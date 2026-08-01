DJ Sanghvi Cutoff 2026: Check Branch Wise Ranks

The MHT CET 2026 counselling process is currently in progress following the release of the final merit list. Candidates are now awaiting the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) seat allotment results and institute-wise cutoff ranks that will determine admission to engineering colleges across Maharashtra.

Among the top private engineering colleges in Maharashtra, Dwarkadas J. Sanghvi College of Engineering (DJSCE), Mumbai is one of the preferred institutes for B.Tech admissions.

Candidates can review the previous year's branch-wise closing ranks to estimate their chances of securing a seat and make better decisions during choice filling.

DJ Sanghvi Cutoff 2026: Previous Year’s Closing Ranks (Open Category)

This table highlights the previous year's closing ranks for DJ Sanghvi College of Engineering for Open category candidates. Check the Closing Ranks (CR):