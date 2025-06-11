100+ Daily Use English to Hindi Sentence Translation, Download PDF

Sl. No. English Sentence Hindi Sentence

1 What is your name? तुम्हारा नाम क्या है?

2 My name is Ankit. मेरा नाम अंकित है

3 How are you? तुम कैसे हो?

4 I am fine. मैं ठीक हूँ

5 Where do you live? तुम कहाँ रहते हो?

6 I live in Delhi. मैं दिल्ली में रहता हूँ

7 This is my pen. यह मेरी कलम है

8 Let’s go to the park चलो पार्क चलते हैं

9 The sun is shining सूरज चमक रहा है

10 We are best friends हम सबसे अच्छे दोस्त हैं

11 I have completed my homework मैंने अपना होमवर्क पूरा कर लिया है

12 Today is Monday आज सोमवार है

13 It is raining outside बाहर बारिश हो रही है

14 That is your bag वह तुम्हारा बैग है

15 No, I don’t like it. नहीं, मुझे यह पसंद नहीं है

16 Yes, I like to play cricket. हाँ, मुझे क्रिकेट खेलना पसंद है

17 Do you like to play? क्या तुम्हें खेलना पसंद है?

18 I am reading a book. मैं एक किताब पढ़ रहा हूँ

19 What are you doing? तुम क्या कर रहे हो?

20 Close the door दरवाज़ा बंद करो

21 Open your book अपनी किताब खोलो

22 He is my brother. वह मेरा भाई है

23 She is my sister. वह मेरी मेरी बहन है

24 I am going to school मैं स्कूल जा रहा हूँ

25 Please give me water. कृपया मुझे पानी दो

26 Please close the door. कृपया दरवाज़ा बंद कर दो।

27 I forgot to bring my notebook. मैं अपनी कॉपी लाना भूल गया/गई।

28 What time does the class start? कक्षा कितने बजे शुरू होती है?

29 My friend is absent today. मेरा दोस्त आज अनुपस्थित है।

30 I have to complete my homework before dinner. मुझे रात के खाने से पहले अपना होमवर्क पूरा करना है।

31 She was absent because she was not feeling well. वह अनुपस्थित थी क्योंकि उसकी तबीयत ठीक नहीं थी।

32 We should respect our teachers and elders. हमें अपने अध्यापकों और बड़ों का सम्मान करना चाहिए।

33 I will complete my homework before going to play. मैं खेलने जाने से पहले अपना होमवर्क पूरा करूँगा/करूँगी।

34 Can you help me solve this problem? क्या आप मेरी मदद कर सकते हैं इस समस्या को हल करने में?

35 We enjoyed a lot during the school picnic. हमने स्कूल पिकनिक के दौरान बहुत मज़ा किया।

36 Do you speak English? क्या आप अंग्रेज़ी बोलते हैं?

37 How are you? आप कैसे हैं ? / क्या हाल है?

38 Please speak slowly कृपया धीमी गति से बोलें

39 Can I change money? क्या मैं पैसे बदल सकता हूँ?

40 Please say it again कृपया इसे फिर से कहना

41 It’s too expensive! यह बहुत महंगा है!

42 Pleased to meet you आपसे मिलकर खुशी हुई

43 Where are the restrooms? वाशरूम किधर है?

44 He encouraged me to correct my mistakes. उसने मुझे मेरी गलती सुधारने के लिए प्रेरित किया।

45 Can you tell me how this work is done? क्या तुम मुझे बता सकते हो कि यह काम कैसे किया जाता है?

46 I want to learn something new. मैं कुछ नया सीखना चाहता/चाहती हूँ।

47 Please wait for me. कृपया मेरा इंतज़ार करो।

48 I’m feeling sleepy. मुझे नींद आ रही है।

49 The bell has rung. घंटी बज चुकी है।

50 Everyone, sit down please. सभी लोग बैठ जाइए, कृपया।

51 I am feeling hungry. मुझे भूख लग रही है।

52 Don’t make noise. शोर मत करो।

53 Wash your hands before eating. खाना खाने से पहले हाथ धो लो।

54 Let’s start studying. चलो पढ़ाई शुरू करते हैं।

55 The teacher is coming. अध्यापक आ रहे हैं।

56 What is the time? कितना समय हुआ है?

