DD Kashmir Hiring Casual Presenters/Anchors for Different Programmes, Download Application Form @prasarbharti.gov.in

DD Kashmir Recruitment 2021: DD Kashmir has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Casual Presenters/Anchor Posts for Different Genere of Programmes against the advertisement number DKS/Prog/Anc/01/2021. This process is not for employment. The applicants will be required to undergo a screening process and successful aspirants may be invited for assignment on an ‘as and when required basis as per programme exigencies.

The applicants must be graduates in any discipline and between the age group of 21 to 35 years. Persons having good command over written & spoken Kashmiri/ Urdu/ English/ Hindi are eligible to apply. The candidate must have a Photogenic personality and should have broadcast worthy voice, language and pronunciation.

All interested candidates can submit their applications through the offline mode to the Doordarshan Kendra Srinagar, Near Abdullah Bridge, Srinagar- 190001 UT of Jammu and Kashmir, India latest by 30 September 2021. The candidates are required to mention “Application for CASUAL PRESENTERS/ANCHORS” on the top of the envelope.

Download DD Kashmir Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

You will be invited for assignment by the Doordarshan Kendra strictly on AS AND WHEN REQUIRED basis as per the day to day requirement of programmes at the Kendra, and your availability on the date and time of assignment.

Important Date:

Last date for submission of application: 30 September 2021

DD Kashmir Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Casual Presenters/Anchor

DD Kashmir Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Graduation in any discipline.

DD Kashmir Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - between 21 and 35 years