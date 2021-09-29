Delhi University Recruitment 2021 for 251 Assistant Professor Posts, Apply Online @du.ac.in

Delhi University Recruitment 2021: Delhi University has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor. Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode at du.ac.in. The candidates holding a master degree/Ph.d/pg degree from an Indian university along with NET can apply to the posts till 20 October 2021.

A total of 251 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates can go through the below details before applying to the post.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application: 20 October 2021

DU Vacancy Details

Assistant Professor - 251 Posts

Delhi University Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have secured 55% marks in the Masters from a recognized University along with NET. Candidates can go through the provided hyperlink for more details.

Delhi University Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Salary - Academic Pay Level 10 as per 7th Central Pay Commission Pay Matrix

Delhi University Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The direct recruitment to the posts of Assistant Professors in the University shall be on the basis of merit through all India advertisements and selection by the duly constituted Selection Committees.

The Shortlisted candidates called for interview should report along with all the testimonials/certificates in original along with valid photo ID (Aadhaar/Voter Id/Driving License/Passport). A set of self-attested photocopies of certificates/testimonials with respect to the qualifications, experience and category as applicable, indicated in the online application form, duly certified by the applicant should be submitted at the time of interview.

Download Delhi University Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for Delhi University Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 20 October 2021. After submitting the online applications, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.