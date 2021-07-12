Punjab Health Department Recruitment 2021 for 481 Medical Officer Posts, Apply @ health.punjab.gov.in

Punjab Health Department Medical Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @health.punjab.gov.in. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Punjab Health Department Recruitment 2021: Department of Health & Family Welfare, Punjab has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer (Specialist). Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 31 July 2021.

A total of 481 vacancies will be recruited for Medical Officer (Specialist). The candidates can refer to this notification to know the eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Date:

Walk-In-Interview Date: 31 July 2021

Punjab Health Department Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Medical Officer (Specialist) - 481 Posts

Speciality

Anaesthesia - 116 Posts

Medicine - 94 Posts

Radiology - 25 Posts

Pediatrics - 110 Posts

Chest & TB - 6 Posts

Gynecologist - 97 Posts

Community Medicine - 12 Posts

Forensic Medicine - 21 Posts

Punjab Health Department Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Applicant should hold MBBS Degree/ Postgraduate degree in a concerned speciality, recognized by the Medical Council of India and Registered with the Punjab Medical Council or with any other duly constituted Medical Council in India.

Punjab Health Department Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 37 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Punjab Health Department Recruitment 2021 Salary - Pay Scale - Rs. 53100

Punjab Health Department Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The candidates will be selected on the basis of personal interviews.

Download Punjab Health Department 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

Official Website