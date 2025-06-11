100+ Daily Use English to Hindi Sentence Translation, Download PDF

It is essential to learn Hindi and English in the modern world. While English makes it easier to communicate internationally, Hindi lets us connect with our culture. The ability to translate sentences between these two languages increases students' confidence in their ability to write, speak, and understand both subjects. Translation practice improves vocabulary, grammar, and critical thinking at any level of education. This page contains a list of simple to sophisticated English-to-Hindi sentences as a result. The examples and tests are useful for any student who wants to increase their accuracy and fluency in Hindi. We should begin your practice.
Why Learning English and Hindi as a Subject Is Important?
Our native language, Hindi, helps us stay connected to our identity and culture in India. Conversely, English is an international language that is utilized in technology, education, employment, and cross-border communication. Students who are aware of both gain:
- Confidence in speaking and writing
- Better academic performance
- More career opportunities in the future
- The ability to understand more books, movies, and information
100+ English to Hindi Sentence Translation
Check the table to know the English to Hindi Sentences from Basic level to Advance level
|
Sl. No.
|
English Sentence
|
Hindi Sentence
|
1
|
What is your name?
|
तुम्हारा नाम क्या है?
|
2
|
My name is Ankit.
|
मेरा नाम अंकित है
|
3
|
How are you?
|
तुम कैसे हो?
|
4
|
I am fine.
|
मैं ठीक हूँ
|
5
|
Where do you live?
|
तुम कहाँ रहते हो?
|
6
|
I live in Delhi.
|
मैं दिल्ली में रहता हूँ
|
7
|
This is my pen.
|
यह मेरी कलम है
|
8
|
Let’s go to the park
|
चलो पार्क चलते हैं
|
9
|
The sun is shining
|
सूरज चमक रहा है
|
10
|
We are best friends
|
हम सबसे अच्छे दोस्त हैं
|
11
|
I have completed my homework
|
मैंने अपना होमवर्क पूरा कर लिया है
|
12
|
Today is Monday
|
आज सोमवार है
|
13
|
It is raining outside
|
बाहर बारिश हो रही है
|
14
|
That is your bag
|
वह तुम्हारा बैग है
|
15
|
No, I don’t like it.
|
नहीं, मुझे यह पसंद नहीं है
|
16
|
Yes, I like to play cricket.
|
हाँ, मुझे क्रिकेट खेलना पसंद है
|
17
|
Do you like to play?
|
क्या तुम्हें खेलना पसंद है?
|
18
|
I am reading a book.
|
मैं एक किताब पढ़ रहा हूँ
|
19
|
What are you doing?
|
तुम क्या कर रहे हो?
|
20
|
Close the door
|
दरवाज़ा बंद करो
|
21
|
Open your book
|
अपनी किताब खोलो
|
22
|
He is my brother.
|
वह मेरा भाई है
|
23
|
She is my sister.
|
वह मेरी मेरी बहन है
|
24
|
I am going to school
|
मैं स्कूल जा रहा हूँ
|
25
|
Please give me water.
|
कृपया मुझे पानी दो
|
26
|
Please close the door.
|
कृपया दरवाज़ा बंद कर दो।
|
27
|
I forgot to bring my notebook.
|
मैं अपनी कॉपी लाना भूल गया/गई।
|
28
|
What time does the class start?
|
कक्षा कितने बजे शुरू होती है?
|
29
|
My friend is absent today.
|
मेरा दोस्त आज अनुपस्थित है।
|
30
|
I have to complete my homework before dinner.
|
मुझे रात के खाने से पहले अपना होमवर्क पूरा करना है।
|
31
|
She was absent because she was not feeling well.
|
वह अनुपस्थित थी क्योंकि उसकी तबीयत ठीक नहीं थी।
|
32
|
We should respect our teachers and elders.
|
हमें अपने अध्यापकों और बड़ों का सम्मान करना चाहिए।
|
33
|
I will complete my homework before going to play.
|
मैं खेलने जाने से पहले अपना होमवर्क पूरा करूँगा/करूँगी।
|
34
|
Can you help me solve this problem?
|
क्या आप मेरी मदद कर सकते हैं इस समस्या को हल करने में?
|
35
|
We enjoyed a lot during the school picnic.
|
हमने स्कूल पिकनिक के दौरान बहुत मज़ा किया।
|
36
|
Do you speak English?
|
क्या आप अंग्रेज़ी बोलते हैं?
|
37
|
How are you?
|
आप कैसे हैं ? / क्या हाल है?
|
38
|
Please speak slowly
|
कृपया धीमी गति से बोलें
|
39
|
Can I change money?
