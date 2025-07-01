Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
CUET UG Result 2025 Releasing Soon at cuet.nta.nic.in, Check Official Website and Steps to Download Scorecard and Final Answer Key PDF

CUET UG 2025 Result Date: After release of CUET UG Final Answer Keys, it is expected that NTA will soon announce the CUET UG 2025 result on its official website – exams.nta.ac.in. Stay connected with this page for the latest updates, direct result link, and easy steps to download the CUET Result PDF.

Sunil Sharma
Jul 2, 2025, 16:02 IST
CUET UG Result 2025 LIVE Updates
HIGHLIGHTS

  • CUET UG Result 2025: Is expected to release today at the official website.
  • CUET Result 2025 Direct Link & Steps to Download CUET UG 2025 Scorecard: You will be able to download after using your login credentials.
  • Check CUET UG Final Answer Key & Counselling Insights

CUET UG 2025 Result Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to declare the CUET UG 2025 result on its official website – exams.nta.ac.in. The NTA has released the CUET UG Final Answer Key on July 01 for the exam held between May 13 and June 3, 2025.  These final answer keys have been released after thoroughly reviewing all objections received from the candidates, and NTA dropped 27 questions in it. This year, around 13.5 lakh students appeared for the exam, which was conducted in CBT (Computer-Based Test) mode across 379 cities, including 26 cities outside India. In this article, you will get the latest updates on the CUET UG result, including the direct link and easy steps to download the result PDF.

Check,

CUET UG Final Answer Key 2025 OUT

CUET UG 2025 Result Release Date

NTA has not announced the official date for the CUET UG 2025 result. However, based on previous years, the result is expected to be declared soon. In 2024, the CUET UG result was announced on July 25. Candidates will be able to check their results by logging into their accounts on the official website – exams.nta.ac.in.

How to Download CUET UG Result 2025

Candidates can check their CUET UG Result 2025 online at the official website of NTA once it is released officially. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the CUET UG Result 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CUET - exams.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on CUET UG Result 2025 option available there

Step 3: Enter the required details and click on submit button.

Step 4: Click on the “Login” button.

Step 5: CUET UG Scorecard 2025 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the result and take the printout for future reference.

  • Jul 2, 2025, 15:46 IST

    Details Mentioned on CUET UG Scorecard 2025

    The scorecard will include:

    • Candidate’s name
    • Roll number
    • Subject-wise scores
    • Normalized percentile scores
    • Qualifying status
  • Jul 2, 2025, 12:01 IST

    CUET UG 2025 Final Answer Key: Subject-wise list of Drop Questions

    Exam Date Session Subject Code Subject Name No. Drop Questions
    13.05.2025 Second 301 Accountancy / Book Keeping 1
    13.05.2025 Second 319 Mathematics / Applied Mathematics 1
    14.05.2025 First 308 Computer Science / Information Practices 1
    14.05.2025 Second 313 Geography / Geology (Bengali) 1
    15.05.2025 Second 319 Mathematics / Applied Mathematics 1
    16.05.2025 First 101 English 1
    16.05.2025 First 302 Agriculture 1
    16.05.2025 First 322 Physics 1
    16.05.2025 First 309 Economics / Business Economics 1
    19.05.2025 First 322 Physics (Gujarati), (Malayalam) 2
    20.05.2025 First 102 Hindi 1
    20.05.2025 First 324 Psychology (Telugu) 1
    21.05.2025 First 319 Mathematics / Applied Mathematics 1
    22.05.2025 First 307 Environmental Science (Punjabi) 1
    22.05.2025 First 322 Physics (Hindi) 1
    22.05.2025 First 323 Political Science (Punjabi), (Tamil) 2
    28.05.2025 First 303 Anthropology (Bengali) 1
    28.05.2025 First 323 Political Science 1
    30.05.2025 First 322 Physics 1
    30.05.2025 Second 319 Mathematics / Applied Mathematics (Hindi) 1
    31.05.2025 First 309 Economics / Business Economics 1
    02.06.2025 Second 306 Chemistry 1
    03.06.2025 Second 301 Accountancy / Book Keeping 2
    03.06.2025 Second 501 General Aptitude Test 1
  • Jul 2, 2025, 11:30 IST

    CUET UG 2025 Final Answer Key Released, NTA Drop 27 Questions

    IN CUET UG 2025 Final Answer Key, NTA droped 27 questions after thoriughly reviewing all the objections received from the candidates.

