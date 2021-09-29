Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Delhi University Recruitment 2021 for 251 Assistant Professor Posts, Apply Online @du.ac.in

Delhi University Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification Released for 251 Vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, important dates, vacancy breakup and other details here. 

Created On: Sep 29, 2021 17:57 IST
Delhi University Recruitment 2021
Delhi University Recruitment 2021

Delhi University Recruitment 2021: Delhi University has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor. Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode at du.ac.in. The candidates holding a master degree/Ph.d/pg degree from an Indian university along with NET can apply to the posts till 20 October 2021.

A total of 251 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates can go through the below details before applying to the post.

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of online application: 20 October 2021

DU Vacancy Details

  • Assistant Professor - 251 Posts

Delhi University Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidate must have secured 55% marks in the Masters from a recognized University along with NET. Candidates can go through the provided hyperlink for more details.

Delhi University Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Salary - Academic Pay Level 10 as per 7th Central Pay Commission Pay Matrix

Delhi University Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The direct recruitment to the posts of Assistant Professors in the University shall be on the basis of merit through all India advertisements and selection by the duly constituted Selection Committees.

The Shortlisted candidates called for interview should report along with all the testimonials/certificates in original along with valid photo ID (Aadhaar/Voter Id/Driving License/Passport). A set of self-attested photocopies of certificates/testimonials with respect to the qualifications, experience and category as applicable, indicated in the online application form, duly certified by the applicant should be submitted at the time of interview.

Download Delhi University Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for Delhi University Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 20 October 2021. After submitting the online applications, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

 

How to apply for Delhi University Recruitment 2021?

How much salary will be provided after the appointment of Assistant Professor Post in DU?

What is the qualification required for Delhi University Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021?

What is the Last date of online application for Delhi University Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021?

How many vacancies will be recruited through DU Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021?

Next