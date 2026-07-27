Delhi University Admission 2026: Round 2 Cutoff Released for Hansraj and Kirori Mal
CUET Round 2 cutoff has been released for Delhi University colleges. Candidates can now check the CSAS Round 2 cutoff for Hansraj College and Kirori Mal College to see which college is the perfect match for their scores.
The University of Delhi has released the CSAS Round 2 seat allocation and cutoff scores for undergraduate admissions on July 25, 2026. Candidates who have participated in the second round of seat allocation can now check the closing marks for Hansraj College and Kirori Mal College.
Both institutions are among the popular colleges of Delhi University's North Campus, attracting a large number of applicants for B.A., B.Com, and B.Sc. programmes.
The Round 2 cutoff provides candidates with a clear idea about the minimum CUET UGscore required for admission across various programmes. Candidates can check the Round 2 cutoff for Hansraj College and Kirori Mal College to see which college is the perfect match for their scores.
Hansraj College 2026: CUET Round 2 Cutoff
The CUET Round 2 cutoff for Hansraj College shows a small drop for top courses like B.Com (Hons) and Economics, whereas science courses like Geology and Botany saw a bigger drop in scores.
|
COLLEGE NAME
|
PROGRAMME NAME
|
UR R1
|
UR R2
|
R1→R2 Movement
|
Expected UR R3
|
Hansraj College
|
B.A. (Hons.) Economics
|
849.2435
|
846.2569
|
2.9866
|
843.2703
|
Hansraj College
|
B.A. (Hons.) English
|
842.4861
|
833.7537
|
8.7324
|
825.0213
|
Hansraj College
|
B.A. (Hons.) Hindi
|
632.1284
|
607.1461
|
24.9823
|
582.1638
|
Hansraj College
|
B.A. (Hons.) History
|
879.8545
|
875.9257
|
3.9288
|
871.9969
|
Hansraj College
|
B.A. (Hons.) Philosophy
|
811.7008
|
805.5281
|
6.1727
|
799.3554
|
Hansraj College
|
B.A. (Hons.) Sanskrit
|
186.8829
|
186.8829
|
0
|
186.8829
|
Hansraj College
|
B.A. Program (Commerce + Economics)
|
887.2998
|
886.7244
|
0.5754
|
886.149
|
Hansraj College
|
B.A. Program (Economics + History)
|
860.7768
|
855.2479
|
5.5289
|
849.719
|
Hansraj College
|
B.A. Program (Hindi + Physical Education)
|
705.6438
|
664.0318
|
41.612
|
622.4198
|
Hansraj College
|
B.A. Program (Philosophy + Physical
Education)
|
755.666
|
746.7717
|
8.8943
|
737.8774
|
Hansraj College
|
B.A. Program (Sanskrit + Philosophy)
|
682.8764
|
661.9546
|
20.9218
|
641.0328
|
Hansraj College
|
B.Com. (Hons.)
|
907.5044
|
906.3093
|
1.1951
|
905.1142
|
Hansraj College
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Anthropology
|
631.8239
|
593.5523
|
38.2716
|
555.2807
|
Hansraj College
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Botany
|
644.7707
|
597.6939
|
47.0768
|
550.6171
|
Hansraj College
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Chemistry
|
495.8078
|
457.9824
|
37.8254
|
420.157
|
Hansraj College
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Computer Science
|
783.8552
|
761.8257
|
22.0295
|
739.7962
|
Hansraj College
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Electronics
|
506.8686
|
486.1727
|
20.6959
|
465.4768
|
Hansraj College
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Geology
|
611.89
|
560.227
|
51.663
|
508.564
|
Hansraj College
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Mathematics
|
791.265
|
772.6995
|
18.5655
|
754.134
|
Hansraj College
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Physics
|
535.6669
|
502.7572
|
32.9097
|
469.8475
|
Hansraj College
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Zoology
|
679.3436
|
639.8647
|
39.4789
|
600.3858
|
Hansraj College
|
B.Sc. (Prog.) Life Science
|
657.8067
|
628.4853
|
29.3214
|
599.1639
|
Hansraj College
|
B.Sc. (Prog.) Physical Science with Chemistry
|
453.5161
|
420.5427
|
32.9734
|
387.5693
|
Hansraj College
|
B.Sc. (Prog.) Physical Science with Computer Science/ Informatics Practices
|
501.4597
|
473.4049
|
28.0548
|
445.3501
Kirori Mal College 2026: CUET Round 2 Cutoff
The CUET Round 2 cutoff for Kirori Mal College dropped slightly for top courses, reaching 904.71 for Political Science (Hons) and 902.15 for B.Com (Hons). Whereas, science courses saw much bigger drops, with Botany falling to 587.76 and Chemistry to 418.01.
