UPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @upsc.gov.in for Assistant Director, Nautical Surveyor & Other Posts

UPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a notification for the posts of Assistant Director, Nautical Surveyor, Junior Technical Officer, Ship Surveyor and Principal. All Interested candidates can submit applications through offline mode on or before 29 July 2021.

Around 376 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. All candidates are advised to read the official notification carefully before applying to any post. Candidates can refer to this notification for educational qualification, experience and other details.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application: 29 July 2021

UPSC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Assistant Director – 03 Posts

Nautical Surveyor – 03 Posts

Junior Technical Officer – 06 Posts

Ship Surveyor – 363 Posts

Principal – 01 Post

UPSC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Director – M.Sc in Agricultural Chemistry or M.Sc in Chemistry with specialization either in Organic Chemistry or Analytical Chemistry from a recognized University or Institution.

Nautical Surveyor – Certificate of Competency as Master of a Foreign Going Ship as recognized by the Government of India.

Junior Technical Officer – Bachelor of Technology(Oil Technology) or Bachelor of Engineering (Oil Technology) from a recognized University or Institute: or Bachelor’s degree in Science with Post-Graduate Diploma in Sugar Technology from a recognized University or Institute.

Ship Surveyor – Candidate should have a Degree in Naval Architecture from a recognized University.

Principal – Candidate should have a Master’s Degree from a recognized University / Institute along with B.Ed. Candidate should be holding Doctorate Degree from a Recognized University with experience of Administrative charge of a Recognized High School/Higher Secondary School/Intermediate College.

How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates must apply online through the website http://www.upsconline.nic.in. Applications received through any other mode would not be accepted and summarily rejected. The last date of application submission is 29 July while the last date of printing of completely submitted online application is 30 July 2021.