DMRC Admit Card 2019 -20 for 1492 Executive and Non-Executive Available @delhimetrorail.com: Delhi Metro Exam from 17 to 26 Feb

DMRC has released the Delhi Metro admit card and exam schedule for various Executive and Non-Executive Posts on its official website. As per the official notice released by DMRC, Candidates are required to login in the ‘Applicant Link’ given on the DMRC official website www.delhimetrorail.com under ‘Career Link’. However, there is no official update regarding Delhi Metro Admit Card on official website.Candidates are advised to download their admit card in color format. DMRC E-Admit Card link has also been sent to Registered E-Mail IDs of Candidates. No separate admit card shall be dispatched through post.

Candidates can also login through the link given below and check DMRC Admit Card Download Updates. They will be required to use User ID and Password in the link.

DMRC Admit Card Download Link

DMRC Assistant Manger Exam for Regular Executive will be held on 17, 18, 19, 20, 21 and 26 February 2020 while for Contract basis will be held on 17, 19, 23 and 26 February 2020 . DMRC JE Exam for Regular Executive will be held on 17, 18, 19 and 20 February 2020 and for Contract basis will be conducted on 23 and 26 February 2020.

DMRC CRA Exam is scheduled to be held on 17, 18 and 19 February 2020. The exam for the post of Asstt./CC and Architect Assistant will be held on 20 February , for Fire Inspector and Architect Assistant (Regular) post on 21 February, for Legal Assistant, Office Assistant , Stenographer and Stores Assistant on 23 February & for Asstt. Programmer and Account Assistant on 26 February 2020.

The exam will be conducted in 3 shifts from 8:30 AM, 11:45 AM and 4:00 PM from 17 to 21 Feb and from 8:30 AM, 12:15 PM and 4:00 PM on 23 and 26 Feb. The candidates can check complete details on DMRC Exam Schedule through the pdf link below.

DMRC Exam Details 2020 PDF

Candidates can also get information regarding Delhi Metro Admit Card 2020 from Delhi Metro Help Desk:

Help Desk Number: 022-68202777

Help desk email: dmrchelpdesk2019@gmail.com

As per the media news, DMRC Exam is scheduled to be held in the month of February 2020. Candidates can check DMRC exam details such as date, time and venue on their Delhi Metro Admit Card.

How to Download DMRC Admit Card 2020?

Go to Delhi Metro official website www.delhimetrorail.com Go to ‘Careers Link’, given at the top of homepage The link will redirect to a new page where you need to click on ‘Applicant Login’ given under advertisement number DMRC/HR/Rectt./I/2019 in Serial Number ‘8’ Enter your details and login

DMRC had invited applications for 1492 Customer Relation Assistant, Stenographer, Junior Engineer, Office Assistant, Maintainer, Accounts Assistant, Assistant Programmer, Store Assistant, Fire Inspector Legal Assistant, Assistant, Architect Assistant and Assistant Manager. Out of total posts, 929 posts are for Regular Non Executive Posts, 398 Contractual Non Executive Posts, 105 Contractual Executive Posts and 60 Regular Executive Posts.