57 I need some help. मुझे कुछ मदद चाहिए।

58 Where is the nearest hospital? सबसे नज़दीकी अस्पताल कहाँ है?

59 How much does this cost? इसका कितना दाम है?

60 Can you show me on the map? क्या आप मुझे नक्शे पर दिखा सकते हैं?

61 I don't understand. मुझे समझ नहीं आया।

62 Excuse me, where is the exit? माफ़ कीजिए, निकास कहाँ है?

63 Have a good day! आपका दिन शुभ हो!

64 What is your favorite color? आपका पसंदीदा रंग कौन सा है?

65 I am learning Hindi मैं हिंदी सीख रहा/रही हूँ।

66 What is your hobby? आपका शौक क्या है?

67 My hobby is reading books. मेरा शौक किताबें पढ़ना है।

68 What do you like to eat? आपको क्या खाना पसंद है?

69 I like to eat pizza. मुझे पिज़्ज़ा खाना पसंद है।

70 How old are you? आपकी उम्र कितनी है?

71 I am 20 years old. मैं 20 साल का/की हूँ।

72 What is your profession? आपका पेशा क्या है?

73 I am a student. मैं एक छात्र/छात्रा हूँ।

74 Where do you work? आप कहाँ काम करते हैं?

75 I work in an office. मैं एक दफ़्तर में काम करता/करती हूँ।

76 What time is it? क्या समय हुआ है?

77 It's 3 o'clock. 3 बजे हैं।

78 Can you hear me? क्या आप मुझे सुन सकते हैं?

79 Yes, I can hear you clearly. हाँ, मैं आपको साफ़ सुन सकता/सकती हूँ।

80 I am feeling tired. मुझे थकान महसूस हो रही है।

81 Let's take a break. चलो थोड़ा आराम करते हैं।

82 How was your day? आपका दिन कैसा रहा?

83 My day was good. मेरा दिन अच्छा रहा।

84 What are your plans for tomorrow? कल के लिए आपकी क्या योजनाएँ हैं?

85 I will go to the market tomorrow. मैं कल बाज़ार जाऊँगा/जाऊँगी।

86 Where did you go yesterday? कल तुम कहाँ गए थे?

87 I went to the cinema yesterday. मैं कल सिनेमा गया था/गई थी।

88 Can you repeat that, please? क्या आप इसे दोहरा सकते हैं, कृपया?

89 What is your favorite food? आपका पसंदीदा भोजन क्या है?

90 My favorite food is biryani. मेरा पसंदीदा भोजन बिरयानी है।

91 How far is it from here? यहाँ से कितनी दूर है?

92 It's about 2 kilometers. यह लगभग 2 किलोमीटर है।

93 Do you have any questions? क्या आपके कोई सवाल हैं?

94 No, I don't have any questions. नहीं, मेरे कोई सवाल नहीं हैं।

95 Thank you for your help. आपकी मदद के लिए धन्यवाद।

96 You are welcome. आपका स्वागत है।

97 I need to go now. मुझे अब जाना है।

98 See you later. बाद में मिलते हैं।

99 Have a great evening! आपकी शाम अच्छी हो!

100 What's new? क्या नया है?

101 Nothing much, just the usual. ज़्यादा कुछ नहीं, बस हमेशा की तरह।

102 I'm looking forward to it. मैं इसका इंतज़ार कर रहा हूँ।

103 Don't worry about it. इसकी चिंता मत करो।

104 It's not a big deal. यह कोई बड़ी बात नहीं है।

105 I'm proud of you. मुझे तुम पर गर्व है।

106 Keep up the good work. अच्छा काम करते रहो।

107 Can I help you with anything else? क्या मैं आपकी किसी और चीज़ में मदद कर सकता हूँ?

108 That would be great! यह बहुत अच्छा होगा!

109 I appreciate your effort. मैं आपके प्रयास की सराहना करता/करती हूँ।

110 It was a pleasure. यह एक खुशी थी।

111 I'll be right back. मैं अभी आता/आती हूँ।

112 Take care. अपना ख्याल रखना।

113 What's the weather like? मौसम कैसा है?

114 It's sunny and warm. धूप और गर्म है।

115 I love to travel. मुझे यात्रा करना पसंद है।

116 Where would you like to go? आप कहाँ जाना चाहेंगे?

117 I want to visit Paris. मैं पेरिस जाना चाहता/चाहती हूँ।

118 Have you been there before? क्या आप पहले वहाँ गए हैं?

119 No, this will be my first time. नहीं, यह मेरी पहली बार होगी।