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DJ Sanghvi Cutoff 2026: Check Branch Wise Ranks

By Himani Chopra
Last Updated: Aug 1, 2026, 12:36 IST

MHT CET counselling process is ongoing with the release of final merit list. Candidates can check the previous year’s branchwise cutoff for Dwarkadas J. Sanghvi College of Engineering (DJSCE), Mumbai to analyse their selection chances for the current academic year.

DJ Sanghvi Cutoff 2026: Check Branch Wise Ranks
DJ Sanghvi Cutoff 2026: Check Branch Wise Ranks

The MHT CET 2026 counselling process is currently in progress following the release of the final merit list. Candidates are now awaiting the Centralised Admission Process  (CAP) seat allotment results and institute-wise cutoff ranks that will determine admission to engineering colleges across Maharashtra.

Among the top private engineering colleges in Maharashtra, Dwarkadas J. Sanghvi College of Engineering (DJSCE), Mumbai is one of the preferred institutes for B.Tech admissions. 

Candidates can review the previous year's branch-wise closing ranks to estimate their chances of securing a seat and make better decisions during choice filling.

DJ Sanghvi Cutoff 2026: Previous Year’s Closing Ranks (Open Category)

This table highlights the previous year's closing ranks for DJ Sanghvi College of Engineering for Open category candidates. Check the Closing Ranks (CR):

  • Computer Engineering: 1584
  • Information Technology: 2436
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science: 2558
  • Computer Science and Engineering(Data Science): 3017
  • Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning: 3094
  • Computer Science and Engineering (Internet of Things and Cyber Security Including Block Chain: 3246
  • Electronics and Telecommunication Engg: 4404
  • Mechanical Engineering: 7451

College Name

Branch Name

Category

Cutoff Rank

Percentile

Shri Vile Parle Kelvani Mandal's Dwarkadas J. Sanghvi College of Engineering, Vile Parle,Mumbai

Computer Engineering

GOPENS

1584

99.486004

Shri Vile Parle Kelvani Mandal's Dwarkadas J. Sanghvi College of Engineering, Vile Parle,Mumbai

Information Technology

GOPENS

2436

99.2447552

Shri Vile Parle Kelvani Mandal's Dwarkadas J. Sanghvi College of Engineering, Vile Parle,Mumbai

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science

GOPENS

2558

99.2061478

Shri Vile Parle Kelvani Mandal's Dwarkadas J. Sanghvi College of Engineering, Vile Parle,Mumbai

Electronics and Telecommunication Engg

GOPENS

4404

98.7076945

Shri Vile Parle Kelvani Mandal's Dwarkadas J. Sanghvi College of Engineering, Vile Parle,Mumbai

Mechanical Engineering

GOPENS

7451

97.857952

Shri Vile Parle Kelvani Mandal's Dwarkadas J. Sanghvi College of Engineering, Vile Parle,Mumbai

Computer Science and Engineering(Data Science)

GOPENS

3017

99.0864904

Shri Vile Parle Kelvani Mandal's Dwarkadas J. Sanghvi College of Engineering, Vile Parle,Mumbai

Computer Science and Engineering (Internet of Things and Cyber Security Including Block Chain

GOPENS

3246

99.0185463

Shri Vile Parle Kelvani Mandal's Dwarkadas J. Sanghvi College of Engineering, Vile Parle,Mumbai

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

GOPENS

3094

99.0559885

Factors Affecting MHT CET Cut Off 2026

The following factors influence the cutoff every year: 

  • Number of candidates appearing in MHT CET
  • Difficulty level of the examination
  • Total seat intake 
  • Previous year’s cutoff trends
  • Reservation policy
  • CAP counselling preferences filled by candidates

Himani Chopra
Himani Chopra

Executive - Editorial

Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.

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First Published: Aug 1, 2026, 12:36 IST

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