  • Jul 2, 2025, 10:56 IST

    Is there negative marking in CUET UG 2025?

    Yes, 1 mark is deducted for each wrong answer, and 5 marks are awarded for each correct answer.

  • Jul 2, 2025, 09:25 IST

    Qualifying Percentile for CUET UG Exam

    There is no fixed qualifying percentile for the CUET UG exam. Each university sets its cutoff depending on the course and category.

  • Jul 2, 2025, 08:14 IST

    How to check the CUET UG 2025 result?

    Visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in, log in with your application number and date of birth, and download the scorecard.

  • Jul 1, 2025, 21:59 IST

    Counselling Process after CUET UG Result

    NTA only conducts the exam. Admission and counselling are handled individually by participating universities. Candidates need to apply to their desired university separately.

  • Jul 1, 2025, 21:21 IST

    CUET UG Final Answer Key OUT

    The NTA has released the CUET UG 2025 Final Answer Key on its official website- cuet.nta.nic.in.

  • Jul 1, 2025, 20:57 IST

    Documents required for admission after CUET UG result

    Usually required documents include:

    • CUET scorecard
    • Class 10 & 12 mark sheets
    • Caste/Category certificate (if applicable)
    • Photo ID proof
    • Passport-size photographs
  • Jul 1, 2025, 19:58 IST

    Admission Process after CUET UG Result

    The cnadidate need to visit the official websites of the universities, check their admission schedules, eligibility criteria and register separately for counselling.

  • Jul 1, 2025, 19:12 IST

    Normalization in CUET UG 2025

    Since the exam is conducted in multiple shifts, NTA uses normalization to ensure fairness in scoring across different sessions.

  • Jul 1, 2025, 18:25 IST

    Can students apply to multiple universities with CUET UG score?

    Yes, CUET UG score can be used to apply to multiple universities and courses, provided the eligibility is met.

  • Jul 1, 2025, 17:49 IST

    Can students challenge the CUET UG final answer key?

    No, candidates cannot challenge the CUET UG final answer key; only provisional answer keys can be challenged within the given time frame.

  • Jul 1, 2025, 17:07 IST

    CUET UG Result 2025: Revaluation Process

    The NTA does not allow revaluation of the CUET UG result. The result released after the final answer key is published is final and cannot be challenged.

     

  • Jul 1, 2025, 15:56 IST

    Marking Scheme for CUET UG 2025

    For each correct answer, 5 marks are awarded. For every incorrect answer, 1 mark is deducted. Unattempted questions receive 0 marks.

  • Jul 1, 2025, 15:27 IST

    How to rectify error in CUET UG Scorecard 2025

    If any candidate finds any discrepancy in the CUET UG Scorecard, immediately contact the NTA Helpdesk at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.

  • Jul 1, 2025, 14:58 IST

    CUET UG 2025 Age Limit for Admission into top universities

    There is no age limit set by NTA for the candidates for appearing in the CUET UG 2025. However, the candidates will be required to fulfil the age criteria of the University in which they are interested to take admission. 

  • Jul 1, 2025, 14:27 IST

    What will the CUET UG 2025 scorecard contain?

    Candidate's name, roll number, subject-wise scores, percentile, and qualifying status will be mentioned on the CUET UG scorecard.

  • Jul 1, 2025, 13:51 IST

    Why is there a delay in the CUET UG Result 2025?

    The delay in the CUET UG Result 2025 is a significant concern for over 13.5 lakh candidates. However, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has not yet provided an official explanation of the delay.

  • Jul 1, 2025, 13:19 IST

    Who conducts the CUET UG exam?

    The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts CUET UG Exam to provide a common platform and equal opportunity to candidates across the country.

  • Jul 1, 2025, 12:55 IST

    CUET UG Result 2025: Login credentials required

    The candidates will need their application number and date of birth (DOB) to log in and check their CUET UG result 2025.

  • Jul 1, 2025, 11:15 IST

    CUET UG 2025 Final Answer Key Release Date

    The CUET UG 2025 Final Answer Key PDFs will be released along with the result. There is no official CUET UG Final Answer Key release date declared so far by NTA.

  • Jul 1, 2025, 10:58 IST

    Where to check CUET UG 2025 result?

