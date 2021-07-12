Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Punjab Health Department Recruitment 2021 for 481 Medical Officer Posts, Apply @ health.punjab.gov.in

Punjab Health Department Medical Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @health.punjab.gov.in. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Jul 12, 2021 17:43 IST
Punjab Health Department Recruitment 2021
Punjab Health Department Recruitment 2021

Punjab Health Department Recruitment 2021: Department of Health & Family Welfare, Punjab has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer (Specialist). Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 31 July 2021.

A total of 481 vacancies will be recruited for Medical Officer (Specialist). The candidates can refer to this notification to know the eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Date:

  • Walk-In-Interview Date: 31 July  2021

Punjab Health Department Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Medical Officer (Specialist) - 481 Posts

Speciality

  • Anaesthesia - 116 Posts
  • Medicine - 94 Posts
  • Radiology - 25 Posts
  • Pediatrics - 110 Posts
  • Chest & TB - 6 Posts
  • Gynecologist - 97 Posts
  • Community Medicine - 12 Posts
  • Forensic Medicine - 21 Posts

Punjab Health Department Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Applicant should hold MBBS Degree/ Postgraduate degree in a concerned speciality, recognized by the Medical Council of India and Registered with the Punjab Medical Council or with any other duly constituted Medical Council in India.

Punjab Health Department Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 37 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Punjab Health Department Recruitment 2021 Salary - Pay Scale - Rs. 53100

Punjab Health Department Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The candidates will be selected on the basis of personal interviews.

Download Punjab Health Department 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for Punjab Health Department Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 31 July from 10 AM onwards at Directorate Health and Family Welfare, Punjab, Parivar Kalyan Bhawan, Sector 34 A Chandigarh along with the documents. Candidates can download the online application form at www.health.punjab.gov.in latest by 26 July 2021, 5 PM. They are also requested to submit their all documents (self-attested) to the Directorate, Health and Family Welfare, Punjab, Pariwar Kalyan Bhawan, Sector 34 A Chandigarh.

