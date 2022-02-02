Delhi Cantonment Board Recruitment 2022 for 23+ Specialists, Super Specialists & Senior Residents Posts

Delhi Cantonment Board Recruitment 2022 Notification out at delhi.cantt.gov.in for 23+ Specialists, Super Specialists & Senior Residents Posts. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details below.

Delhi Cantonment Board Recruitment 2022: Delhi Cantonment Board has issued a notification for recruitment to the post of Specialists, Super Specialists & Senior Resident. Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can submit applications latest by 15 February 2022. A total of 23+ vacancies have been notified. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 15 February 2022

Delhi Cantonment Board Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Specialists 06 Super Specialists 05 + Senior Residents 12 Total Vacancies 23 +

Delhi Cantonment Board Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Super Specialist - DM/Mch. in the concerned specialty.

Senior Resident - MD/Post Graduate Diploma or equivalent in the concerned specialty.

Delhi Cantonment Board Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Specialist/Super Specialist - 45 years

Senior Resident - 40 years

Delhi Cantonment Board Recruitment 2022 Salary

Specialist/Super Specialist - 45 years

Senior Resident - 40 years

Download Delhi Cantonment Board Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF Here

How to apply for Delhi Cantonment Board Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts by sending applications to the CEO, Delhi Cantonment Board, Sadar Bazar, Delhi Cantt-10 latest by 15 February 2022. Candidates can check official notification for educational qualifications, experience, and other details. The application form can be downloaded through the provided notification link. No TA/DA will be payable.