    The CUET UG Result 2025 will be released on the official website of NTA- cuet.nta.nic.in.

  • Jul 1, 2025, 10:34 IST

    CUET UG Result 2025 Release Date

    The CUET UG 2025 result is expected to be released today. Keep checking this space for the latest updates on the CUET UG Result 2025.

  • Jul 1, 2025, 10:05 IST

    How is the CUET UG score calculated?

    CUET UG Scores are calculated based on the normalised score calculated from the raw marks using the equi-percentile method.

  • Jul 1, 2025, 08:54 IST

    What is normalise score in CUET UG Scorecard?

    The normalised score on the CUET UG scorecard is a statistical score that the National Testing Agency (NTA) uses to ensure fairness by adjusting for any variation in difficulty levels across shifts.

  • Jul 1, 2025, 07:58 IST

    CUET UG Result 2025: Admission Process

    Most universities have separate admission portals and deadlines. The candidates must apply individually through their admission portals using their CUET scores.

  • Jul 1, 2025, 06:39 IST

    Next steps after the CUET UG result 2025

    • Download scorecard

    • Apply to universities

    • Check merit lists

    • Participate in counselling if required

  • Jul 1, 2025, 05:14 IST

    List of deemed universities accepting CUET UG Score.

    A total of 25 deemed universities accept CUET UG scores, including:

    • Tata Institute Of Social Sciences
    • Dayalbagh Educational Institute
    • GITAM
    • Gujarat Vidyapith
    • Jamia Hamdard
    • Jaypee Institute Of Information Technology
    • Shobhit Institute Of Engineering And Technology
  • Jun 30, 2025, 22:54 IST

    CUET UG Result 2025: Can it be challenged

    No, once the final result is declared based on the CUET UG final answer key, it cannot be challenged.

  • Jun 30, 2025, 21:58 IST

    How are tie-breakers resolved in CUET UG Result 2025?

    Every university will follow its own tie-breaking criteria (like higher marks in the qualifying exam, age, etc.).

  • Jun 30, 2025, 20:32 IST

    How many universities accept CUET UG scores?

    Over 250+ universities, including central, state, private, and deemed universities, accept CUET UG scores.

  • Jun 30, 2025, 19:42 IST

    CUET UG 2025 Exam Dates

    The CUET UG 2025 exam was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from May 13, 2025, to June 3, 2025. Additionally, re-tests were conducted on June 2 and 4, 2025, for candidates who faced issues or had complaints regarding syllabus alignment in earlier shifts.

  • Jun 30, 2025, 18:29 IST

    List of private universities accepting CUET UG score

    There are a total of 130 private universities accepting CUET UG score. Some of them are listed below:

    • Amity University
    • Babu Banarasi Das University
    • Adani University
    • K.R. Mangalam University
    • Lovely Professional University
    • Sharda University
    • Sikkim Manipal University
    • Srm University
    • Manav Rachna University, Faridabad
    • Chandigarh University
    • Apex University
    • G D Goenka University
    • Galgotias University
  • Jun 30, 2025, 18:02 IST

    CUET UG Result 2025: How to recover forgotten login credentials?

    • Click on "Forgot Password" or "Forgot Username" option available there.
    • Fill in all the required details.
    • The system will then send you a recovery link or a verification code to your registered contact method.
    • Use the provided link or code to reset your password or retrieve your username.
  • Jun 30, 2025, 17:43 IST

    CUET UG 2025 Result Live Updates: Minimum Qualifying Marks

    The CUET UG doesn’t have any minimum qualifying mark; it varies by university and course.

  • Jun 30, 2025, 17:20 IST

    What next after CUET UG Result 2025

    After the CUET UG result, the candidate needs to apply to universities/colleges through their admission portals using their CUET scores.

  • Jun 30, 2025, 17:00 IST

    What is percentile score in CUET UG Scorecard?

    The percentile score reflects the percentage of candidates who scored equal to or below the score of a particular candidate.

  • Jun 30, 2025, 16:30 IST

    CUET UG Result 2025 Live Updates: Normalised Score Calculation

    Since CUET UG is conducted in multiple shifts, NTA follows the normalisation method to ensures fairness by adjusting for any variation in difficulty levels across shifts.

  • Jun 30, 2025, 16:13 IST

    Validity of CUET UG 2025 scorecard

    CUET UG scorecards are valid for admissions in the academic year 2025–26 only.

