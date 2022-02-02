Delhi Cantonment Board Recruitment 2022 for 23+ Specialists, Super Specialists & Senior Residents Posts

Delhi Cantonment Board Recruitment 2022: Delhi Cantonment Board has issued a notification for recruitment to the post of Specialists, Super Specialists & Senior Resident. Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can submit applications latest by 15 February 2022. A total of 23+ vacancies have been notified. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of application: 15 February 2022
Delhi Cantonment Board Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
|Specialists
|06
|Super Specialists
|05 +
|Senior Residents
|12
|Total Vacancies
|23 +
Delhi Cantonment Board Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Super Specialist - DM/Mch. in the concerned specialty.
- Senior Resident - MD/Post Graduate Diploma or equivalent in the concerned specialty.
Delhi Cantonment Board Recruitment 2022 Age Limit
- Specialist/Super Specialist - 45 years
- Senior Resident - 40 years
Delhi Cantonment Board Recruitment 2022 Salary
- Specialist/Super Specialist - 45 years
- Senior Resident - 40 years
Download Delhi Cantonment Board Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF Here
How to apply for Delhi Cantonment Board Recruitment 2022?
Interested candidates can apply to the posts by sending applications to the CEO, Delhi Cantonment Board, Sadar Bazar, Delhi Cantt-10 latest by 15 February 2022. Candidates can check official notification for educational qualifications, experience, and other details. The application form can be downloaded through the provided notification link. No TA/DA will be payable.