India Post Recruitment 2021 against sports quota for PA/SA/MTS in Punjab Postal Circle, 57 Vacancies Notified

India Post is going to recruit various vacancies of Posting Assistant/Sorting Assistant/Multi Tasking Staff Posts. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Jul 10, 2021 13:23 IST
India Post Recruitment 2021: India Post has released a notification for the recruitment of meritorious sportspersons in the cadre of Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, Multi Tasking Staff in Punjab Postal Circle. All Interested candidates can submit applications through offline mode on or before 18 August 2021.

A total of 57 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates can check this article to know the eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of online application:  18 Aug 2021

India Post Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Postal Assistant – 45 Posts

Sorting Assistant– 09 Posts

Multi-Tasking Staff – 03 Posts

India Post Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant – The candidate must be 12th passed or equivalent from a recognized Board or University. Candidates will be required to furnish certificates of Basic Computer Training from a recognized Computer Training Certificates from Central Government/State Government/University/Boards etc.
  • Multi-Tasking Staff – The candidate must be 10th passed or equivalent from a recognized Board or University. Knowledge of the local language of the concerned State or Union Territory. The candidate should have studied local language at least upto the 10th standard.

India Post Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

  • Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant– 18 to 27 years
  • Multi Tasking Staff – 18 to 25 years

(There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

India Post Recruitment 2021 Salary

  • Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant– Rs. 25500 to Rs. 81100 in Level 4 as per Pay Matrix specified in Part A of schedule of CCS (Revised Pay) Rules 2016 plus admissible allowances. (Rs. 5200 - 20200 Pay Band-1) + Grade Pay Rs. 2400/- under Pre Revised Scale.
  • Multi Tasking Staff –Rs. 18000 to Rs. 56900 in Level 1 as per Pay Matrix specified in Part A of schedule of CCS (Revised Pay) Rules 2016 plus admissible allowances. (Rs. 5200 - 20200 Pay Band-1) + Grade Pay Rs. 1800/- under Pre Revised Scale.

Download India Post Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for  India Post Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to Assistant Director Postal Services (Recruitment), Office of Chief Postmaster General, Punjab Circle, Sector -17, Sandesh Bhawan, Chandigarh - 160017 latest by 18 August 2021 by Speed Post/Registered Post only.  The name of the post applied for must be written on the top of the envelope. Application sent through private courier, unregistered post, ordinary mail, other means and by hand will not be accepted.

Job Summary
NotificationIndia Post Recruitment 2021 against sports quota for PA/SA/MTS in Punjab Postal Circle, 57 Vacancies Notified
Notification DateJul 10, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionAug 18, 2021
CityChandigarh
StatePunjab
CountryIndia
Organization India Post
Education Qual Secondary, Senior Secondary, Other Qualifications
Functional Administration, Other Funtional Area
