BECIL Recruitment 2021 for Handyman/Loader and Supervisor Posts, Apply Online @becil.com

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Notification is released at becil.com. Apply Online Now for Handyman/Loader and Supervisor Posts. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

BECIL Recruitment 2021: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Handyman/Loader and Supervisor for deployment in AAI Cargo Logistic & Allied Services Company Ltd., Surat. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 30 July 2021.

Important Date:

Last date for submission of application: 30 July 2021

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Handyman/Loader - 28 Posts

Supervisor - 9 Posts

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Handyman/Loader - 8th passed must be able to communicate in local language & Hindi.

Supervisor - Graduate.

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Salary

Handyman/Loader - Rs.14,014/-

Supervisor -Rs.18,564/-

Download BECIL Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

Official Website

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

Selection will be made as per the prescribed norms and requirements of the job.