroughly reviewing all objections received from the candidates, and NTA dropped 27 questions in it. This year, around 13.5 lakh students appeared for the exam, which was conducted in CBT (Computer-Based Test) mode across 379 cities, including 26 cities outside India. In this article, you will get the latest updates on the CUET UG result, including the direct link and easy steps to download the result PDF.

Check,

CUET UG Final Answer Key 2025 OUT

CUET UG 2025 Result Release Date

NTA has not announced the official date for the CUET UG 2025 result. However, based on previous years, the result is expected to be declared soon. In 2024, the CUET UG result was announced on July 25. Candidates will be able to check their results by logging into their accounts on the official website – exams.nta.ac.in.

How to Download CUET UG Result 2025

Candidates can check their CUET UG Result 2025 online at the official website of NTA once it is released officially. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the CUET UG Result 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CUET - exams.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on CUET UG Result 2025 option available there

Step 3: Enter the required details and click on submit button.

Step 4: Click on the “Login” button.

Step 5: CUET UG Scorecard 2025 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the result and take the printout for future reference.