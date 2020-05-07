DME Assam Grade 4 Recruitment 2020: 188 Vacancies for Peon, Ward Boy/Ward Girl, Dhobi and Other Posts, Apply Online @dme.assam.gov.in

DME Assam Recruitment 2020: Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Office of the Principal cum Chief Superintendent, Government of Assam has published a recruitment notification for Grade 4 Posts. A total of 188 vacancies are notified for the posts such as Peon, Ward Boy/Ward Girl, Attendant, Daftari, Sweeper, Cook and Other

Eligible candidates can apply to the post through official website of DME Assam (dme.assam.gov.in) from 15 May 2020. The last date for submitting applications for the post is 30 May 2020.

Candidates seeking to apply for DME Recruitment 2020 should be 8th class passed. More details such as vacancy details, application process etc. are given below.

DME Assam Grade 4 Important Dates

Starting Date of Application – 15 May 2020

Last Date of Application - 30 May 2020

DME Assam Grade 4 Vacancy Details

Grade 4 – 188 Posts

Ward Boy/Ward Girl - 71

Grade-IV - 04

Attendant -10

Laboratory Attendant - 30

Peon - 06

Daftari - 04

Stretcher Bearer - 08

Sweeper - 15

Dissection Hall Attendant - 04

Cook - 04

Animal Attendant - 02

Dhobi/Washerman/ Women - 12

Packer - 12

Workshop worker - 06

Eligibility Criteria for Grade 4 Posts



Educational Qualification and Experience:

Grade 4 – Class-Vlll passed

Ward Boy/Ward Girl - Class-Vlll passed

Grade-IV - Class-Vlll passed

Attendant - Class-Vlll passed

Laboratory Attendant - Class-Vlll passed

Peon - Class-Vlll passed

Daftari - Class-Vlll passed

Stretcher Bearer - Class-Vlll passed

Sweeper - Class-Vlll passed

Dissection Hall Attendant - Class-Vlll passed

Cook - Class-Vlll passed

Animal Attendant - Class-Vlll passed

Dhobi/Washerman/ Women - Class-Vlll passed

Packer - Class-Vlll passed

Workshop worker -Class-Vlll passed

Age Limit:

18 to 38 Years

Salary:

Rs. 12000-52000 GP 3900

How to Apply for DME Grade 4 Posts Jobs 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply to the post through DME Official Website from 12 May to 27 May 2020.

DME Assam Grade 4 Recruitment Notification PDF

DME Assam Grade 4 Online Application Link - to start from 15 May 2020