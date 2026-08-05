DR BR Ambedkar MBBS Fees 2026: Check Seat Matrix, Cutoff and Admission Process
As the NEET 2026 counselling has started, candidates planning to secure admission at AIMS Mohali can check the MBBS fee structure, seat matrix, previous year’s cutoff, and admission process to estimate their selection chances for 2026.
The NEET UG 2026 results have been declared, and the Punjab MBBS counselling process is underway for admission to government and private medical colleges across the state. Candidates seeking admission to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS), Mohali should review the MBBS fee structure, seat matrix, previous year’s cutoff, and admission process before participating in the counselling process.
Aspirants waiting for the official college cutoff can also refer to the previous year’s opening and closing ranks to estimate their admission chances.
DR BR Ambedkar NEET Cutoff 2026: Previous Year’s MBBS Opening and Closing Ranks
This table shows the previous year’s MBBS Cutoff for AIMS Mohali. Candidates can check the category-wise opening and closing ranks to analyse their selection chances for 2026.
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Allotted Category
|
2263
|
4511
|
Open
|
6005
|
7344
|
EWS
|
4980
|
5370
|
OBC
|
51182
|
52619
|
SC
|
70469
|
70469
|
ST
Dr. B.R. Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences MBBS Fees
The following table highlights the detailed breakdown of AIMS Mohali MBBS Fees. Check the fee amounts and payment deadlines for the remaining years of the MBBS program.
|
Annual Fee
|
Fee (Govt Quota)
|
Annual Hostel
Fee
|
Last date to deposit fee
|
3th Year
|
Rs. 1,04,000/-
(for 06 Months)
|
Rs.45616/-
|
31.07.2025
|
Rs. 1,04,000/-
(for 06 Months)
|
31.01.2026
|
4'° Year
|
Rs. 1,13,000/*
(for 06 I\Months)
|
Rs.47897/-
|
31.07.2026
|
Rs. 1,13,000/-
(for 06 Months)
|
31.01.2027
|
5thYear
|
Rs. 1,06,000/-
(for 01 Year)
|
Rs. 50292/-
|
31.07.2027
Dr. B.R. Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences Seat Matrix 2026
The institute offers 100 MBBS seats annually. These seats are distributed among:
- All India Quota (AIQ- 15%): Seats are filled through centralised counseling managed by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).
- Punjab State Quota (85%): Seats are filled through state counseling managed by Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot.
Dr. B.R. Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences Admission Process 2026
Candidates must follow these steps to secure MBBS admission:
Step 1: Qualify NEET UG 2026
Candidates must qualify NEET UG examination.
Step 2: Register for Punjab NEET Counselling
Eligible candidates need to register through BFUHS Punjab NEET UG Counselling for State Quota seats. Candidates interested in All India Quota seats must participate in MCC counselling.
Step 3: Choice Filling
Select Dr. B.R. Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences, Mohali among the preferred medical colleges during the choice-filling process.
Step 4: Seat Allotment
Seats are allotted based on:
- NEET rank
- Reservation category
- Choices filled
- Seat availability
- Counselling round
Step 5: Document Verification
Candidates allotted a seat must complete the document verification process.
Step 6: Fee Payment and Reporting
Candidates have to pay the prescribed admission fee and report to the institute before the timeline to confirm admission.
Executive - Editorial
Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.