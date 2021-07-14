Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

NHM Uttrakhand Recruitment 2021: Government to recruit 1865 Vacancies in Various Departments

NHM Uttrakhand Recruitment 2021 Notification to release soon for 1865 vacancies. Check the latest news and details here. 

Created On: Jul 14, 2021 09:43 IST
NHM Uttrakhand Recruitment 2021: The Uttrakhand Government has decided to recruit 1865 vacancies of AYUSH doctors, staff nurses, technicians, paramedical staff and ANMs under the National Health Mission. In order to improve health services, it has been decided to constitute health, sanitation and nutrition committees at the village level.

On Tuesday, Health Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat reviewed the National Health Mission in the Legislative Assembly. During this meeting, he gave instructions to fill 1865 posts in the state. He said that the vacant posts of paramedical staff including Staff Nurse, ANM, Lab Technician in the department should be filled soon. He also directed the officers to start the departmental process at the earliest to fill up the vacant posts. In order to strengthen the health facilities in the state, he directed the formation of health committees at the village level and said that this would further improve the health facilities and the general public would be benefited from the preparation of schemes at the village level.

 The Health Minister asked to hold a conference of representatives at the earliest to make the information about health services accessible to the public. In the first phase, there was a conference of MPs and MLAs of the state. In the second phase, there was a conference of District Panchayat President, Municipal President and Block Heads.

During the meeting, the Health Minister reviewed the vaccination and gave the target of 100 per cent vaccination to Rudraprayag and Bageshwar districts. He said that Bageshwar and Rudraprayag have the best vaccination status in the state and both these districts can create records at the national level.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online applications: to be notified

Last date for submission of online applications: to be notified

FAQ

What is the expected date for NHM Uttrakhand Recruitment 2021 Notification?

It is expected that the government will start the NHM Uttrakhand Recruitment 2021 application process in the month of July. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website.

When will the online application start for NHM Uttrakhand Recruitment 2021?

The online application process will be started in due course. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

How many vacancies will be recruited through NHM Uttrakhand Recruitment 2021?

A total of 1865 vacancies of AYUSH doctors, staff nurses, technicians, paramedical staff and ANMs will be recruited under the National Health Mission.
Job Summary
Notification DateJul 14, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionSep 30, 2021
CityDehradun
StateUttarakhand
CountryIndia
Organization National Health Mission
Education Qual Diploma Holder, Post Graduate, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Medical , Other Funtional Area
