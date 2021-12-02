Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Delhi Schools to remain Closed from Tomorrow until further orders due to Air Pollution, confirms Gopal Rai

Delhi Schools to be closed from tomorrow onwards until further notice considering the current air pollution levels in the city. The decision regarding the reopening will be taken as and when the situation is feasible. 

Created On: Dec 2, 2021 15:25 IST
Delhi Schools to be closed from tomorrow onwards until further notice considering the current air pollution levels in the city. The closure of schools has been confirmed by the Delhi Environment Minister - Gopal Rai. The minister has however confirmed that the CBSE exams will go ahead with necessary precautions and safety measures.

The government on  November 29, 2021 reopened after a break of almost 2 weeks after the closure of schools was announced considering the Supreme Court's concerns regarding the rising air pollution in the city. Schools were closed from November 13 to 28, 2021, and it was mentioned that the decision of reopening the schools will be taken as and when the air quality improved in the city.

The school administers have attributed the low attendance to the uncertainty surrounding the emergence of a new COVID variant. Those students who had submitted the consent forms did not attend schools on Monday. 

Schools had resumed offline classes for the students from class 6 onwards and schools were also in the process of finalizing bus routes but are now taking caution amidst the abrupt closure of schools.

According to reports, the Supreme Court gave a 24 hour ultimatum to the Centre, Delhi and neighbouring states to act against rising air pollution. Students, teachers and other stakeholders have been asked to keep track of the official announcements for regular updates regarding the closure of schools.

