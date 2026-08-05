DR BR Ambedkar MBBS Fees 2026: Check Seat Matrix, Cutoff and Admission Process

The NEET UG 2026 results have been declared, and the Punjab MBBS counselling process is underway for admission to government and private medical colleges across the state. Candidates seeking admission to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS), Mohali should review the MBBS fee structure, seat matrix, previous year’s cutoff, and admission process before participating in the counselling process.

Aspirants waiting for the official college cutoff can also refer to the previous year’s opening and closing ranks to estimate their admission chances.

DR BR Ambedkar NEET Cutoff 2026: Previous Year’s MBBS Opening and Closing Ranks

This table shows the previous year’s MBBS Cutoff for AIMS Mohali. Candidates can check the category-wise opening and closing ranks to analyse their selection chances for 2026.