|
क्या मैं पैसे बदल सकता हूँ?
|
40
|
Please say it again
|
कृपया इसे फिर से कहना
|
41
|
It’s too expensive!
|
यह बहुत महंगा है!
|
42
|
Pleased to meet you
|
आपसे मिलकर खुशी हुई
|
43
|
Where are the restrooms?
|
वाशरूम किधर है?
|
44
|
He encouraged me to correct my mistakes.
|
उसने मुझे मेरी गलती सुधारने के लिए प्रेरित किया।
|
45
|
Can you tell me how this work is done?
|
क्या तुम मुझे बता सकते हो कि यह काम कैसे किया जाता है?
|
46
|
I want to learn something new.
|
मैं कुछ नया सीखना चाहता/चाहती हूँ।
|
47
|
Please wait for me.
|
कृपया मेरा इंतज़ार करो।
|
48
|
I’m feeling sleepy.
|
मुझे नींद आ रही है।
|
49
|
The bell has rung.
|
घंटी बज चुकी है।
|
50
|
Everyone, sit down please.
|
सभी लोग बैठ जाइए, कृपया।
|
51
|
I am feeling hungry.
|
मुझे भूख लग रही है।
|
52
|
Don’t make noise.
|
शोर मत करो।
|
53
|
Wash your hands before eating.
|
खाना खाने से पहले हाथ धो लो।
|
54
|
Let’s start studying.
|
चलो पढ़ाई शुरू करते हैं।
|
55
|
The teacher is coming.
|
अध्यापक आ रहे हैं।
|
56
|
What is the time?
|
कितना समय हुआ है?
|
57
|
I need some help.
|
मुझे कुछ मदद चाहिए।
|
58
|
Where is the nearest hospital?
|
सबसे नज़दीकी अस्पताल कहाँ है?
|
59
|
How much does this cost?
|
इसका कितना दाम है?
|
60
|
Can you show me on the map?
|
क्या आप मुझे नक्शे पर दिखा सकते हैं?
|
61
|
I don't understand.
|
मुझे समझ नहीं आया।
|
62
|
Excuse me, where is the exit?
|
माफ़ कीजिए, निकास कहाँ है?
|
63
|
Have a good day!
|
आपका दिन शुभ हो!
|
64
|
What is your favorite color?
|
आपका पसंदीदा रंग कौन सा है?
|
65
|
I am learning Hindi
|
मैं हिंदी सीख रहा/रही हूँ।
|
66
|
What is your hobby?
|
आपका शौक क्या है?
|
67
|
My hobby is reading books.
|
मेरा शौक किताबें पढ़ना है।
|
68
|
What do you like to eat?
|
आपको क्या खाना पसंद है?
|
69
|
I like to eat pizza.
|
मुझे पिज़्ज़ा खाना पसंद है।
|
70
|
How old are you?
|
आपकी उम्र कितनी है?
|
71
|
I am 20 years old.
|
मैं 20 साल का/की हूँ।
|
72
|
What is your profession?
|
आपका पेशा क्या है?
|
73
|
I am a student.
|
मैं एक छात्र/छात्रा हूँ।
|
74
|
Where do you work?
|
आप कहाँ काम करते हैं?
|
75
|
I work in an office.
|
मैं एक दफ़्तर में काम करता/करती हूँ।
|
76
|
What time is it?
|
क्या समय हुआ है?
|
77
|
It's 3 o'clock.
|
3 बजे हैं।
|
78
|
Can you hear me?
|
क्या आप मुझे सुन सकते हैं?
|
79
|
Yes, I can hear you clearly.
|
हाँ, मैं आपको साफ़ सुन सकता/सकती हूँ।
|
80
|
I am feeling tired.
|
मुझे थकान महसूस हो रही है।
|
81
|
Let's take a break.
|
चलो थोड़ा आराम करते हैं।
|
82
|
How was your day?
|
आपका दिन कैसा रहा?
|
83
|
My day was good.
|
मेरा दिन अच्छा रहा।
|
84
|
What are your plans for tomorrow?
|
कल के लिए आपकी क्या योजनाएँ हैं?
|
85
|
I will go to the market tomorrow.
|
मैं कल बाज़ार जाऊँगा/जाऊँगी।
|
86
|
Where did you go yesterday?
|
कल तुम कहाँ गए थे?
|
87
|
I went to the cinema yesterday.
|
मैं कल सिनेमा गया था/गई थी।
|
88
|
Can you repeat that, please?
|
क्या आप इसे दोहरा सकते हैं, कृपया?
|
89
|
What is your favorite food?
|
आपका पसंदीदा भोजन क्या है?
|
90
|
My favorite food is biryani.
