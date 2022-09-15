CUET UG Result 2022 To Be Released Shortly, Check Latest Updates Here

CUET UG Result 2022 (Shortly): NTA will declare the result of CUET UG at cuet.samarth.ac.in anytime soon now. Candidates can check their CUET result 2022 by using the required credentials - application no and date of birth. Get details here

CUET UG Result 2022 (Shortly): The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the result for the Common University Entrance Test 2022 (CUET UG) shortly. As per the recent updates, NTA in a tweet stated that, "We are working at the results of CUET (UG) 2022. It may take some more time." However, no time has been released for the announcement of CUET UG result 2022.

Once released, candidates will be able to check their NTA CUET UG result on the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in. To download the CUET scorecard, they will have to use their required credentials - application number, date of birth or password in the login window. For more updates, keep checking this page.

CUET UG Result 2022 Delayed?

As per the notification released by NTA CUET, it was informed that the result will be announced by 10 PM today based on the final answer key. However, around 10 PM, NTA released a Tweet informing that, "We are working at the results of CUET (UG) 2022. It may take some more time." Further, no updates has been released regarding the release of CUET UG results 2022. However, it is expected that it will be announced anytime soon now.

We are working at the results of CUET (UG) 2022. It may take some more time. — National Testing Agency (@DG_NTA) September 15, 2022

Preparation of CUET UG Result 2022

As per the updates available, the CUET UG result 2022 for each session will be prepared in the form of percentile and raw scores of the total raw scores. As per the marking scheme of NTA, candidates will be given marks for each correct response and 1 mark will be deducted for an incorrect response. NTA conducted CUET UG 2022 in six phases between 15th July and 30th August in 489 centres in 259 cities in India and nine cities outside. Around 14.9 lakh candidates appeared for CUET UG exam.