Delhi Police Driver 2022 Notification Link Released: Apply Online for SSC Constable Recruitment Before 29 July @ssc.nic.in

Delhi Police Driver 2022 Notification: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the notification for recruitment to the post of Driver in Delhi Police on ssc.nic.in. Now, candidates can apply for SSC Driver Recruitment 2022 from 27 June 2022. The last date for Delhi Police Driver Application Form is 29 July 2022. The candidates can check SSC Driver Application Form and SSC Driver Notification through the link below:

It is to be noted that, the applicants who would successfully apply for Driver Police Recruitment 2022 are required to appear for a nationwide exam which will be conducted by the SSC Regional Website at various centres. Delhi Police Driver Exam will be held in the month of October 2022. The exam will have 100 questions on GK, Reasoning, Maths and on Driving Related fields. The total marks for the exam are 100. The candidates will be 90 minutes to complete the written exam.

SSC will prepare a list of the candidates who would qualify for the written exam. Such candidates will be required to appear for Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT) which will be qualifying in nature.

Those who are seeking to submit SSC Driver Application should be 12th class passed and possess a valid Driving License. Mor Details Delhi Police Driver 2022 are provided in the mentioned link below: