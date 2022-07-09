SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) Recruitment 2022: 857 Vacancies Notified @ssc.nic.in. Check Application Link and Exam Details

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) 2022: Staff Selection Commission ( SSC)has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Head Constable for Assistant Wireless Operator (AWO)/Tele-Printer Operator (TPO in Delhi Police on its official website i.e. ssc.nic.in. Candidates who want to join Delhi Police as Head Constable will be required to appear for an online exam which will be conducted in the month of November 2022.
The candidates will be required to submit their application online mode on ssc.nic.in within a given time frame. The eligibility condition to apply for these posts is 12th with Science. Delhi Police will hire a total of 857 persons for service. Candidates with ITI in Mechanic-Cum-Operator (Electronics Comm. System) are also eligible.
SSC Delhi Police HC Notification
SSC Delhi Police HC Online Application Link
SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) Important Dates
|SSC Delhi Police HC AWO TPO Notification Date
|08 July 2022
|SSC Delhi Police HC AWO TPO Registration Dates
|08 to 29 July 2022
|SSC Delhi Police HC AWO TPO Application Edit Date
|02 August 2022
|Last date and time for generation of offline Challan
|29 July 2022
|Last date and time for making online fee payment
|30 July 2022
|Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ and online payment of Correction Charge
|02 August 2022
|SSC Delhi Police HC AWO TPO Exam Date
|October 2022
|SSC Delhi Police HC AWO TPO Admit Card Date
|7 days before the exam
|SSC Delhi Police HC AWO TPO Answer Key Date
|to be released
|SSC Delhi Police HC AWO TPO Result Date
|to be released
Delhi Police HC Vacancy 2022
|
Name of the Posts
|
Number of Vacancies
|
HC (AWO/ TPO)- Male (Open)
|
459 (Gen-171, EWS-46, OBC-102, SC-86, ST-54)
|
HC (AWO/ TPO)- Male (Departmental)
|
57 (Gen-21, EWS-6, OBC-13, SC-10, ST-7)
|
HC (AWO/ TPO)- Male (ESM)
|
57 (Gen-21, EWS-6, OBC-13, SC-10, ST-7)
|
HC (AWO/ TPO)- Female (Open
|
256 (Gen-96, EWS-26, OBC-57, SC-47, ST-30)
|
HC (AWO/ TPO)- Female (Departmental)
|
28 (Gen-11, EWS-3, OBC-6, SC-5, ST-3)
Delhi Police HC Salary 2022
Rs. 25500-81100
Delhi Police HC Eligibility Conditions 2022
- Candidates should be 12th class passed with Science OR National Trade Certificate (NTC) in Mechanic-Cum-Operator (Electronics Comm. System)
- Proficiency in Computer Operation Qualifying in Nature. Test of English word processing speed-1000 key depressions in
15 minutes. Test of Basic Computer Functions:- BOpening/Closing of PC, printing, MS office usage, saving &
modification in typed text, paragraph setting & numbering, etc.
Age Limit:
18 to 27 years
Delhi Police HC Selection Process 2022
The candidates will be required to go through the following stages:
- Written Exam (CBT Mode)- 100 Marks
- Physical Endurance & Measurement Test (PE&MT)- Qualifying
- Trade Test - Qualifying
- Test of English Word Processing by Delhi Police VSpeed-1000 key depression in 15 minutes.V- BTest of Basic Computer Functions:-Opening/Closing of PC, printing, MS office usage, saving & modification in typed text, paragraph setting & numbering, etc.
Delhi Police HC Exam Pattern 2022
There will be MCQs from five subjects:
|
Subject
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
Time
|
General Awareness
|
20
|
20
|1 and half hour
|
General Science
|
25
|
25
|
Mathematics
|
25
|
25
|
Reasoning
|
20
|
20
|
Computer
|
10
|
10
|
Total
|
100
|
100
|
Delhi Police HC PET 2022
PE&MT will be conducted by Delhi Police in Delhi only. Delhi Police will provide schedules and centres for PE&MT to SSC. Thereafter, SSC will provide a link for the download of Admit Cards/Admission Certificates of all shortlisted candidates for appearing in PE&MT. The Notice regarding the download of the Admit card by the candidates will be provided to Delhi Police on its website
Male Candidate
|
Age
|
Race 1600 Meter
|
High Jump
|
Long Jump
|
Up to 30 Years
|
7 Minute
|
3.5 Feet
|
12.5 Feet
|
30-40 Years
|
8 Minute
|
3.25 Feet
|
11.5 Feet
|
Above 40 Years
|
9 Minute
|
3 Feet
|
10.5 Feet
Female Candidate
|
Age
|
Race 800 Meter
|
High Jump
|
Long Jump
|
Up to 30 Years
|
5 Minute
|
3 Feet
|
9 Feet
|
30-40 Years
|
6 Minute
|
2.5 Feet
|
8 Feet
|
Above 40 Years
|
7 Minute
|
2.25 Feet
|
7 Feet
Delhi Police HC PMT 2022
Height
Male - 170 cm
Female - 157 cm
Chest
Male - 81-85 cm
Delhi Police HC Trade Test 2022
The candidates qualified in Physical Endurance & Measurement Tests (PE&MT) will be called for Trade Test. The Trade Test shall be compulsory for candidates to be eligible for appearing in the Proficiency in Computer Operation. Those who do not appear in the Trade Test or do not pass the same shall stand disqualified.
- The Trade Test (Reading & Dictation) is to assess candidate’s capability to transmit and receive messages. This test will be taken in the form of reading and dictation. The dictation, both in Hindi and English languages, will be given to the candidates in groups comprising suitable number of candidates taking dictation in a group. The candidates having more than 50% mistakes in Hindi or English dictation stand disqualified. The reading test will require each candidate to read a passage from the given text both in Hindi and English, which will be videographed.
- Test of Proficiency in Computer Operation (Qualifying): All candidates who qualify for the Trade Test (Reading & Dictation) will be required to appear for a Test of Proficiency in Computer Operation which will be qualifying in nature. Test of English word processing speed-1000 key depressions in 15 minutes (ii) Test of Basic Computer Functions (Opening/Closing of PC, Printing, MS office usage, saving &
modification in typed text, paragraph setting & numbering etc). English Word Processing Speed Test Test of English Word Processing Speed-1000 key depression in 15 minutes will be conducted on the computer and adjudged on the basis of correct entry of words/key depressions as per given printed passage in English containing 200 words, would be given to each candidate, who would enter the same in the Computer in Word Format of MS Office.
- Test of Basic Computer Functions:- (Opening/Closing of PC, Printing, MS office usage, saving & modification in typed text, paragraph setting & numbering etc).
Delhi Police HC Final Selection 2022
The final list of provisionally selected candidates from the list of candidates declared qualified in PE&MT and Skill/Trade tests required will be prepared & announced by the Staff Selection Commission strictly on the basis of merit of tests/examinations prescribed for the post and uploaded on its official website. A “reserve panel/additional list” of 15% candidates (category-wise) will also be prepared by the SSC in addition to the number of candidates selected as per the notified vacancies according to their merit, category-wise and the same will be provided to Delhi Police in a sealed cover, not to be uploaded. The “Reserve Panel” will be valid for a period of two years or till the next recruitment is
advertised, whichever is earlier
How to Apply for Delhi Police HC Recruitment 2022 ?
- Visit the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in
- Register for the exam by clicking 'Register Now'
- After registration, login into your account and fill the application form
- Fill your details and upload the dicuments
Application Fee:
Rs. 100/-