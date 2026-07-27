Delhi University Admission 2026: Round 2 Cutoff Released for Hansraj and Kirori Mal

The University of Delhi has released the CSAS Round 2 seat allocation and cutoff scores for undergraduate admissions on July 25, 2026. Candidates who have participated in the second round of seat allocation can now check the closing marks for Hansraj College and Kirori Mal College.

Both institutions are among the popular colleges of Delhi University's North Campus, attracting a large number of applicants for B.A., B.Com, and B.Sc. programmes.

The Round 2 cutoff provides candidates with a clear idea about the minimum CUET UGscore required for admission across various programmes. Candidates can check the Round 2 cutoff for Hansraj College and Kirori Mal College to see which college is the perfect match for their scores.

Hansraj College 2026: CUET Round 2 Cutoff

The CUET Round 2 cutoff for Hansraj College shows a small drop for top courses like B.Com (Hons) and Economics, whereas science courses like Geology and Botany saw a bigger drop in scores.