  • Jun 30, 2025, 15:54 IST

    CUET UG 2025 List of State Universities

    There are a total of 35 state universities participating in CUET UG exam this year. Some of them are listed belwo:

    • Delhi Technological University
    • Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya
    • Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University
    • Madan Mohan Malaviya University Of Technology
    • Maharaja Chhatrasal Bundelkhand University
    • Maharaja Surajmal Brij University, Bharatpur
  • Jun 30, 2025, 15:13 IST

    CUET UG 2025 List of Participating Central Universities

    A total of 47 Central Universities are participating in the CUET UG 2025 exam. Some of them are listed below:

    • University Of Delhi
    • Banaras Hindu University
    • Aligarh Muslim University
    • Jamia Millia Islamia
    • Jawaharlal Nehru University
    • University Of Allahabad
    • Central University Of Andhra Pradesh
    • Central University Of Gujarat
    • Central University Of Haryana
    • Central University Of Himachal Pradesh
    • Central University Of Jammu
    • Central University Of Jharkhand
    • Central University Of Karnataka
    • Central University Of Kashmir
    • Central University Of Kerala
    • Central University Of Odisha
    • Central University Of Punjab
    • Central University Of Rajasthan
    • Central University Of South Bihar
    • Central University Of Tamil Nadu
  • Jun 30, 2025, 14:52 IST

    CUET UG 2025 Exam Mode

    The CUET UG 2025 was conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

  • Jun 30, 2025, 14:32 IST

    CUET UG 2025 Exam Dates

    The CUET UG exam 2025 was conducted from May 13 to June 04 in multiple shifts.

  • Jun 30, 2025, 14:14 IST

    CUET UG 2025 Result Live Updates: Total Number of Registered Candidates.

    A total of 1354699 candidates registered for CUET UG 2025 exam across the country and abroad.

  • Jun 30, 2025, 13:58 IST

    CUET UG Result 2025 Live Updates: Number of Participating Universities

    A total of 213 universities are participating in CUET UG 2025 Exams including: 

    • Central Universities:47

    • State Universities: 27

    • Deemed Universities: 22

    • Private Universities: 110

    • Government Institutions: 07
  • Jun 30, 2025, 13:25 IST

    CUET UG 2025: Number of subjects covered

    A total of 37 subjects are covered, including 13 languages, 23 domain-specific subjects, and a General Test in CUET UG 2025.

  • Jun 30, 2025, 13:02 IST

    Detail Mentioned on CUET UG Scorecard 2025

    The CUET UG scorecard will include:

    • Candidate’s name

    • Roll number

    • Subject-wise scores

    • Normalised percentile scores

    • Qualifying status

  • Jun 30, 2025, 12:44 IST

    Steps to Check CUET UG Result 2025

    • Visit the Official Website- cuet.nta.nic.in.
    • Click on the "CUET UG Result 2025".
    • Enter Application Number and Password and click on the "Submit" button.
    • The CUET UG result will appear on the screen
    • Download the PDF and take a printout for your records and future admission processes.
  • Jun 30, 2025, 12:30 IST

    CUET UG 2025 Marking Scheme

    • Correct answer or the most appropriate answer: Five marks (+5)

    • Any incorrect option marked will be given a minus one mark (-1)

    • Unanswered/Marked for Review will be given no mark (0)

  • Jun 30, 2025, 12:12 IST

    CUET UG 2025 Exam Pattern

    CUET UG 2025 Exam Pattern

    Mode 

    Online, CBT

    Total Number of Questions

    50

    Maximum Marks

    250

    Time Allotted

    60 Minutes

    Medium of Paper

    13 Languages (Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu)

    Type of Questions

    Multiple choice Questions (MCQs)

    Negative Marking

    1 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer
  • Jun 30, 2025, 11:54 IST

    Official Website to Check CUET UG Result 2025

    The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the CUET UG Result 2025 online on the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in

  • Jun 30, 2025, 11:36 IST

    Credentials required to check the CUET UG Result 2025

    The candidate will need their Application Number and Date of Birth (DOB) to log in and check the CUET UG result.

  • Jun 30, 2025, 11:20 IST

    CUET UG Exam Conducting Body

    The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts CUET UG for admission to undergraduate programs in central, state and other participating universities.

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
Read More

