Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2022 Out: Download Hall Ticket at delhipolice.gov.in

Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2022 Out: Delhi Police has uploaded the admit card download link for the Head Constable (AWO/TPO) posts on the official website delhipolice.gov.in. Check download link and latest update here.

Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2022: Delhi Police has released the admit card for the Head Constable (AWO/TPO) posts on its official website. Delhi Police will be conducting the PET/PST for the Head Constable (AWO/TPO) posts from September 2023 onwards. All those candidates who have to appear in the admit card released on the official website. Candidates who will appear for the PET/PST round for the Head Constable (AWO/TPO) posts can download the admit card from the official website-delhipolice.gov.in.

To download the Head Constable admit card, you will have to provide your login credentials including Registration ID/Date of Birth to the link on the home page. You can download the admit card after following the steps given below.

How To Download: Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2022

Step 1: Visit the official website delhipolice.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the recruitment tab available on the homepage,

Step 3: Now, click on the “Admit Card e Admission Certificate for Trade Test for the post of HC AWO TPO in Delhi Police 2022 Examination” on the home page.

Step 4: Provide your login credentials including Registration ID/ roll number, and date of birth to link.

Step 5:The Delhi Police HC admit card will be displayed on your screen.

Step 7: Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Delhi Police Constable PET/PST 2022 Update

Delhi Police will be conducting the Physical Standard Test (PST)and Physical Endurance Test (PET) for the Head Constable (AWO/TPO) posts from September 19 to October 3, 2023. Candidates can check all the details for the PET/PST on the admit card and will have to ensure their presence for the same as displayed.

Delhi Police Constable Exam 2022: Documents To Carry

Candidates appearing in the PET/PST for the Head Constable (AWO/TPO) posts will have to carry the essential documents at their venue for the Physical Standard Test (PST)and Physical Endurance Test (PET) round. You will have to carry your Admit card with the essential documents including ID proof and others as mentioned in the hall ticket at the venue.