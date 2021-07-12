Delhi Cantonment Board Recruitment 2021 for Gynaecologist, Medical Specialist and Anaesthetist Posts

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Created On: Jul 12, 2021 18:15 IST
Delhi Cantonment Board Recruitment 2021: Delhi Cantonment Board has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Gynaecologist, Medical Specialist and Anaesthetist. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 16 July to 6 August 2021.

Important Date:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 16 July  2021
  • Last date for submission of online application: 6 August 2021

Delhi Cantonment Board Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Gynaecologist - 1 Post
  • Medical Specialist - 1 Post
  • Anaesthetist- 1 Post

Delhi Cantonment Board Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Applicant should hold MBBS Degree in the first or second schedule or part 2 of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act 1956. Holders of educational qualifications included in part 2 of the third schedule should also fulfil the conditions stipulated in sub-section of section of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956; Postgraduate degree/diploma in the concerned speciality; Three years experience in the concerned speciality.

Delhi Cantonment Board Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Delhi Cantonment Board Recruitment 2021 Salary - Pay Scale - Rs. 15600-39100 + GP 6600/- Level 11 in the 7th CPC Pay Matrix.

How to apply for Delhi Cantonment Board Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply online from 16 July to 6 August 2021. After the submission of online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

