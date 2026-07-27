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Delhi University Admission 2026: Round 2 Cutoff Released for Hansraj and Kirori Mal

By Himani Chopra
Last Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 16:26 IST

CUET Round 2 cutoff has been released for Delhi University colleges. Candidates can now check the CSAS Round 2 cutoff for Hansraj College and Kirori Mal College to see which college is the perfect match for their scores.

Delhi University Admission 2026: Round 2 Cutoff Released for Hansraj and Kirori Mal
Delhi University Admission 2026: Round 2 Cutoff Released for Hansraj and Kirori Mal

The University of Delhi has released the CSAS Round 2 seat allocation and cutoff scores for undergraduate admissions on July 25, 2026. Candidates who have participated in the second round of seat allocation can now check the closing marks for Hansraj College and Kirori Mal College. 

Both institutions are among the popular colleges of Delhi University's North Campus, attracting a large number of applicants for B.A., B.Com, and B.Sc. programmes. 

The Round 2 cutoff provides candidates with a clear idea about the minimum CUET UGscore required for admission across various programmes. Candidates can check the Round 2 cutoff for Hansraj College and Kirori Mal College to see which college is the perfect match for their scores.

Hansraj College 2026: CUET Round 2 Cutoff

The CUET Round 2 cutoff for Hansraj College shows a small drop for top courses like B.Com (Hons) and Economics, whereas science courses like Geology and Botany saw a bigger drop in scores.

COLLEGE NAME

PROGRAMME NAME

UR R1

UR R2

R1→R2 Movement

Expected UR R3

Hansraj College

B.A. (Hons.) Economics

849.2435

846.2569

2.9866

843.2703

Hansraj College

B.A. (Hons.) English

842.4861

833.7537

8.7324

825.0213

Hansraj College

B.A. (Hons.) Hindi

632.1284

607.1461

24.9823

582.1638

Hansraj College

B.A. (Hons.) History

879.8545

875.9257

3.9288

871.9969

Hansraj College

B.A. (Hons.) Philosophy

811.7008

805.5281

6.1727

799.3554

Hansraj College

B.A. (Hons.) Sanskrit

186.8829

186.8829

0

186.8829

Hansraj College

B.A. Program (Commerce + Economics)

887.2998

886.7244

0.5754

886.149

Hansraj College

B.A. Program (Economics + History)

860.7768

855.2479

5.5289

849.719

Hansraj College

B.A. Program (Hindi + Physical Education)

705.6438

664.0318

41.612

622.4198

Hansraj College

B.A. Program (Philosophy + Physical

Education)

755.666

746.7717

8.8943

737.8774

Hansraj College

B.A. Program (Sanskrit + Philosophy)

682.8764

661.9546

20.9218

641.0328

Hansraj College

B.Com. (Hons.)

907.5044

906.3093

1.1951

905.1142

Hansraj College

B.Sc. (Hons.) Anthropology

631.8239

593.5523

38.2716

555.2807

Hansraj College

B.Sc. (Hons.) Botany

644.7707

597.6939

47.0768

550.6171

Hansraj College

B.Sc. (Hons.) Chemistry

495.8078

457.9824

37.8254

420.157

Hansraj College

B.Sc. (Hons.) Computer Science

783.8552

761.8257

22.0295

739.7962

Hansraj College

B.Sc. (Hons.) Electronics

506.8686

486.1727

20.6959

465.4768

Hansraj College

B.Sc. (Hons.) Geology

611.89

560.227

51.663

508.564

Hansraj College

B.Sc. (Hons.) Mathematics

791.265

772.6995

18.5655

754.134

Hansraj College

B.Sc. (Hons.) Physics

535.6669

502.7572

32.9097

469.8475

Hansraj College

B.Sc. (Hons.) Zoology

679.3436

639.8647

39.4789

600.3858

Hansraj College

B.Sc. (Prog.) Life Science

657.8067

628.4853

29.3214

599.1639

Hansraj College

B.Sc. (Prog.) Physical Science with Chemistry

453.5161

420.5427

32.9734

387.5693

Hansraj College

B.Sc. (Prog.) Physical Science with Computer Science/ Informatics Practices

501.4597

473.4049

28.0548

445.3501

Kirori Mal College 2026: CUET Round 2 Cutoff

The CUET Round 2 cutoff for Kirori Mal College dropped slightly for top courses, reaching 904.71 for Political Science (Hons) and 902.15 for B.Com (Hons). Whereas, science courses saw much bigger drops, with Botany falling to 587.76 and Chemistry to 418.01.

