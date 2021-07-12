Delhi Cantonment Board Recruitment 2021 for Gynaecologist, Medical Specialist and Anaesthetist Posts

Delhi Cantonment Board Recruitment 2021: Delhi Cantonment Board has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Gynaecologist, Medical Specialist and Anaesthetist. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 16 July to 6 August 2021.

Important Date:

Commencement of submission of online application: 16 July 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 6 August 2021

Delhi Cantonment Board Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Gynaecologist - 1 Post

Medical Specialist - 1 Post

Anaesthetist- 1 Post

Delhi Cantonment Board Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Applicant should hold MBBS Degree in the first or second schedule or part 2 of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act 1956. Holders of educational qualifications included in part 2 of the third schedule should also fulfil the conditions stipulated in sub-section of section of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956; Postgraduate degree/diploma in the concerned speciality; Three years experience in the concerned speciality.

Delhi Cantonment Board Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Delhi Cantonment Board Recruitment 2021 Salary - Pay Scale - Rs. 15600-39100 + GP 6600/- Level 11 in the 7th CPC Pay Matrix.

Download Delhi Cantonment Board Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link - to active Link

Official Website

How to apply for Delhi Cantonment Board Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online from 16 July to 6 August 2021. After the submission of online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

Latest Government Jobs:

India Post Recruitment 2021 against sports quota for PA/SA/MTS in Punjab Postal Circle, 57 Vacancies Notified

UPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @upsc.gov.in for Assistant Director, Nautical Surveyor & Other Posts

RBI Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @rbi.org.in for Bank’s Medical Consultant (BMC) Posts

BECIL Recruitment 2021 for Handyman/Loader and Supervisor Posts, Apply Online @becil.com