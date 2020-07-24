DHFWS South 24 Parganas Recruitment 2020 for 32 Pharmacist, Staff Nurse, MO and Other Posts, Applications starts from 25 July

DHFWS South 24 Parganas Recruitment 2020: District Health and Family Samity have invited applications for recruitment to the post of Pharmacist, Staff Nurse, MO and Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 8 August 2020.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 25 July 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 8 August 2020

DHFWS South 24 Parganas Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Facility Level Quality Manager -2 Posts

Physiotherapist - 1 Post

Laboratory Technician - NPCDCS - 1 Post

Medical Officer - 3 Posts

Laboratory Technician - 2 Posts

Kala Azhar Technician Supervisor (KTS) - 6 Posts

Dental Assistant - 1 Post

Medical Officer - 1 Post

Staff Nurse - 1 Post

Pharmacist - 1 Post

Medical Officer - 5 Posts

Lady Counsellor - 1 Post

Senior Tuberculosis Laboratory Supervisor - 2 Posts

Medical Officer - 1 Post

Counsellor - 1 Post

RNTCP Lab Technician - 2 Posts

Tuberculosis Health Visitor - 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Medical Officer, Laboratory Technician and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Facility Level Quality Manager - MBBS/Dental/Ayush/Nursing/Life Science/Graduate Science Graduate with Masters in Hospital Management/Health Administration with one year of experience in public health/hospital administration.

Physiotherapist - Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT) from any recognized University.

Laboratory Technician - NPCDCS - 10 + 2; Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT).

Medical Officer - MBBS from an MCI recognized Institute with a 1-year compulsory internship. Must be registered under West Bengal Medical Council.

Laboratory Technician - 10+2 from a recognized Board with Physics, Chemistry and Biology/Mathematics and Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology recognized by the West Bengal State Medical Faculty/AICTE.

Kala Azhar Technician Supervisor (KTS) - Science graduate with biology as a paper, having two wheeler driving license.

Dental Assistant - 10 th passed from a recognized Board.

passed from a recognized Board. Medical Officer - Essentially be an MBBS trained by NACO at one of the NACO designated training centres.

Staff Nurse - B.Sc. Nursing/GNM or ANM with a minimum of 3 years of experience.

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for DHFWS South 24 Parganas Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can submit applications with all supporting documents to The Secretary, DHFWS and South CMOH south 24 Parganas, Administrative Building (2nd Floor), MR Bangur Hospital Complex, 241, Deshapran Sashmal Road, Tollygunge, Kolkata - 700033. West Bengal.