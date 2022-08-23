DRDO CEPTAM 10 DRTC Recruitment 2022 Notification Soon: Check Details Here

DRDO CEPTAM 10 DRTC Recruitment 2022 Notification: Defence Research and Development Organization is soon going to release DRDO CEPTAM 10 DRTC Recruitment Notification 2022 on its website i.e. drdo.gov.in, Read details here.

DRDO CEPTAM 10 DRTC Recruitment 2022: Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM) will soon release the notification for CEPTAM 10 DRTC (Defence Research Technical Cadre) for recruitment of various posts. DRDO CEPTAM 10 DRTC Notification will be released on the official website i.e. drdo.gov.in.

The candidates will be required to apply on DRDO official website within the given stipulated time period. After the completion of the application, DRDO Entry Test will be organized for the selection of the candidates.

In 2018, DRDO published the notification for filling up 494 vacancies for the post of Senior Technical Assistant ‘B’ (STA ‘B’) under DRTC, against advertisement No.:CEPTAM-09/STA-B. The selection process consists of a DRDO entry test in two tiers: Tier-I, Tier-II & preliminary document verification. Both the test were conducted in online mode. Tier 1 had questions on Quantitative Ability/Aptitude, General Intelligence & Reasoning ability, General awareness, English language (basic knowledge), and General science while Tier 1 had questions on specific subjects such as Agriculture, Civil Engineering, Mechanical etc. as per the post.

CEPTAM has evolved its own system and procedure so as to ensure transparency, accountability and fairness at every stage of the process of selection of candidates. The final select list of the candidates is recommended by CEPTAM to the respective appointing authorities in the laboratories/establishments, who issue the offer of appointment to the selected candidates after completing all the requisite pre-appointment formalities including verification of the certificates/documents etc. CEPTAM also informs the candidates about their provisional selection.