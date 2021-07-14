DDA Patwari Final Result 2021 Released, Download Patwari (Post Code - 11) Recruitment 2020 Final Result PDF Here

DDA Patwari Final Result 2021: Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has released the merit wise final select list (Result) for the post of Patwari (Post Code - 11) under Direct Recruitment 2020 on its website. All those who appeared in the DDA Patwari 2020 Exam can download the final result through the official website. i.e. dda.org.in.

The result has been uploaded in the form of a PDF containing the name and roll numbers. Candidates are advised to download the PDF for future reference.

As per result, the offer of appointment letters is being dispatched to the above-named candidates at the address available on record by Speed Post. If there is any change in the address etc., the candidates are requested to intimate the change to Dy. Director (P)-IV, B Block, Ground Floor, Vikas Sadan, INA, New Delhi within 7 days (21 July 2021) from the date of publication of this result. The terms and conditions of appointment are appended therein.

How to Download DDA Patwari Final Result 2021?

Visit the official of DDA.i.e. dda.org.in. Click on ‘Jobs’ Section. Click on the link reads that ‘DIRECT RECRUITMENT 2020: MERIT WISE FINAL SELECT LIST FOR THE POST OF PATWARI’ under Direct Recruitment 2020. A PDF will be opened. Download DDA Patwari Final Result 2021and save it for future reference.

Download DDA Patwari Final Result 2021

The candidates can directly Download DDA Patwari Final Result 2021 by clicking on the provided link.

