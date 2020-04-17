DHFWS Hisar Recruitment 2020: Walk in Interview for Epidemiologist, Biologist & Mircobiologist Posts

DHFWS Hisar Recruitment 2020: District Health & Familv Welfare Societv, Hisar has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Epidemiologist, Biologist and Microbiologist on temporary basis initially up to 90 days. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 18 April 2020.

Important Dates

Walk-In-Interview Date: 18 April 2020

Time - 10 AM

DHFWS Hisar Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Biologist - 1 Post

Microbiologist - 1 Post

Epidemiologist - 1 Post

DHFWS Hisar Epidemiologist, Biologist and Microbiologist Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Microbiologist -MD in Microbiology

Epidemiologist - Medical Graduate (MBBS) with post Graduated Degree/ Diploma in Preventive and Social Medical/ Public Health OR Epidemiology OR (Such as MD, MPH, DPI-1, MAE etc) OR and Medical Graduate (MBBS) with 3 Years experience in Epidemiology/ Public Health OR M.Sc. (Epidemiology) with 02 Years experience in Public Health. Hindi Sanskrit upto Metric.

Biologist - Retired as Biologist from the govt services

Download DHFWS Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

DHFWS Hisar Epidemiologist, Biologist and Microbiologist Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale

Biologist - Rs. 60,000/-per month

Health Inspector - Rs. 40,000/-per month

Epidemiologist - Rs. 25000 (For Retired Person @ Last drawn Salary minus pension or ₹ 50000- pm whichever is less)

How to Apply for DHFWS Hisar Epidemiologist, Biologist and Microbiologist Recruitment 2020

Interested and eligible candidates can attend the walk-in-interview at District Health & Family Welfare Society (in the premises of Civil Hospital Hisar), o/o Civil Surgeon, Hisar along with the documents on 18 April 2020 at 10 AM.