COLLEGE NAME

PROGRAMME NAME

UR R1

UR R2

R1→R2 Movement

Expected UR R3

Kirori Mal College

B.A. (Hons.) Economics

836.6499

833.1569

3.493

829.6639

Kirori Mal College

B.A. (Hons.) English

826.9507

815.6138

11.3369

804.2769

Kirori Mal College

B.A. (Hons.) Geography

867.1853

860.8788

6.3065

854.5723

Kirori Mal College

B.A. (Hons.) Hindi

572.3729

553.3313

19.0416

534.2897

Kirori Mal College

B.A. (Hons.) History

859.1337

854.0284

5.1053

848.9231

Kirori Mal College

B.A. (Hons.) Political Science

905.624

904.7144

0.9096

903.8048

Kirori Mal College

B.A. (Hons.) Sanskrit

220.8705

220.8705

0

220.8705

Kirori Mal College

B.A. (Hons.) Urdu

455.5171

314.5358

140.9813

173.5545

Kirori Mal College

B.A. Program (Bengali + History)

637.3807

637.3807

0

637.3807

Kirori Mal College

B.A. Program (Bengali + Political

Science)

707.7973

660.5898

47.2075

613.3823

Kirori Mal College

B.A. Program (Economics + History)

853.3389

851.1427

2.1962

848.9465

Kirori Mal College

B.A. Program (Economics +

Philosophy)

856.892

845.3795

11.5125

833.867

Kirori Mal College

B.A. Program (Economics + Political Science)

892.4512

883.844

8.6072

875.2368

Kirori Mal College

B.A. Program (English + Political Science)

856.4942

852.484

4.0102

848.4738

Kirori Mal College

B.A. Program (Hindi + Political Science)

839.0578

839.0578

0

839.0578

Kirori Mal College

B.A. Program (History + Philosophy)

840.6476

834.2448

6.4028

827.842

Kirori Mal College

B.A. Program (History + Political Science)

881.6309

880.8468

0.7841

880.0627

Kirori Mal College

B.A. Program (Philosophy + Political

Science)

842.2964

841.4293

0.8671

840.5622

Kirori Mal College

B.Com.

889.8221

887.5998

2.2223

885.3775

Kirori Mal College

B.Com. (Hons.)

903.7315

902.1573

1.5742

900.5831

Kirori Mal College

B.Sc. (Hons.) Botany

635.3641

587.7661

47.598

540.1681

Kirori Mal College

B.Sc. (Hons.) Chemistry

459.9794

418.0177

41.9617

376.056

Kirori Mal College

B.Sc. (Hons.) Mathematics

757.504

739.9252

17.5788

722.3464

Kirori Mal College

B.Sc. (Hons.) Physics

493.9859

458.8105

35.1754

423.6351

Kirori Mal College

B.Sc. (Hons.) Statistics

819.1191

813.8389

5.2802

808.5587

Kirori Mal College

B.Sc. (Hons.) Zoology

668.1741

621.9993

46.1748

575.8245

Kirori Mal College

B.Sc. (Prog.) Life Science

651.4596

615.5254

35.9342

579.5912

Kirori Mal College

B.Sc. (Prog.) Physical Science with

Chemistry

397.7101

368.4772

29.2329

339.2443

Kirori Mal College

B.Sc. (Prog.) Physical Science with

Computer Science/ Informatics Practices

463.5697

440.3488

23.2209

417.1279

Kirori Mal College

B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with

Analytical Methods in Chemistry & Biochemistry

380.4813

355.2241

25.2572

329.9669

Candidates with higher scores should prioritise Hansraj College. Those who attain slightly lower marks will find Kirori Mal College to be the best alternative in Round 2 and the upcoming Round 3 allocations.

Rank Movement Comparison from Round 1 to Round 2

Given below is the rank movement from Round 1 to Round 2 for Hansraj and Kirori Mal College. This gives candidates an estimated idea about the cutoff shift for upcoming counselling rounds. Some courses witness the exact same scores in Round 1 and Round 2, which is marked as LOCKED. 

Rank Movement

Himani Chopra
Himani Chopra

Executive - Editorial

Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.

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First Published: Jul 27, 2026, 14:09 IST

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