DJ Sanghvi Cutoff 2026: Check Branch Wise Ranks
MHT CET counselling process is ongoing with the release of final merit list. Candidates can check the previous year’s branchwise cutoff for Dwarkadas J. Sanghvi College of Engineering (DJSCE), Mumbai to analyse their selection chances for the current academic year.
The MHT CET 2026 counselling process is currently in progress following the release of the final merit list. Candidates are now awaiting the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) seat allotment results and institute-wise cutoff ranks that will determine admission to engineering colleges across Maharashtra.
Among the top private engineering colleges in Maharashtra, Dwarkadas J. Sanghvi College of Engineering (DJSCE), Mumbai is one of the preferred institutes for B.Tech admissions.
Candidates can review the previous year's branch-wise closing ranks to estimate their chances of securing a seat and make better decisions during choice filling.
DJ Sanghvi Cutoff 2026: Previous Year’s Closing Ranks (Open Category)
This table highlights the previous year's closing ranks for DJ Sanghvi College of Engineering for Open category candidates. Check the Closing Ranks (CR):
- Computer Engineering: 1584
- Information Technology: 2436
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science: 2558
- Computer Science and Engineering(Data Science): 3017
- Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning: 3094
- Computer Science and Engineering (Internet of Things and Cyber Security Including Block Chain: 3246
- Electronics and Telecommunication Engg: 4404
- Mechanical Engineering: 7451
|
College Name
|
Branch Name
|
Category
|
Cutoff Rank
|
Percentile
|
Shri Vile Parle Kelvani Mandal's Dwarkadas J. Sanghvi College of Engineering, Vile Parle,Mumbai
|
Computer Engineering
|
GOPENS
|
1584
|
99.486004
|
Shri Vile Parle Kelvani Mandal's Dwarkadas J. Sanghvi College of Engineering, Vile Parle,Mumbai
|
Information Technology
|
GOPENS
|
2436
|
99.2447552
|
Shri Vile Parle Kelvani Mandal's Dwarkadas J. Sanghvi College of Engineering, Vile Parle,Mumbai
|
Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science
|
GOPENS
|
2558
|
99.2061478
|
Shri Vile Parle Kelvani Mandal's Dwarkadas J. Sanghvi College of Engineering, Vile Parle,Mumbai
|
Electronics and Telecommunication Engg
|
GOPENS
|
4404
|
98.7076945
|
Shri Vile Parle Kelvani Mandal's Dwarkadas J. Sanghvi College of Engineering, Vile Parle,Mumbai
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
GOPENS
|
7451
|
97.857952
|
Shri Vile Parle Kelvani Mandal's Dwarkadas J. Sanghvi College of Engineering, Vile Parle,Mumbai
|
Computer Science and Engineering(Data Science)
|
GOPENS
|
3017
|
99.0864904
|
Shri Vile Parle Kelvani Mandal's Dwarkadas J. Sanghvi College of Engineering, Vile Parle,Mumbai
|
Computer Science and Engineering (Internet of Things and Cyber Security Including Block Chain
|
GOPENS
|
3246
|
99.0185463
|
Shri Vile Parle Kelvani Mandal's Dwarkadas J. Sanghvi College of Engineering, Vile Parle,Mumbai
|
Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
|
GOPENS
|
3094
|
99.0559885
Factors Affecting MHT CET Cut Off 2026
The following factors influence the cutoff every year:
- Number of candidates appearing in MHT CET
- Difficulty level of the examination
- Total seat intake
- Previous year’s cutoff trends
- Reservation policy
- CAP counselling preferences filled by candidates
Executive - Editorial
Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.