DME Assam Grade 4 Recruitment 2020: 188 Vacancies for Peon, Ward Boy/Ward Girl, Dhobi and Other Posts, Apply Online @dme.assam.gov.in

DME Assam Recruitment 2020: Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Office of the Principal cum Chief Superintendent, Government of Assam has published a recruitment notification for Grade 4 Posts. A total of 188 vacancies are notified for the posts such as Peon, Ward Boy/Ward Girl, Attendant, Daftari, Sweeper, Cook and Other
Eligible candidates can apply to the post through official website of DME Assam (dme.assam.gov.in) from 15 May 2020. The last date for submitting applications for the post is 30 May 2020.
Candidates seeking to apply for DME Recruitment 2020 should be 8th class passed. More details such as vacancy details, application process etc. are given below.
DME Assam Grade 4 Important Dates
- Starting Date of Application – 15 May 2020
- Last Date of Application - 30 May 2020
DME Assam Grade 4 Vacancy Details
- Grade 4 – 188 Posts
- Ward Boy/Ward Girl - 71
- Grade-IV - 04
- Attendant -10
- Laboratory Attendant - 30
- Peon - 06
- Daftari - 04
- Stretcher Bearer - 08
- Sweeper - 15
- Dissection Hall Attendant - 04
- Cook - 04
- Animal Attendant - 02
- Dhobi/Washerman/ Women - 12
- Packer - 12
- Workshop worker - 06
Eligibility Criteria for Grade 4 Posts
Educational Qualification and Experience:
- Grade 4 – Class-Vlll passed
- Ward Boy/Ward Girl - Class-Vlll passed
- Grade-IV - Class-Vlll passed
- Attendant - Class-Vlll passed
- Laboratory Attendant - Class-Vlll passed
- Peon - Class-Vlll passed
- Daftari - Class-Vlll passed
- Stretcher Bearer - Class-Vlll passed
- Sweeper - Class-Vlll passed
- Dissection Hall Attendant - Class-Vlll passed
- Cook - Class-Vlll passed
- Animal Attendant - Class-Vlll passed
- Dhobi/Washerman/ Women - Class-Vlll passed
- Packer - Class-Vlll passed
- Workshop worker -Class-Vlll passed
Age Limit:
18 to 38 Years
Salary:
Rs. 12000-52000 GP 3900
How to Apply for DME Grade 4 Posts Jobs 2020
The Eligible candidates can apply to the post through DME Official Website from 12 May to 27 May 2020.
DME Assam Grade 4 Recruitment Notification PDF
DME Assam Grade 4 Online Application Link - to start from 15 May 2020