|
COLLEGE NAME
|
PROGRAMME NAME
|
UR R1
|
UR R2
|
R1→R2 Movement
|
Expected UR R3
|
Kirori Mal College
|
B.A. (Hons.) Economics
|
836.6499
|
833.1569
|
3.493
|
829.6639
|
Kirori Mal College
|
B.A. (Hons.) English
|
826.9507
|
815.6138
|
11.3369
|
804.2769
|
Kirori Mal College
|
B.A. (Hons.) Geography
|
867.1853
|
860.8788
|
6.3065
|
854.5723
|
Kirori Mal College
|
B.A. (Hons.) Hindi
|
572.3729
|
553.3313
|
19.0416
|
534.2897
|
Kirori Mal College
|
B.A. (Hons.) History
|
859.1337
|
854.0284
|
5.1053
|
848.9231
|
Kirori Mal College
|
B.A. (Hons.) Political Science
|
905.624
|
904.7144
|
0.9096
|
903.8048
|
Kirori Mal College
|
B.A. (Hons.) Sanskrit
|
220.8705
|
220.8705
|
0
|
220.8705
|
Kirori Mal College
|
B.A. (Hons.) Urdu
|
455.5171
|
314.5358
|
140.9813
|
173.5545
|
Kirori Mal College
|
B.A. Program (Bengali + History)
|
637.3807
|
637.3807
|
0
|
637.3807
|
Kirori Mal College
|
B.A. Program (Bengali + Political
Science)
|
707.7973
|
660.5898
|
47.2075
|
613.3823
|
Kirori Mal College
|
B.A. Program (Economics + History)
|
853.3389
|
851.1427
|
2.1962
|
848.9465
|
Kirori Mal College
|
B.A. Program (Economics +
Philosophy)
|
856.892
|
845.3795
|
11.5125
|
833.867
|
Kirori Mal College
|
B.A. Program (Economics + Political Science)
|
892.4512
|
883.844
|
8.6072
|
875.2368
|
Kirori Mal College
|
B.A. Program (English + Political Science)
|
856.4942
|
852.484
|
4.0102
|
848.4738
|
Kirori Mal College
|
B.A. Program (Hindi + Political Science)
|
839.0578
|
839.0578
|
0
|
839.0578
|
Kirori Mal College
|
B.A. Program (History + Philosophy)
|
840.6476
|
834.2448
|
6.4028
|
827.842
|
Kirori Mal College
|
B.A. Program (History + Political Science)
|
881.6309
|
880.8468
|
0.7841
|
880.0627
|
Kirori Mal College
|
B.A. Program (Philosophy + Political
Science)
|
842.2964
|
841.4293
|
0.8671
|
840.5622
|
Kirori Mal College
|
B.Com.
|
889.8221
|
887.5998
|
2.2223
|
885.3775
|
Kirori Mal College
|
B.Com. (Hons.)
|
903.7315
|
902.1573
|
1.5742
|
900.5831
|
Kirori Mal College
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Botany
|
635.3641
|
587.7661
|
47.598
|
540.1681
|
Kirori Mal College
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Chemistry
|
459.9794
|
418.0177
|
41.9617
|
376.056
|
Kirori Mal College
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Mathematics
|
757.504
|
739.9252
|
17.5788
|
722.3464
|
Kirori Mal College
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Physics
|
493.9859
|
458.8105
|
35.1754
|
423.6351
|
Kirori Mal College
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Statistics
|
819.1191
|
813.8389
|
5.2802
|
808.5587
|
Kirori Mal College
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Zoology
|
668.1741
|
621.9993
|
46.1748
|
575.8245
|
Kirori Mal College
|
B.Sc. (Prog.) Life Science
|
651.4596
|
615.5254
|
35.9342
|
579.5912
|
Kirori Mal College
|
B.Sc. (Prog.) Physical Science with
Chemistry
|
397.7101
|
368.4772
|
29.2329
|
339.2443
|
Kirori Mal College
|
B.Sc. (Prog.) Physical Science with
Computer Science/ Informatics Practices
|
463.5697
|
440.3488
|
23.2209
|
417.1279
|
Kirori Mal College
|
B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with
Analytical Methods in Chemistry & Biochemistry
|
380.4813
|
355.2241
|
25.2572
|
329.9669
Candidates with higher scores should prioritise Hansraj College. Those who attain slightly lower marks will find Kirori Mal College to be the best alternative in Round 2 and the upcoming Round 3 allocations.
Rank Movement Comparison from Round 1 to Round 2
Given below is the rank movement from Round 1 to Round 2 for Hansraj and Kirori Mal College. This gives candidates an estimated idea about the cutoff shift for upcoming counselling rounds. Some courses witness the exact same scores in Round 1 and Round 2, which is marked as LOCKED.
Executive - Editorial
Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.