BECIL Recruitment 2021 for Handyman/Loader and Supervisor Posts, Apply Online @becil.com

BECIL Recruitment 2021: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Handyman/Loader and Supervisor for deployment in AAI Cargo Logistic & Allied Services Company Ltd., Surat. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 30 July 2021.
Important Date:
- Last date for submission of application: 30 July 2021
BECIL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Handyman/Loader - 28 Posts
- Supervisor - 9 Posts
BECIL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Handyman/Loader - 8th passed must be able to communicate in local language & Hindi.
- Supervisor - Graduate.
BECIL Recruitment 2021 Salary
- Handyman/Loader - Rs.14,014/-
- Supervisor -Rs.18,564/-
Download BECIL Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
BECIL Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
Selection will be made as per the prescribed norms and requirements of the job.
How to apply for BECIL Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 30 July 2021. The candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference. In case of any doubt/help, the candidate may contact through email For technical problem faced while applying ONLINE : khuswindersingh@becil.com; For queries other than technical: maheshchand@becil.com.