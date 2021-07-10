India Post Recruitment 2021 against sports quota for PA/SA/MTS in Punjab Postal Circle, 57 Vacancies Notified

How to apply for India Post Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to Assistant Director Postal Services (Recruitment), Office of Chief Postmaster General, Punjab Circle, Sector -17, Sandesh Bhawan, Chandigarh - 160017 latest by 18 August 2021 by Speed Post/Registered Post only. The name of the post applied for must be written on the top of the envelope. Application sent through private courier, unregistered post, ordinary mail, other means and by hand will not be accepted.

What is the qualification required for India Post MTS Recruitment 2021?

The candidate must be 10th passed or equivalent from a recognized Board or University. Knowledge of local language of the concerned State or Union Territory. The candidate should have studied local language at least upto 10th standard.

What is the qualification required for India Post PA/SA Recruitment 2021?

The candidate must be 12th passed or equivalent from a recognized Board or University. Candidates will be required to furnish certificate of Basic Computer Training from a recognized Computer Training Certificates from Central Government/State Government/University/Boards etc.

What is the last date for submission of application for India Post Recruitment 2021?

All Interested candidates can submit applications through the offline mode on or before 18 August 2021.

How many vacancies will be recruited through India Post Recruitment?

A total of 57 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process.