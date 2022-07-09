SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) Recruitment 2022: 857 Vacancies Notified @ssc.nic.in. Check Application Link and Exam Details

Staff Selection Commission ( SSC) is hiring  Head Constable (AWO/TPO) for Delhi Police. Check Notification, Application Form, Vacancy, Important Dates, and Other Details

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) 2022: Staff Selection Commission ( SSC)has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Head Constable for Assistant Wireless Operator (AWO)/Tele-Printer Operator (TPO in Delhi Police on its official website i.e. ssc.nic.in. Candidates who want to join Delhi Police as Head Constable will be required to appear for an online exam which will be conducted in the month of November 2022.

The candidates will be required to submit their application online mode on ssc.nic.in within a given time frame. The eligibility condition to apply for these posts is 12th with Science. Delhi Police will hire a total of 857 persons for service. Candidates with ITI in Mechanic-Cum-Operator (Electronics Comm. System) are also eligible. 

SSC Delhi Police HC Notification

SSC Delhi Police HC Online Application Link

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) Important Dates

SSC Delhi Police HC AWO TPO Notification Date 08 July 2022
SSC Delhi Police HC AWO TPO Registration Dates 08 to 29 July 2022
SSC Delhi Police HC AWO TPO Application Edit Date 02 August 2022
Last date and time for generation of offline Challan 29 July 2022
Last date and time for making online fee payment 30 July 2022
Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ and online payment of Correction Charge 02 August 2022
SSC Delhi Police HC AWO TPO Exam Date October 2022
SSC Delhi Police HC AWO TPO Admit Card Date  7 days before the exam
SSC Delhi Police HC AWO TPO Answer Key Date to be released
SSC Delhi Police HC AWO TPO Result Date to be released

Delhi Police HC Vacancy 2022

Name of the Posts

Number of Vacancies

HC (AWO/ TPO)- Male (Open)

459 (Gen-171, EWS-46, OBC-102, SC-86, ST-54)

HC (AWO/ TPO)- Male (Departmental)

57 (Gen-21, EWS-6, OBC-13, SC-10, ST-7)

HC (AWO/ TPO)- Male (ESM)

57 (Gen-21, EWS-6, OBC-13, SC-10, ST-7)

HC (AWO/ TPO)- Female (Open

256 (Gen-96, EWS-26, OBC-57, SC-47, ST-30)

HC (AWO/ TPO)- Female (Departmental)

28 (Gen-11, EWS-3, OBC-6, SC-5, ST-3)

Delhi Police HC Salary 2022

Rs. 25500-81100

Delhi Police HC Eligibility Conditions 2022

  • Candidates should be 12th class passed with Science OR National Trade Certificate (NTC) in Mechanic-Cum-Operator (Electronics Comm. System)
  • Proficiency in Computer Operation Qualifying in Nature. Test of English word processing speed-1000 key depressions in
    15 minutes. Test of Basic Computer Functions:- BOpening/Closing of PC, printing, MS office usage, saving &
    modification in typed text, paragraph setting & numbering, etc.

Age Limit:

18 to 27 years

Delhi Police HC Selection Process 2022

The candidates will be required to go through the following stages:

  • Written Exam (CBT Mode)- 100 Marks
  • Physical Endurance & Measurement Test (PE&MT)- Qualifying
  • Trade Test - Qualifying
  • Test of English Word Processing by Delhi Police VSpeed-1000 key depression in 15 minutes.V- BTest of Basic Computer Functions:-Opening/Closing of PC, printing, MS office usage, saving & modification in typed text, paragraph setting & numbering, etc.

Delhi Police HC Exam Pattern 2022

There will be MCQs from five subjects:

Subject

Questions

Marks

Time

General Awareness

20

20

 1 and half hour

General Science

25

25

Mathematics

25

25

Reasoning

20

20

Computer

10

10

Total

100

100

 

Delhi Police HC PET 2022

PE&MT will be conducted by Delhi Police in Delhi only. Delhi Police will provide schedules and centres for PE&MT to SSC. Thereafter, SSC will provide a link for the download of Admit Cards/Admission Certificates of all shortlisted candidates for appearing in PE&MT. The Notice regarding the download of the Admit card by the candidates will be provided to Delhi Police on its website

Male Candidate

Age

Race 1600 Meter

High Jump

Long Jump

Up to 30 Years

7 Minute

3.5 Feet

12.5 Feet

30-40 Years

8 Minute

3.25 Feet

11.5 Feet

Above 40 Years

9 Minute

3 Feet

10.5 Feet

Female Candidate

Age

Race 800 Meter

High Jump

Long Jump

Up to 30 Years

5 Minute

3 Feet

9 Feet

30-40 Years

6 Minute

2.5 Feet

8 Feet

Above 40 Years

7 Minute

2.25 Feet

7 Feet

Delhi Police HC PMT 2022

Height

Male - 170 cm

Female - 157 cm

Chest 

Male - 81-85 cm

Delhi Police HC Trade Test 2022

The candidates qualified in Physical Endurance & Measurement Tests (PE&MT) will be called for Trade Test. The Trade Test shall be compulsory for candidates to be eligible for appearing in the Proficiency in Computer Operation. Those who do not appear in the Trade Test or do not pass the same shall stand disqualified.

  • The Trade Test (Reading & Dictation) is to assess candidate’s capability to transmit and receive messages. This test will be taken in the form of reading and dictation. The dictation, both in Hindi and English languages, will be given to the candidates in groups comprising suitable number of candidates taking dictation in a group. The candidates having more than 50% mistakes in Hindi or English dictation stand disqualified. The reading test will require each candidate to read a passage from the given text both in Hindi and English, which will be videographed. 
  • Test of Proficiency in Computer Operation (Qualifying): All candidates who qualify for the Trade Test (Reading & Dictation) will be required to appear for a Test of Proficiency in Computer Operation which will be qualifying in nature. Test of English word processing speed-1000 key depressions in 15 minutes (ii) Test of Basic Computer Functions (Opening/Closing of PC, Printing, MS office usage, saving &
    modification in typed text, paragraph setting & numbering etc). English Word Processing Speed Test Test of English Word Processing Speed-1000 key depression in 15 minutes will be conducted on the computer and adjudged on the basis of correct entry of words/key depressions as per given printed passage in English containing 200 words, would be given to each candidate, who would enter the same in the Computer in Word Format of MS Office.
  • Test of Basic Computer Functions:- (Opening/Closing of PC, Printing, MS office usage, saving & modification in typed text, paragraph setting & numbering etc). 

Delhi Police HC Final Selection 2022

The final list of provisionally selected candidates from the list of candidates declared qualified in PE&MT and Skill/Trade tests required will be prepared & announced by the Staff Selection Commission strictly on the basis of merit of tests/examinations prescribed for the post and uploaded on its official website. A “reserve panel/additional list” of 15% candidates (category-wise) will also be prepared by the SSC in addition to the number of candidates selected as per the notified vacancies according to their merit, category-wise and the same will be provided to Delhi Police in a sealed cover, not to be uploaded. The “Reserve Panel” will be valid for a period of two years or till the next recruitment is
advertised, whichever is earlier

How to Apply for Delhi Police HC Recruitment 2022 ?

  • Visit the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in
  • Register for the exam by clicking 'Register Now'
  • After registration, login into your account and fill the application form
  • Fill your details and upload the dicuments

Application Fee:

Rs. 100/-

FAQ

Who can apply for Delhi Police Head Constable Recrutiment 2022 ?

12th passed with Science

How many vacancies are available for DP HC Recruitment 2022 ?

857

What is Delhi Police HC Registration Date ?

8 to 29 July 2022