|
मेरा पसंदीदा भोजन बिरयानी है।
|
91
|
How far is it from here?
|
यहाँ से कितनी दूर है?
|
92
|
It's about 2 kilometers.
|
यह लगभग 2 किलोमीटर है।
|
93
|
Do you have any questions?
|
क्या आपके कोई सवाल हैं?
|
94
|
No, I don't have any questions.
|
नहीं, मेरे कोई सवाल नहीं हैं।
|
95
|
Thank you for your help.
|
आपकी मदद के लिए धन्यवाद।
|
96
|
You are welcome.
|
आपका स्वागत है।
|
97
|
I need to go now.
|
मुझे अब जाना है।
|
98
|
See you later.
|
बाद में मिलते हैं।
|
99
|
Have a great evening!
|
आपकी शाम अच्छी हो!
|
100
|
What's new?
|
क्या नया है?
|
101
|
Nothing much, just the usual.
|
ज़्यादा कुछ नहीं, बस हमेशा की तरह।
|
102
|
I'm looking forward to it.
|
मैं इसका इंतज़ार कर रहा हूँ।
|
103
|
Don't worry about it.
|
इसकी चिंता मत करो।
|
104
|
It's not a big deal.
|
यह कोई बड़ी बात नहीं है।
|
105
|
I'm proud of you.
|
मुझे तुम पर गर्व है।
|
106
|
Keep up the good work.
|
अच्छा काम करते रहो।
|
107
|
Can I help you with anything else?
|
क्या मैं आपकी किसी और चीज़ में मदद कर सकता हूँ?
|
108
|
That would be great!
|
यह बहुत अच्छा होगा!
|
109
|
I appreciate your effort.
|
मैं आपके प्रयास की सराहना करता/करती हूँ।
|
110
|
It was a pleasure.
|
यह एक खुशी थी।
|
111
|
I'll be right back.
|
मैं अभी आता/आती हूँ।
|
112
|
Take care.
|
अपना ख्याल रखना।
|
113
|
What's the weather like?
|
मौसम कैसा है?
|
114
|
It's sunny and warm.
|
धूप और गर्म है।
|
115
|
I love to travel.
|
मुझे यात्रा करना पसंद है।
|
116
|
Where would you like to go?
|
आप कहाँ जाना चाहेंगे?
|
117
|
I want to visit Paris.
|
मैं पेरिस जाना चाहता/चाहती हूँ।
|
118
|
Have you been there before?
|
क्या आप पहले वहाँ गए हैं?
|
119
|
No, this will be my first time.
|
नहीं, यह मेरी पहली बार होगी।
|
120
|
I hope you have a good trip!
|
मुझे उम्मीद है कि आपकी यात्रा अच्छी होगी!
Practice Tips for Students:
- Start with Simple Sentences: Start by using simple, short sentences. For example: "I am happy." → "मैं खुश हूँ।" This builds your confidence and helps you understand basic structure.
- Write Every Day: Try translating five to ten English sentences into Hindi each day. Next, use a teacher or a book to verify your responses.
- Flashcards can be used: Make flashcards with Hindi on one side and English on the other. Every day, shuffle and challenge yourself.
- After you have finished writing, read the words out loud. You become more fluent in both languages and your pronunciation will improve as a result.
- Keep a Translation notepad: Keep a little notepad dedicated to translations. Write challenging phrases, new words, and sentences in it. Review once every seven days.
- Make it a game by asking a buddy to say something in English, then translating it into Hindi (and vice versa) as a way to practice.
- Watch & Learn: Take in children's television programs or Hindi-and-English-speaking YouTube videos. Make an effort to observe the translations of common phrases.
- Pick Up Five New Words Every Day: Expand your vocabulary in both languages. Take note of the Hindi definitions of five new English terms each day.
- Use Lessons Learned in School: Try translating some English lines into Hindi. This aids in learning the material as well.
- Request Feedback: Show your parents or teacher your practice sentences. Request that they fix your errors so that you can get better.
Translate the Following English Sentences into Hindi
Use this little test to let students see how well they can translate.It is intended for kids in Classes 5 to 12 and increases recall and confidence.
- I love my school.
- She is reading a book.
- We play in the evening.
- Open the window, please.
- My father is a teacher.
- It is very hot today.
- They are my best friends.
- What is your favourite subject?
- I go to school by bus.
- He is writing in his notebook.
Improved expression, critical thinking, and self-assurance are all facilitated by learning to translate from English to Hindi. These sentences will assist students of all levels become more proficient in two languages. After daily practice, you will quickly feel at ease alternating between the two languages. Proficiency in Hindi and English facilitates improved communication and further learning!
