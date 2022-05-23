SSC Delhi Police Driver Recruitment Notification 2022: Check Constable Registration Dates and Exam Details Here

SSC Delhi Police Driver 2022 Notification will be released on ssc.nic.in. Candidates can check the notification date, registration date and exam details here.

SSC Delhi Police Driver Recruitment Notification 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is going to conduct the Delhi Police Constable (Driver) Exam 2022 in the month of October 2022. 12th passed candidates who possess a valid driving licence can appear for this exam.

In order to appear for SSC Driver Exam 2022, the candidates are required to apply online on the commission’s website. Delhi Police Driver Application Form will be available on 27 June 2022. The registration should be done on or before 26 July 2022. Candidates from all parts of the country will be eligible to apply.

Approximately thousands number of vacancies are expected to be filled in this recruitment drive. The exact number of vacancies under Delhi Police for Driver Posts shall be notified later.

The candidates are advised to wait for SSC Delhi Police Notification for vacancy break-up, salary and other updates.

SSC Delhi Police Driver 2022 Important Dates

SSC Delhi Police Driver 2022 Event Important Dates SSC Delhi Police Starting Date of Application 27 June 2022 SSC Delhi Police Last Date of Application 26 July 2022 SSC Delhi Police Driver Exam Date October 2022 SSC Delhi Police Driver Admit Card 2022 7 days before the exam SSC Delhi Police Drive Result Date 2022 to be released

SSC Delhi Police Driver Vacancy 2022

to be released

SSC Delhi Police Driver Salary 2022 (Expected)

Rs.5200 – 20200/- Grade pay 4000

SSC Delhi Police Driver Eligibility Criteria 2022 (Expected)

Educarional Qualification:

10+2 (Senior Secondary) passed from a recognized Board

Valid Driving License

SSC Delhi Police Driver Selection Criteria 2022 (Expected)

Applicants will be called for:

Written Exam (CBT)- 100 Marks Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT)- Qualifying Driving Test- 150 Marks (Qualifying) Document Verification Medical Examination

SSC Delhi Police Driver Exam Pattern 2022 (Expected)

Subject Number of Questions Marks Time General Awareness/ GK 20 20 1 hour and 30 minutes General Intelligence/ Reasoning 20 20 Numerical Ability/ Maths 10 10 Road Sense, Vehicle Maintenance, Traffic Rules/ Signals, Vehicle & Environmental Pollution i.e Petrol and Diesel Vehicle, CNG Operated Vehicle, Noise Pollution, etc 50 50 Total 100 100

SSC Delhi Police Driver PET 2022 (Expected)

Age Up To 30 Years 30-40 Years Above 40 years Race (1600 Meter) 7 minutes 8 minutes 9 minutes Long Jump 12.5 Feet 11.5 Feet 10.5 Feet High Jump 3.5 Feet 3.25 Feet 3 Feet

SSC Delhi Police Driver PMT 2022 (Expected)

Male:

Height - 170 cm

Chest - 81 cm with a minimum expansion of 4cm

SSC Delhi Police Driver Trade Test 2022 (Expected)

Driving (Light Motor Vehicle)

Driving (Forward)- 20 Marks

Driving (Backward)- 20 Marks

Parking- 10 Marks

Qualifying Marks - 25 Marks

Driving (Heavy Motor Vehicle)

Driving (Forward)- 20 Marks

Driving (Backward)- 20 Marks

Parking- 10 Marks

Qualifying Marks - 25 Marks

Knowledge of Traffic Signs/ Road Sense/ Basic Driving Rules like Lane Driving, Overtaking Procedure, Road Map Reading, Assessment of Shortest Possible Route, etc- 25 Marks

Qualifying Marks - 12.5 Marks

Knowledge of Maintenance of Vehicle i.e tire pressure, battery water level, quantity & grade of oils to be used, coolant, the tension of belts/ hose pipes, etc - 25 Marks

Qualifying Marks - 12.5 Marks

How to Apply for SSC Delhi Police Driver Recruitment 2022 ?

The candidates can apply online on the official website from 27 June 2022 to 26 July 2022.